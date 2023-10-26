Beware of AI laggards: now is the time for business transformation

For companies stuck with legacy systems and processes, integrating AI may seem daunting. Many opt for half-measures like operating in isolated use cases. But limited adoption has limited impact, while AI-powered competitors go far ahead. getty

By Carola Fiend-Just and Mohan Shekhar, SAP

The digital landscape of 2020 will be one of firms that have moved beyond pilot projects to become AI-native enterprises. Just as mobile technology was essential to compete in the 2010s, the AI ​​wave is essential today.

But the barriers to adoption are not just technical, they require challenging organizational reinvention. Only as AI proliferates across the global economy will leaders be prepared to fundamentally rethink how their companies operate, empower employees, and deliver value.

Now the time has come for business change.

risks of inaction

According to IDC, more than 60% of global organizations have already implemented AI to achieve new levels of efficiency and creativity. Companies that fail to make the shift may increasingly find themselves unable to compete as the pace of AI innovation accelerates.

For companies stuck with legacy systems and processes, integrating AI may seem daunting. Many opt for half-measures like operating in isolated use cases. But limited adoption has limited impact, while AI-powered competitors go far ahead.

More from ForbesSAP BrandVoice: With the help of Artificial Intelligence, business networks are ready to transform core operational processes

Without enterprise-wide process redesign, AI can only optimize the status quo. Existing bureaucratic silos hinder coordination between AI systems. And rigid hierarchy prevents the quick iterative AI advancement demands.

The most serious risk is that of losing competitive edge. As AI spreads across industries, laggards will struggle to keep pace with rivals. Like any disruptive innovation, AI disproportionately rewards first movers able to re-invent themselves around its capabilities. Incumbents who fail to bring about change face downfall.

imperative for change

The world is not just evolving; It is undergoing a profound change. To truly embrace the potential of AI, organizations must be prepared to transform their fundamental operations, structures, and strategies.

To properly utilize AI, businesses need to focus on three critical domain changes:

Redesigned business processes for workflow automation : Instead of fitting AI into existing processes, redesign workflows to maximize AI’s potential.

: Instead of fitting AI into existing processes, redesign workflows to maximize AI’s potential. Workforce: As AI takes over routine technical tasks, employees need the skills to take on more strategic roles. Companies should invest heavily in training programs focused on building digital skills and AI literacy. It empowers workers to use AI tools to enhance critical thinking and creativity.

As AI takes over routine technical tasks, employees need the skills to take on more strategic roles. Companies should invest heavily in training programs focused on building digital skills and AI literacy. It empowers workers to use AI tools to enhance critical thinking and creativity. data: Most legacy companies lack the integrated data infrastructure needed to smoothly integrate AI solutions. To lay a strong foundation, companies need to break down old information stores. Moving data to the cloud and setting up a data lake gives us enough space and good quality data to teach AI models.

Most legacy companies lack the integrated data infrastructure needed to smoothly integrate AI solutions. To lay a strong foundation, companies need to break down old information stores. Moving data to the cloud and setting up a data lake gives us enough space and good quality data to teach AI models. architecture: Monolithic systems hinder deployment velocity and coordination AI demands. The transition to modular cloud-native architectures and microservices makes it much easier to rapidly prototype, test, and iterate on AI applications. This architectural agility is critical to scaling AI across the enterprise.

change in action

Tesla Not just an electric car company. They are using artificial intelligence to develop self-driving capabilities. This shows how a business can transform itself by integrating AI into its core operations and strategies.

More from ForbesSAP BrandVoice: How AI is revolutionizing the insurance industry

Netflix The focus was primarily on sending DVDs to customers. Now, after undergoing a major business transformation, Netflix has become a powerhouse in video streaming. A large part of this change has been driven by the AI ​​algorithms powering its content recommendations. This has allowed Netflix to continue improving its service and stay ahead of changes in consumer demands.

starbucks Shutting down legacy retail management systems in favor of AI-powered mobile platforms. This provides baristas with real-time inventory and customer insights that were previously unattainable. Reengineering processes around AI capabilities yielded major operational benefits.

Guiding successful change

Implementing widespread change is easier said than done. However, following the following will make the journey easier:

overcoming resistance to change : Foster a culture that views change as collaborative. Engage and educate stakeholders at every level about the benefits of change.

: Foster a culture that views change as collaborative. Engage and educate stakeholders at every level about the benefits of change. Following Agile Iteration : Agility is critical in the rapidly evolving landscape of AI. Taking an iterative approach allows businesses to adapt and pivot as needed.

: Agility is critical in the rapidly evolving landscape of AI. Taking an iterative approach allows businesses to adapt and pivot as needed. strong leadership commitment : Change, at its core, is a top-down approach. Leaders must pioneer, set a vision and ensure alignment across the board.

: Change, at its core, is a top-down approach. Leaders must pioneer, set a vision and ensure alignment across the board. Recruit AI Expert – “AI Literacy” Experts are well-versed in its technical concepts, but are able to explain its value in clear business terms, helping drive adoption.

Are you ready to change your business?

Here are three steps to start your transformation journey:

conduct a AI readiness assessment Identifying the biggest opportunities and challenges for adopting AI across your business processes, workforce, data architecture and organizational structure. This will provide a roadmap to guide your transformation.

More from ForbesSAP BrandVoice: Why growing AI threats require AI-powered cybersecurity

to construct strong digital culture The focus was on agility, innovation and continuous learning. Promote an open mindset to change throughout the organization. Provide training in AI skills and concepts for employees at all levels.

The focus was on agility, innovation and continuous learning. Promote an open mindset to change throughout the organization. Provide training in AI skills and concepts for employees at all levels. Start implementing Accelerated AI Wins while laying the groundwork for bigger initiatives. Pursue agile piloting and iteration rather than long, drawn-out deployments. This will give impressive results while building momentum.

With the right approach and commitment to organizational change, you can become an AI-powered industry leader. visit SAP Business Transformation Services To learn more about business transformation services and start your transformation journey today.

The future belongs to those who take action Now,