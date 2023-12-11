Bettors rush to place bets on Blue Jays ahead of Ohtani's decision

For a few hours Friday afternoon, Shohei Ohtani was reportedly on a private jet to Toronto, and bettors at sportsbooks in the United States and Canada were rushing to place bets on the Toronto Blue Jays to win the World Series.

This will prove to be a bad blow.

On Friday, with rumors of Ohtani’s interest in Toronto swirling, the Blue Jays’ World Series odds improved from 15-1 to 8-1, trailing only the Atlanta Braves and Los Angeles Dodgers, and bets on the Jays began to pile up. At BetMGM sportsbooks, about 85% of the money wagered on World Series odds on Friday was on Toronto, and the bet ticker at Caesars Sportsbook was filled with bets on the Blue Jays ranging from $50 to $500.

“There were some very respectable players who were betting on the Blue Jays,” said Eric Fenstermaker, the Caesars’ chief baseball trader. “Then, soap operas took a different path.”

Late Friday afternoon, it was revealed that Canadian entrepreneur Robert Herjavec of “Shark Tank” fame was on the private jet being tracked to Toronto, not Ohtani. The next day, Ohtani announced on social media that he was signing with the Dodgers, and the impetus behind the increased bet on the Blue Jays was over.

“Friday was really a crazy day,” said Randy Blum, a Las Vegas bookmanager who oversees baseball odds for SuperBook.

Blum said that media reports, including from MLB Network, led him to lower the Blue Jays’ odds.

“in [reports] They were legitimate baseball people, not random people on Twitter throwing things out there. …We had to respect that,” Blum said. “When it turned out not to be true, we cleaned it up.”

The excitement of potentially landing baseball’s biggest star got even the best bookmakers in Canada excited. PointsBet’s Canada Sportsbook reported a “significant influx” of bets on the Blue Jays to win the World Series during Friday. A representative for PointsBet Canada told ESPN that some bettors who backed Toronto on Friday took losses on Saturday following Ohtani’s announcement.

“The rumors from Ohtani to Toronto were already in the books, so the betting action was really driven by sheer excitement versus the opportunity to win some cash,” said Patrick Eichner, senior director of communications for PointsBet. Canada, said.

Eventually, with Ohtani officially relocating crosstown to Los Angeles, the betting public shifted their support to the Dodgers, who overtook the Braves and are now unanimous World Series favorites at sportsbooks.

Blum said, “Yesterday, after everything became official, we took some bets on the Dodgers, even though we had already reduced their odds.” “You never know what you’re going to get.”

Source: abc7.com