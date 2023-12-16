BEWARE: Cardano (ADA) users cautioned to stay away from this dangerous scam

TL;DR

The Cardano community – an X (Twitter) account dedicated to the blockchain platform – issued a stern warning to users about a dangerous scam that has recently been targeting victims.

Specifically, some Berry Pool representatives have received a suspicious non-fungible token (NFT) that promises additional ADA rewards through “a deceptive/fake rewards program.”

The team behind the X account alerted Since the website in question has been identified as a scam, individuals should remain extremely cautious.

“Unfortunately, users who have connected their wallets and signed transactions have already lost over 200K ADA,” Cardano Community said.

Subsequently, users were advised to check the transaction summary carefully before performing any final operations to ensure the safety of their assets.

The price of ADA has increased significantly recently, which is probably one of the reasons why it has become the subject of the latest scandal.

The token recently crossed the $0.65 mark (according to data from CoinGecko), a valuation last seen in May 2022.

