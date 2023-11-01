Better health literacy saves lives and money: now is the time to act

Male patient tells doctor about his health complaints Please see similar pictures here: getty

Today, October 31, marks the conclusion of another Health Literacy Month. Health literacy causes an estimated loss to the US healthcare system 236 billion dollars annually, Given this extraordinary financial opportunity, health systems, employers, and insurers, including CMS, should be eager to reap the financial rewards from solving this problem. Yet, avoidable health care costs rise, morbidity increases and people are dying because they do not understand health information.

Over the years, I have spoken to thousands of patients and community members who have made it abundantly clear that our health communication strategies are failing and they are paying the price. A few months ago I went with a man I would call Mr. Jones to see the doctor. I saw this dialogue:

Doctor (looking mostly at the floor, not at Mr. Jones): “We got the biopsy and it looks like neuroendocrine cancer. They checked the stains and it’s agar positive, synaptophysin positive and negative and they did all the different tests.” Checked the markers. We need to do gene sequencing and extract some DNA.”

Mr. Jones: Silence

Doctor: I saw your labs. Your white count is low but your hemoglobin, your platelets are good, electrolytes and liver function are good. Today we should talk about what you want to do about treatment.

Me: Mr. Jones, did you understand any of this?

Mr. Jones: No.

He decided to leave treatment because he did not trust the doctor. Later, I asked why. “She doesn’t talk to me like I’m a human being,” he said. Can I do this? In fact Need that treatment?”

A week later, I visited a woman in the intensive care unit (ICU) who had suffered a stroke. After being in the ICU, he had to be hospitalized for six days. When I asked about her symptoms, she said she had felt a vague tingling sensation for the past week and thought she was tired from working two jobs. She also had blurred vision for several weeks and said, “I thought I’d make an appointment with the eye doctor and see if I needed glasses.” I asked if she had called her doctor to discuss any of these symptoms. Her experiences were filled with disbelief and avoidance because doctors talked “over her head.” He obtained his health information mainly from his friends, Google and YouTube videos.

These examples highlight why addressing health literacy should become an imperative for health systems. Mr. Jones deserves to make informed treatment decisions and receive information in a language he understands. Ms. Smith’s four-day ICU stay, followed by hospitalization and rehabilitation, could have been completely prevented, but it almost cost her insurance company. $100,000, Both of these cases and many others are linked to clearly solvable health literacy challenges.

Low health literacy has not been addressed primarily because we have failed to prioritize and financially support its interventions. We have also failed to address the direct relationship between health literacy and engagement in care. If we hear the stories about why people delay care, choose an ER visit instead of a primary care visit or avoid care altogether, the stories speak for themselves.

Over the years, the most common rebuttal I have received regarding investing in health literacy solutions, especially from payers, has been that a return on investment (ROI) must be demonstrated before these solutions can be prioritized. The irony is that if payers were to qualitatively explore the causes of avoidable health care spending with a community-centered approach, the ROI opportunity would be undeniable.

The second most common denial is that education and information are insufficient to activate an individual to change health behaviors. This is wrong. Addressing people’s fears and concerns about health in simple language is being proactive. Awareness creates a spark that, for many, can interrupt the path to long-term morbidity and, in some cases, even death. I experienced this again and again in my infectious disease practice. Health information presented in the correct language and tone has saved countless people from the AIDS crisis.

These days, it’s rare to have a health care conversation without mentioning patient-centered care and value-based care design. None of these strategies can be successfully implemented without first understanding what patients want, need, and understand. It is unacceptable that we continue to have these conversations without implementing strategies to identify and address the drivers of poor health outcomes, such as rising health care costs and low health literacy.

Health education is a billion dollar industry. Health systems and payers contract millions annually on ‘check the box’ health education, whether it is print materials, websites, bulletin boards, or health information contained in electronic health records. But do we know who is benefiting and how? How can people like Mr. Jones and Ms. Smith?

We must start asking important questions about health education investments with the intent to act and save lives. We must ask, ‘To what extent are people connected to the health information they receive from insurers and health systems?’ We must ask, ‘Who is the conversation being communicated with and is it in the correct language?’ We must ask, ‘What systematic and ongoing evaluations are taking place to understand the impacts and returns on investment associated with health information, communication and health literacy products and services?’

Ultimately, we must ask, ‘How can we train both existing and pipeline providers to lead in clear language because it is better for patients, builds trust, reduces fear, and saves lives?’

As Health Literacy Month begins next October, I wonder if we will commit to prioritizing health literacy and providing the time, attention, and resources people need and deserve. If we haven’t, it certainly won’t be because we didn’t know.