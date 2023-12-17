Better Income Stock: AT&T or AbbVie?

Dividend

Dividend stocks can provide a valuable source of income for investors who want to diversify their portfolios. However, investors should also be aware that most of these stocks will gradually decline in value over time unless the dividends are reinvested.

This may seem surprising, but ample evidence supports this claim. Only a few dividend stocks are able to provide consistent cash payouts to shareholders while also increasing their share prices over time.

The two most popular dividend stocks in the market today are AT&T (NYSE:T) and AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV), but their appeals are different. AT&T is attractive for its high yield, currently 6.72%. AbbVie also has a good yield of 4.02% and has established itself as a leading dividend growth stock and reliable passive income source for shareholders. To illustrate these points, the company has increased its dividend by 287.5% since the separation. Abbott Laboratories In 2013, and it is the dividend king because of its heritage.

Which of these top dividend stocks is the better income play? Let’s dig deeper to find out.

AT&T case

Over the next few years, AT&T is expected to steadily reduce its debt due to its improved free cash flow and lower costs. The company should also face less competitive pressure from its rivals as the US wireless market becomes more stable after T MobileMerger with Sprint and completion of 5G network rollout.

Finally, AT&T’s stock screen is significantly undervalued, with its shares trading at less than 7 times expected earnings. In fact, the telecom giant’s stock is currently trading near historic lows on this classic valuation metric.

The case for AbbVie

AbbVie is a biopharmaceutical company that rewards its shareholders with generous and growing dividends. The company has a proven track record of delivering strong revenue growth and increasing its market share in autoimmune diseases, where its best-selling drug, Humira, is leading in market share across multiple indications. AbbVie has also diversified its portfolio into other attractive areas such as oncology, which includes successful drugs such as Imbruvica for various blood cancers.

The company has a solid pipeline of innovative medicines, and its recent acquisitions could add further value to its business. AbbVie’s dividend yield is slightly higher than its industry’s average, and its stock is trading at less than 14 times forward earnings at a lower valuation than its peers. However, Humira sales are declining due to biosimilar competition, and new branded competitors may further challenge its dominance in immunology over the next five to 10 years.

Decision

AbbVie scans as the Better Buy in this comparison. The drugmaker faces some significant challenges, but it also operates in a fast-growing and dynamic healthcare sector that benefits from favorable demographic trends, scientific breakthroughs and strong global demand.

AT&T, on the other hand, is struggling to grow its sales in a mature and highly competitive US telecommunications market. So, even though it offers a higher dividend yield, AT&T stock may not be as attractive as AbbVie at the moment.

