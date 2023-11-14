Beware of sophisticated iPhone scams: UK buyers order iPhone 15 Pro Max from Apple only to receive Android clone - Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL)

An elaborate iPhone scam may be going on – a UK resident purchased iPhone 15 Pro Max Directly from Apple’s official website, but instead received an iPhone clone that looks exactly like the original, with an iOS-like skin.

What happened: A UK resident was shocked when he received the latest Apple Inc. Got iPhone clone after ordering AAPL flagship. The fake iPhone looked similar to the iPhone 15 Pro Max in terms of hardware design, and even the software looked like iOS.

The iPhone buyer placed his order directly on Apple’s website and continued to receive order tracking details through actual delivery, which showed that there was nothing out of the ordinary.

But as soon as the buyer received the package, signs of irregularities were discovered. For starters, the iPhone had a screen protector pre-installed, and it wasn’t even the right one – it had a boat-shaped notch cutout, whereas the iPhone 15 Pro Max has a dynamic island.

The second sign that the iPhone was a fake was the display – as soon as the phone was turned on, the black area “flashed in such a way that it’s clearly not OLED,” the user said.

The phone also had a chin at the bottom which is not present in the original iPhone 15 Pro Max. Apple is extremely particular about having a uniform bezel, a feat that most of its rivals cannot replicate even after many years.

However, the final gift was an iOS-like skin.

The user said, “Once I turned it on, I encountered a very poor setup process and I immediately noticed that it was an Android device in a skin. This may have convinced my grandfather, But I can tell pretty quickly.” Toast notifications confirmed his suspicions.

why it matters: Counterfeit iPhones can not only cause buyers to lose over a thousand dollars, but can also be used to obtain important information like Apple ID and password, causing even greater losses.

In this case, the user received a counterfeit iPhone that matches the exact specifications and color of their order, which could lead most people to believe that they received an original iPhone.

More than money, this can be done to steal user data. It is unclear whether this was a one-time incident or whether it is widespread as people can be fooled if they do not inspect the phone closely.

