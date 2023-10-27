October 27, 2023
Better than expected earnings from Amazon and Intel


key takeaways

  • Tech stocks are officially in a correction
  • Margins rise at both Amazon and Intel
  • Inflation in line with expectations

Stocks fell for the second consecutive day on Tuesday as concerns over earnings, geopolitics, domestic politics and economic data persisted. The S&P 500 fell about 1.2%. The Nasdaq Composite was down about 1.8%. After some better-than-expected earnings overnight and a personal consumption expenditure (PCE) report that met expectations, we’ll see if the stock can reverse Thursday’s losses.

Earning from Google including Facebook parent, Meta
GOOG
 Parent, Alphabet, was partly responsible for the pullback on Thursday. Both companies actually compete on revenues and profits. However, it seemed like the analysts were hell-bent on finding something to worry about and finally managed to do so. For Meta, this was a warning that advertising sales would be weak in the future and as a result, its stock fell 3.75%. As for Alphabet, they reported lower-than-expected revenue from its Google Cloud division. That news was enough to send shares down 2.7%. However, we got some good news after the finale.

Amazon
AMZN
 Stellar numbers were recorded, impacting both revenues and profits. If there was anything to be cautious about, it was a small miss in their web services division and future revenue guidance. Still, Amazon shares are up about 7% in the premarket. Positive news also came from Intel
INTC
, The chip maker reported better-than-expected revenue and profit figures. Intel also issued positive forward guidance. In the premarket, Intel shares are more than 6% higher. Another interesting thing for both Amazon and Intel, both companies reported margin growth. I find this encouraging for Amazon and, frankly, a bit of a surprise to Intel. However, that news is positive.

This morning, Exxon Mobil reported earnings that were slightly weaker than expected. Its stock is relatively unchanged premarket. beam
cvx
 Earnings were also weaker than expected, sending its stock down 2.5%. Finally, Ford shares are trading about 3.5% lower in the premarket after missing its earnings and pulling future guidance due to a labor strike. However, there is some good news. Ford appears to have reached a tentative agreement with the United Auto Workers (UAW), which could mean an end to the strike.

This week has also been full of economic data. The latest data on durable goods was reported on Thursday. Durable goods orders rose 0.5% month-on-month, exceeding estimates of 0.2%. Gross domestic product in the third quarter also came in at a stronger 4.9% than expected at 4.3%.

Some other possibilities and endings. Tesla
TSLA
 Announced this morning that it will raise prices for its long-range Model Y in the US. Also, BP announced they will be purchasing $100M of Tesla Superchargers. Gold is short in premarket; However, a positive close helped gold close higher for three consecutive weeks. Oil is about 2% higher in the premarket; However, after several consecutive weeks of gains, it looks like oil will close below last week.

Finally, despite a strong year overall, particularly in the tech sector, the Nasdaq 100 officially went into correction on Thursday. A correction is defined as a decline of at least 10% and as of yesterday’s close, that index is down more than 11%. However, as I mentioned in the beginning, we had some good earnings reports and I would call the PCE report good because it was not as strong as anticipated. Hopefully, we can finish the week on a good note and then have higher earnings next week, including Apple
AAPL
 Also the meeting of the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC). As always, I will stick to your investment plans and long-term objectives.

TastyTrade, Inc. Comments for educational purposes only. This material does not constitute trading or investment advice or a recommendation, nor is it intended to imply that any investment product or strategy is suitable for any person.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related News

Most oversold stocks are set to bounce after a tough market week

Most oversold stocks are set to bounce after a tough market week

October 27, 2023
NRA revenues have declined by more than 50 percent since 2016, leaked audits show

NRA revenues have declined by more than 50 percent since 2016, leaked audits show

October 27, 2023

You may have missed

Most oversold stocks are set to bounce after a tough market week

Most oversold stocks are set to bounce after a tough market week

October 27, 2023
NRA revenues have declined by more than 50 percent since 2016, leaked audits show

NRA revenues have declined by more than 50 percent since 2016, leaked audits show

October 27, 2023
Solana emerges as most preferred altcoin this year with $5M inflows: CoinShares

Solana-based products leading with 74% AUM growth in October: CCData

October 27, 2023
Who is Dexter Wade? A Mississippi man was fatally shot by an off-duty police officer — and the family wasn’t informed for months.

Who is Dexter Wade? A Mississippi man was fatally shot by an off-duty police officer — and the family wasn’t informed for months.

October 27, 2023
FTX’s Sam Bankman-Fried tells jury he did not commit fraud or take money from clients

FTX’s Sam Bankman-Fried tells jury he did not commit fraud or take money from clients

October 27, 2023

Knaus Berry Farm Is Reopening 8 Months After Co-Owner Murder

October 27, 2023