Better than expected earnings from Amazon and Intel

The stock is trading higher in the premarket due to better-than-expected earnings from Amazon. (photo by , [+] PHILIP LOPEZ/AFP) (Photo by PHILIP LOPEZ/AFP via Getty Images) AFP via Getty Images

key takeaways

Tech stocks are officially in a correction

Margins rise at both Amazon and Intel

Inflation in line with expectations

Stocks fell for the second consecutive day on Tuesday as concerns over earnings, geopolitics, domestic politics and economic data persisted. The S&P 500 fell about 1.2%. The Nasdaq Composite was down about 1.8%. After some better-than-expected earnings overnight and a personal consumption expenditure (PCE) report that met expectations, we’ll see if the stock can reverse Thursday’s losses.

Earning from Google including Facebook parent, Meta

GOOG

Parent, Alphabet, was partly responsible for the pullback on Thursday. Both companies actually compete on revenues and profits. However, it seemed like the analysts were hell-bent on finding something to worry about and finally managed to do so. For Meta, this was a warning that advertising sales would be weak in the future and as a result, its stock fell 3.75%. As for Alphabet, they reported lower-than-expected revenue from its Google Cloud division. That news was enough to send shares down 2.7%. However, we got some good news after the finale.

Amazon

AMZN

Stellar numbers were recorded, impacting both revenues and profits. If there was anything to be cautious about, it was a small miss in their web services division and future revenue guidance. Still, Amazon shares are up about 7% in the premarket. Positive news also came from Intel

INTC

, The chip maker reported better-than-expected revenue and profit figures. Intel also issued positive forward guidance. In the premarket, Intel shares are more than 6% higher. Another interesting thing for both Amazon and Intel, both companies reported margin growth. I find this encouraging for Amazon and, frankly, a bit of a surprise to Intel. However, that news is positive.

This morning, Exxon Mobil reported earnings that were slightly weaker than expected. Its stock is relatively unchanged premarket. beam

cvx

Earnings were also weaker than expected, sending its stock down 2.5%. Finally, Ford shares are trading about 3.5% lower in the premarket after missing its earnings and pulling future guidance due to a labor strike. However, there is some good news. Ford appears to have reached a tentative agreement with the United Auto Workers (UAW), which could mean an end to the strike.

This week has also been full of economic data. The latest data on durable goods was reported on Thursday. Durable goods orders rose 0.5% month-on-month, exceeding estimates of 0.2%. Gross domestic product in the third quarter also came in at a stronger 4.9% than expected at 4.3%.

Some other possibilities and endings. Tesla

TSLA

Announced this morning that it will raise prices for its long-range Model Y in the US. Also, BP announced they will be purchasing $100M of Tesla Superchargers. Gold is short in premarket; However, a positive close helped gold close higher for three consecutive weeks. Oil is about 2% higher in the premarket; However, after several consecutive weeks of gains, it looks like oil will close below last week.

Finally, despite a strong year overall, particularly in the tech sector, the Nasdaq 100 officially went into correction on Thursday. A correction is defined as a decline of at least 10% and as of yesterday’s close, that index is down more than 11%. However, as I mentioned in the beginning, we had some good earnings reports and I would call the PCE report good because it was not as strong as anticipated. Hopefully, we can finish the week on a good note and then have higher earnings next week, including Apple

AAPL

Also the meeting of the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC). As always, I will stick to your investment plans and long-term objectives.

TastyTrade, Inc. Comments for educational purposes only. This material does not constitute trading or investment advice or a recommendation, nor is it intended to imply that any investment product or strategy is suitable for any person.