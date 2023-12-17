Better Tech Stocks: AMD vs. Microsoft | The Motley Fool

All eyes have been on tech stocks this year as advances in high-growth areas like artificial intelligence (AI) have made Wall Street especially bullish. Despite macroeconomic headwinds last year, tech stocks have surged in 2023 and are likely to continue their rise in the new year.

The technology markets have a long history of delivering significant and consistent gains over the long term. The chart above shows this NASDAQ-100 Technology Sector The index is rising higher than in the last five years S&P 500, As a result, dedicating a portion of your portfolio to an attractive sector is not a bad idea.

Advanced Micro Devices (AMD 0.83%) and Microsoft (MSFT 1.31%) are two attractive options. These companies are expanding rapidly in AI and have strong positions in various other areas of technology.

So, is AMD or Microsoft the better tech stock? let’s find out.

amd

As chip stocks have soared along with the boom in AI, their hardware is critical for building and running AI models. The enthusiasm has sent AMD shares up nearly 115% year to date.

The company is gearing up for the challenge NVIDIAAI chips are projected to have a 90% market share in 2024 with the launch of the new graphics processing unit (GPU), MI300X. Surpassing Nvidia’s dominance won’t be easy, but out of the many companies venturing into chip development, AMD probably has the best chance to thrive in the industry.

AMD has held the second-largest market share in desktop GPUs for years, accounting for about 10% of the industry compared to Nvidia’s 87%. Meanwhile, AMD has the support of Microsoft, which announced last month that its cloud platform Azure would become the first to start using AMD’s MI300X to expand its AI capabilities.

Apart from AI, AMD has a lucrative position in video games. Its chips are popular among PC gamers who use AMD’s hardware to build high-powered gaming computers. The company is also a specialized supplier of chips. SonyMicrosoft’s PlayStation 5 and Microsoft’s Xbox Series

AMD is powering the tech market with its hardware and its long-term outlook is promising as demand for chips continues to grow.

Microsoft

As the world’s second most valuable company with a market cap of $2.8 trillion, it’s hard to go wrong with Microsoft. The company is a tech giant and the king of productivity with brands like Windows, Office, Azure, and LinkedIn. Millions of businesses rely on Microsoft products, strengthening its prospects in high-growth industries like AI and cloud computing.

In its fiscal first quarter of 2024 (ending September 2023), the company reported revenue growth of 13% year over year and beat analysts’ expectations by nearly $2 billion. This robust growth was primarily driven by 13% growth in its Productivity and Business Process segment and 19% growth in Cloud revenue.

Like many tech companies, Microsoft has also focused its business on AI this year. The heavy investment in the market has led it to acquire a 49% stake in ChatGPT developer OpenAI, giving it exclusive access to the start-up’s most advanced technology.

Microsoft has used OpenAI’s model to bring AI upgrades to its various services, including Microsoft 365’s AI assistant, which it calls Copilot. The company is charging an additional $30 on top of the subscription price to add a new assistant to monetize its AI expansion.

Microsoft’s strong position in the technology field has provided it with the brand loyalty and vast financial resources to thrive long into the future.

Is AMD or Microsoft a better tech stock?

AMD and Microsoft have exciting prospects in 2024, with both likely to see big gains from their positions in AI and other markets. However, just because a company dominates the market does not mean it is trading at the right price.

The tables above compare AMD and Microsoft’s forward price-to-earnings and price-to-free-cash-flow ratios, two helpful valuation metrics. Although Microsoft’s figures don’t scream “bargain,” they are significantly lower than AMD’s and suggest the Windows company’s stock currently offers far more value.

Additionally, Microsoft generated $63 billion of free cash flow this year, while AMD’s figure was just over $1 billion. Microsoft is not only the cheaper stock, but also the more reliable option, as it has the money to overcome potential headwinds and continue investing in its business.

Danny Cook has no position in any stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Advanced Micro Devices, Microsoft, and Nvidia. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Source: www.fool.com