Betfury earns $1,000,000 to celebrate its 4th anniversary

[PRESS RELEASE – Willemstad, Curacao, October 26th, 2023]

Betfury celebrates its 4th anniversary and earns $1,000,000. Each user can share the main prize with other profitable prizes. Users are invited to join Betfury’s big birthday crypto party and actively participate for a chance to win a share of the great prize.

Users can use promo code ‘BIRTHDAY’ to dive into the world of opportunities and start earning potential from Rank 1.

The first 500 users to register on Betfury and enter the promo code ‘BIRTHDAY’ by November 9th will receive 1,000 BFGs to their bonus balance. They can then claim their registration bonus by wagering X40 when playing at Betfury.

According to Betfury, as user activity increases, so do the chances of winning substantial prizes. The drop event is scheduled for October 31, with bonus accumulation starting from the day users log in to the platform for the first time.

4 years journey

Betfury unites over 2.2 million crypto enthusiasts and casino fans from around the world. Over four years, the platform paid out more than $6.4 billion in bets and approximately $33.3 million in bonuses. These numbers demonstrate the high level of user trust and the high quality work of the Betfury team. After the end of mining, BFG, the native Betfury token, became a limited and valuable resource. Nowadays, it is owned by more than 300,000 investors. Based on this, Betfury has chosen the right vector of development, and further steps will be even more ambitious.

birthday surprise

The main gift for all users will be a $1,000,000 Birthday Drop. However, the celebration will also be marked by the release of exclusive novelties. The Betfury developers, like true chefs, added three delicious layers of great features to the birthday cake.

New Bonus System: This platform offers one of the most generous offers in the industry. The main idea is to combine a convenient bonus calendar with various profitable bonuses and daily gifts into one bonus cabinet.

This platform offers one of the most generous offers in the industry. The main idea is to combine a convenient bonus calendar with various profitable bonuses and daily gifts into one bonus cabinet. NFT Lootbox: Getting rare NFTs is quite difficult and expensive. The new feature will allow users to win Cyberpunk by paying money. Thus, users should focus on wealth to become happy owners of unique NFTs.

Getting rare NFTs is quite difficult and expensive. The new feature will allow users to win Cyberpunk by paying money. Thus, users should focus on wealth to become happy owners of unique NFTs. New Betfury Staking (50% until April): BFG is renowned as one of the most profitable crypto-earning tools. Now, the platform has decided to make it even better. Users should stay tuned for exciting updates coming soon.

About Betfury

Betfury is an ecosystem of crypto products for entertainment and side income. The platform has a native BFG token with many utilities. BFG is listed on several crypto exchanges: PancakeSwap, Biswap, etc. There are more than 55,000 holders of the token, and more than 3 billion BFG in circulation.

Betfury offers over 8,000 slots and original games with one of the highest RTPs in the industry (up to 99.02% RTP). Betfury also has 80+ types of sports with odds that are better than the market average. Along with huge events, the platform also offers profitable bonuses: rakeback, up to 25% cashback and others.

Special Offer (Sponsored)

Binance Free $100 (Exclusive): Use this link to register and get $100 free and 10% off fees on Binance Futures your first month. (terms).

PrimeXBT Special Offer: Use this link to register and enter code CRYPTOPOTATO50 to receive up to $7,000 on your deposits.

source: cryptopotato.com