Betting firm Flutter to list on New York Stock Exchange in January

Photograph: Eric Pendzich/Shutterstock

Betting firm Flutter said on Friday it was working on moving its listing date to January 29 on the New York Stock Exchange, but would retain its premium listing in London.

The company, formerly known as Paddy Power Betfair, is moving forward with a secondary listing in the US, but it may “make a primary listing in the US when the time comes”.

The group is expected to generate about 40% of its revenue from the US market this year.

“The addition of this US listing will have no impact on Flutter’s premium listing on the London Stock Exchange and its inclusion in the FTSE 100 index,” the company said in a stock exchange announcement on Friday.

“Flutter shares will continue to trade on the LSE under its existing ticker symbol ‘FLTR’. From the point of US listing, Flutter will also trade on the NYSE under the ticker symbol: ‘FLUT’.”

Flutter, which also owns the Sky Bet and PokerStars brands, owns FanDuel in the US. Flutter said it had informed Euronext in Dublin of its intention to cancel its secondary listing.

“Flutter believes it is appropriate to maintain only two listings to minimize regulatory complexities,” the company said.

In connection with the anticipated cancellation of its delisting in Dublin, European bourses have taken the step of removing Flutter from their indices effective December 18.

Two years ago, Flutter paid £1.62 billion from private equity group CVC Capital Partners to buy Milan-based online gaming group Sisal, which also owns a large chain of betting shops and is regulated in Italy, Morocco and Turkey. Runs lottery.

Last year, the company used its purchase of Sisal to make a play to take over the UK National Lottery from the existing operator, Camelot.

However, the license to run the national lottery was awarded to Allwyn, Europe’s largest lottery operator, which is owned by Czech billionaire Karel Komarek.

Source: uk.finance.yahoo.com