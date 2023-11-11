Beware the trap of underdevelopment, city veteran urges Chancellor Jeremy Hunt

By Callum Muirhead Updated: 21:50 11 November 2023

A leading businessman has called on the Government to take action in the upcoming Autumn Statement to reduce a number of ‘bottlenecks’ in the economy which he claims are holding back entrepreneurs.

Richard Harpin, founder of home repair business HomeServe, said business owners are ‘the fuel that drives our economy’ and the UK needs to ‘break out of the undergrowth trap and set the conditions’ to accelerate growth .

Ahead of the Autumn Statement scheduled for 22 November, Harpin said the government should remove the cap on the level of turnover a company must generate before registering for VAT.

He described that level, which was frozen at £85,000 in 2017 and is not due to end until 2026, as a ‘cliff edge’ that encouraged businesses to limit their revenues when they should be incentivized Which encourages them to aim higher.

Harpin, which made almost £500 million when it sold HomeServe to a private equity firm last year for more than £4 billion, has also called on authorities to make it more attractive for companies to invest in the UK.

Other proposals include increasing skills training for workers and expanding existing business credit and improvement schemes.

“The impact of local entrepreneurs on GDP saw a one percent decline compared to the same period last year,” Harpin said.

He added: ‘To reverse this trend, we need to understand its nuances and sharpen our ambitious vision to boost UK entrepreneurship.’

