Betelgeuse to be eclipsed in a rare 'ring of fire'

The night sky will see a very rare event on Monday when Betelgeuse—one of the best-known and brightest stars of all—will be covered by an asteroid for about 12 seconds.

Although the event will be visible to the naked eye, it will only occur within a narrow path on Earth stretching from Asia to southern Europe, Florida and eastern Mexico – although Everglades National Park in Florida is along the way.

Due to be live streamed by the Virtual Telescope Network on December 12 at 01:00 UTC (December 11 at 20:00 EST), Betelgeuse’s occultation by asteroid 319 Leona will be a great opportunity for scientists to study the star’s surface. And learn more about it.

latest details

According to Sky & Telescope, the event will occur at approximately 8:17 p.m. EST, and head to the International Occultation Timing Association for the latest details.

Because it is so small, it is thought that 319 Leona will trigger a brief “ring of fire” annular eclipse as it passes across Betelgeuse, one of the largest stars in the night sky.

glow of betelgeuse

For those with a narrow path, there is science to do. As 319 Leona passes in front of Betelgeuse and blocks its light, a very faint star will cast a shadow on Earth’s surface. However, whereas the obscuring of a star by an asteroid is typically a millisecond event, Betelgeuse is much larger – about 750 times the diameter of the Sun.

So, in about 12 seconds, the asteroid will partially eclipse the star, producing a “ring of fire”, and then partially eclipse it before moving away. Astronomers using telescopes will see Betelgeuse’s brightness falling and rising again.

Mapping a supergiant star

Blocking some of its light provides a rare opportunity for astronomers to map Betelgeuse’s shape and surface with millisecond accuracy. This is because its light will be relatively dim.

Betelgeuse changes shape slightly all the time. Its surface is a live issue due to another type of dimming – the “Great Dimming” of Betelgeuse in late 2019 and early 2020, when it inexplicably lost about two-thirds of its brightness. This left scientists confused about what was happening to Betelgeuse.

‘Great Dimming’ of Betelgeuse

Betelgeuse was already known to be a variable star, with its brightness rising and falling over approximately 400 days and six years, but nothing as dramatic as its “Great Dimming” had ever been observed. As our Sun ejects material into the Solar System, Betelgeuse may do the same, but on a different scale. NASA’s Hubble Space Telescope has confirmed that a “burp” from within Betelgeuse ejected massive amounts of material that formed a cloud of dust above, making the star appear hazy when viewed from Earth.

next supernova

At a distance of approximately 550 light-years, Betelgeuse is the nearest red supergiant to the Solar System. That’s why it’s so bright, but one day it will become exceptionally bright. Now nearing the end of its life, Betelgeuse will likely explode as a supernova and become visible during daylight sometime in the next 100,000 years.

This would be big news as a supernova has not been seen in our galaxy since the 17th century, but it would not be dangerous – Betelgeuse is well beyond the 50 light-year “supernova danger zone”.

Wishing you clear skies and wide eyes.