The global beta blockers market is expected to grow from $8.55 billion in 2022 to $9.16 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.13%. The beta blockers market is expected to reach $11.54 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 5.9%.

Product innovation has emerged as a major trend gaining popularity in the beta blockers market. Major market players operating on the Beta Blockers market are focusing their attention on creating innovative products to strengthen their position in the market. For example, in January 2021, Germany-based pharmaceutical company Merck received US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval for a drug called VERQUVO (vericiguat). Verquvo (verisiguat) is a medication indicated for the treatment of heart failure with reduced ejection fraction (HFrEF) in adults. This medicine helps to relax and widen the blood vessels, reducing stress on the heart and improving heart function.

In November 2021, Germany-based pharmaceutical company Merck acquired Acceleron Pharma Inc. for an undisclosed amount. acquired. With this acquisition, Merck gained access to a diverse portfolio of potential treatments targeting various disease areas, including cardiovascular diseases and hypertension. Acceleron Pharma Inc. is a US-based biopharmaceutical company that specializes in leveraging the capabilities of the transforming growth factor (TGF)-beta protein superfamily for the development of innovative treatments for cardiovascular and other diseases.

Increase in the incidence of cardiovascular diseases is expected to boost the growth of the beta blockers market. Beta blockers may help reduce cardiovascular cases by having several beneficial effects on the heart and blood vessels. Therefore, increasing cases of cardiovascular diseases are contributing to the growth of the beta blockers market. For example, the National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute, an institute of the US-based National Institutes of Health, provides training and education programs to promote the prevention and treatment of heart, lung, and blood diseases. The US death toll as of March is. In August 2020, 76,767 people died from heart disease, which affects the blood arteries that support the brain and related systems, and 339,076 people died from cardiovascular disease. Therefore, increase in the incidence of cardiovascular diseases will boost the growth of the beta blockers market.

The beta blockers market includes sales of metoprolol, nebivolol, timolol and labetalol.

The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdown, competitive landscape, market share, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the historical and forecasted market growth of the market based on geography.

scope of report

Markets covered:

By Type: Non-selective agents; selective agent

According to indications: Angina pectoris; heart failure; high blood pressure; other signs

By drugs: betaxolol; Acebutolol; esmolol; other medicines

By distribution channel: hospital pharmacy; retail pharmacy; online pharmacy

By Application: Cardiovascular diseases; high blood pressure; Eye disease; other applications

Country: Australia; Brazil; China; France; Germany; India; Indonesia; Japan; Russia; South Korea; UK; usa

Area: Asia Pacific; Western Europe; Eastern Europe; North America; South America; Middle East; Africa

time series: Five-year historical and ten-year forecast.

data: Ratio of market size and growth of related markets, ratio of GDP, per capita expenditure,

Data Partition: Country and regional historical and forecast data, competitors’ market shares, market segments.

Company Profile:

Pfizer

novartis

Merck & Company

AstraZeneca

johnson and johnson

Eli Lilly and Company

sanofi

Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bayer

glaxosmithkline

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries

Amneel Pharmaceuticals

Abbott Laboratories

Eagle Pharmaceuticals

Neon Healthcare

Midas Pharma

Global Calcium Private Limited

AbbVie

Main characteristics:

Report Attribute Description number of pages 175 forecast period 2023 – 2027 Estimated market value in 2023 (USD). $9.16 billion Estimated market cap by 2027 (USD). $11.54 billion compound annual growth rate 5.9% Area covered global

