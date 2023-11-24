Beta Blockers Global Market Report 2023: Product Innovation
The global beta blockers market is expected to grow from $8.55 billion in 2022 to $9.16 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.13%. The beta blockers market is expected to reach $11.54 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 5.9%.
Product innovation has emerged as a major trend gaining popularity in the beta blockers market. Major market players operating on the Beta Blockers market are focusing their attention on creating innovative products to strengthen their position in the market. For example, in January 2021, Germany-based pharmaceutical company Merck received US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval for a drug called VERQUVO (vericiguat). Verquvo (verisiguat) is a medication indicated for the treatment of heart failure with reduced ejection fraction (HFrEF) in adults. This medicine helps to relax and widen the blood vessels, reducing stress on the heart and improving heart function.
In November 2021, Germany-based pharmaceutical company Merck acquired Acceleron Pharma Inc. for an undisclosed amount. acquired. With this acquisition, Merck gained access to a diverse portfolio of potential treatments targeting various disease areas, including cardiovascular diseases and hypertension. Acceleron Pharma Inc. is a US-based biopharmaceutical company that specializes in leveraging the capabilities of the transforming growth factor (TGF)-beta protein superfamily for the development of innovative treatments for cardiovascular and other diseases.
Increase in the incidence of cardiovascular diseases is expected to boost the growth of the beta blockers market. Beta blockers may help reduce cardiovascular cases by having several beneficial effects on the heart and blood vessels. Therefore, increasing cases of cardiovascular diseases are contributing to the growth of the beta blockers market. For example, the National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute, an institute of the US-based National Institutes of Health, provides training and education programs to promote the prevention and treatment of heart, lung, and blood diseases. The US death toll as of March is. In August 2020, 76,767 people died from heart disease, which affects the blood arteries that support the brain and related systems, and 339,076 people died from cardiovascular disease. Therefore, increase in the incidence of cardiovascular diseases will boost the growth of the beta blockers market.
The beta blockers market includes sales of metoprolol, nebivolol, timolol and labetalol.
