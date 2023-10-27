Better than expected earnings from Amazon and Intel
key takeaways
- Tech stocks are officially in a correction
- Margins rise at both Amazon and Intel
- Inflation in line with expectations
Stocks fell for the second consecutive day on Tuesday as concerns over earnings, geopolitics, domestic politics and economic data persisted. The S&P 500 fell about 1.2%. The Nasdaq Composite was down about 1.8%. After some better-than-expected earnings overnight and a personal consumption expenditure (PCE) report that met expectations, we’ll see if the stock can reverse Thursday’s losses.
Earning from Google including Facebook parent, Meta
GOOG
Amazon
AMZN
INTC
This morning, Exxon Mobil reported earnings that were slightly weaker than expected. Its stock is relatively unchanged premarket. beam
cvx
This week has also been full of economic data. The latest data on durable goods was reported on Thursday. Durable goods orders rose 0.5% month-on-month, exceeding estimates of 0.2%. Gross domestic product in the third quarter also came in at a stronger 4.9% than expected at 4.3%.
Some other possibilities and endings. Tesla
TSLA
Finally, despite a strong year overall, particularly in the tech sector, the Nasdaq 100 officially went into correction on Thursday. A correction is defined as a decline of at least 10% and as of yesterday’s close, that index is down more than 11%. However, as I mentioned in the beginning, we had some good earnings reports and I would call the PCE report good because it was not as strong as anticipated. Hopefully, we can finish the week on a good note and then have higher earnings next week, including Apple
AAPL
TastyTrade, Inc. Comments for educational purposes only. This material does not constitute trading or investment advice or a recommendation, nor is it intended to imply that any investment product or strategy is suitable for any person.