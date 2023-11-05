Beware of these massive token unlocks in November

The market is getting ready for another month of token unlocking. Data shows substantial unlocks of over $10 million occurred in November, including tokens such as SUI, IMX, HFT, APT, APE, AVAX, OP, and others.

Approximately $400 million worth of assets will be in circulation after the unlock event.

Token Unlock: November Edition

According to the TokenUnlock website, SUI is the first token to be unlocked this month on November 3. These newly unlocked tokens – 34.62 million SUI worth approximately $15.9 million – are earmarked for allocation to the Community Access Program.

The next big unlock is on November 12 for Aptos – the layer 1 blockchain developed by former Meta executives – during which 24.8 million APT tokens will be issued. The event is noteworthy because key contributors, investors, the community, and the Aptos Foundation are all going to receive a portion of this release.

ApeCoin (APE) is scheduled for November 17th, during which 15.60 million APE tokens will be unlocked, currently worth approximately $121.22 million.

Avalanche’s native token, AVAX, a layer-1 blockchain, is also preparing for a token unlock on November 24th. 9.54 million AVAX tokens will be issued, worth approximately $9112.50 million at the current price.

Optimism (OP) is the last token that will be unlocked this month, scheduled for November 30, during which time there will be 24.16 million OP tokens worth approximately $34.31 million.

market impact

Token lockup, often referred to as a vesting period, defines a specific period of time during which tokens are not allowed to be traded or converted into cash. The length of this lockup period is decided by the team’s chosen strategy and can last several years in some cases.

As a result, the launch of crypto tokens typically intensifies selling pressure on assets, which is influenced by both the volume of tokens unlocked and their entry into cryptocurrency exchanges.

Historically, previous token unlocks have also seen increased downside pressure as new tokens enter the market. But there is no possibility of a major decline with the recovery in the market.

Special Offer (Sponsored)

Binance Free $100 (Exclusive): Use this link to register and get $100 free and 10% off fees on Binance Futures your first month. (terms).

PrimeXBT Special Offer: Use this link to register and enter code CRYPTOPOTATO50 to receive up to $7,000 on your deposits.

source: cryptopotato.com