Better Growth Stock: Archer Aviation or Prime Medicine? , The Motley Fool

Small-cap stocks are often attractive investments in bullish markets. While a bull market in 2024 is not guaranteed, some small caps are already warming up in anticipation of better economic conditions next year. As a result, it may be a smart move to start adding some select small caps to your portfolio ahead of a potential trend reversal in this segment of the market next year.

Within the high-profile innovation theme, Archer Aviation (ACHR 1.29%) and prime medicine (PRME 1.91%) offers shareholders two of the most attractive risk-to-reward ratios. Clearly, both companies are in the process of developing products for markets that do not yet exist, which is a significant risk factor. However, each of these small-cap growth companies is also working on technology that could transform the fields of transportation and human medicine, respectively.

Which of these speculative growth stocks is the better buy? Let’s do a side-by-side comparison to find out.

Archer Aviation case

Archer Aviation is a leader in the field of electric vertical takeoff and landing (“eVTOL”) aircraft. The idea is to create aircraft that can be recharged and used in urban areas, thereby reducing traffic jams and saving time for busy professionals. The eVTOL revolution also has a positive impact on the environment.

Why is Archer an attractive growth stock? The company is moving towards the possible launch of its eVTOL aircraft called Midnight. The plane can carry four passengers and a pilot up to 100 miles, but the Midnight is designed for about 20 miles round trip. This rechargeable plane could change the ride-sharing industry. Reflecting this potential, Wall Street analysts believe the eVTOL industry could grow into a $23 billion market by 2030. For context, Archer currently has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion.

What is the main solution? Archer stock is likely to be volatile during its pre-launch years, but with Midnight’s debut expected in 2025, investors may not have to wait too long. With a solid financial position, a potentially game-changing product in development, and clear demand for alternative transportation systems in the US and abroad, Archer could be a big winner for early shareholders. That being said, given the high level of uncertainty surrounding the budding eVTOL industry, this is a risky stock.

Prime Medicine Case

Genomic medicine took a big step forward this year with Food and Drug Administration approval CRISPR Therapeutics And Vertex Pharmaceuticals‘CasGevi, a CRISPR/Cas9 edited therapy for sickle cell disease. Yet, this emerging field of biotech is still decades away from realizing its full potential, a fact highlighted by the fact that companies are still working through the best overall approach to editing genomes for therapeutic purposes. Have been. One of the companies that has achieved this goal is Prime Medicine. The biotech is working on a more versatile form of gene editing, called prime editing, that could address many genetic diseases.

Prime is a pre-clinical biotech company with 18 programs in development for its cutting-edge gene-editing platform. The company hopes to begin human trials early next year if all goes according to plan. The main challenge is that Prime will need a lot of time and money to realize its vision. And without a major partner, the company will likely have to raise money from the public markets within the next two years. Still, the company may have a leading platform in the rapidly growing genomic medicine field.

Decision

Archer Aviation is a more attractive investment option at this time. Prime has a unique gene-editing technology that could create enormous value in the future, but the company faces a longer and more uncertain path to commercialization. Archer, on the other hand, could begin generating significant forms of recurring revenue by 2025, and possibly achieve positive cash flow by 2028. Prime is unlikely to reach this financial milestone before Archer, making it a better candidate for a small-cap watch list. A portfolio.

George Budwell holds positions in Archer Aviation and CRISPR Therapeutics. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends CRISPR Therapeutics and Vertex Pharmaceuticals. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

Source: www.fool.com