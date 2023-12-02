Beware of ‘fake financial innovation’, China’s new supervisor warns industry

“The real economy is the foundation of finance, and finance is the lifeblood of the real economy, they live and prosper together.

“If finance is separated from the real economy, it is like water without a source and a tree without roots. Without a strong real economy to support it, financial prosperity will only lead to ‘virtual obesity.’

China’s economy sees a resurgence in the third quarter, beating forecasts

The article was written by the General Office of the Central Financial Commission (CFC) and the Central Financial Working Commission, which were established in March as part of a restructuring that strengthened the party’s direct control over strategic areas.

The CFC, chaired by Premier Li Kiang, oversees the country’s 400 trillion yuan (US$58 trillion) in banking, insurance and securities assets.

The article echoes Beijing’s concerns about the fragility of the country’s financial system.

At the party’s five-yearly Central Financial Work Conference in late October, the leadership drew attention to various financial and economic risks, saying that the standard of financial services falls short of the needs of the real economy. The conference statement said managing those risks was essential for the next phase of development in China.

The article also coincides with the China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission’s announcement of fines of more than 300 million yuan to 22 banks and insurers for irregularities.

Citibank was the biggest offender, fined 224 million yuan for violations including non-compliance with the management of related-party loans.

Who, what and how of China’s new financial monitoring body

As part of the Kyushi article, the CFC underlined the need for strict and comprehensive financial oversight to ensure that all activities are covered.

It resolved to “effectively address the issue of ‘loose and lax’ regulation, strive for consistent, rigorous and thorough supervision, making financial supervision truly ‘with teeth and thorns’”.

It also called for continued improvement on “professionalism, authority and transparency of regulation”, and noted the need to “strengthen coordination between central and local regulators” and strengthen “supervision of regulators”.

Zhao Zijun, a finance professor at Renmin University, said the conference clearly laid out policy points and goals to be implemented, including the need for stronger supervision in the sector and serving the real economy.

Zhao said that as the country’s economy changed and advanced, its needs increased and “in the process of meeting these ever-growing and growing demands… financial services must meet the real needs of the real economy”.

He said that with the development of new technologies, financial institutions need to innovate to provide new services but such innovation should be “decoupled from the needs of the real economy to avoid becoming disconnected”.

According to Zhao, the leadership had always stressed the need for better oversight, but previously “the regulatory system was not very smooth”, with problems such as regulatory overlap and voids weakening the ability to detect and prevent risks.

The prime minister highlighted those vulnerabilities at a CFC meeting last month and reportedly said the commission would prioritize risk prevention and strengthen “weak links” in the economy.

He Lifeng, a member of the Politburo and vice-premier in charge of finance, trade and economic affairs, is the director of the general office of the new commission which runs its day-to-day affairs.

He is also the party chief of the Central Financial Action Commission, which oversees party ideology and discipline in the country’s financial sector.

