Bestselling Cyber ​​Week deals: Kasa Smart, Crest, Bissell, and more

In the business world, “Cyber ​​Week” – which is followed by black Friday — In a way, online shopping is the pinnacle of events. From mega discounts on big-ticket items like TVs and buzzy hair tools to reduced price tags on fashion and home goods, shoppers (and our editors!) look forward to these deals every year.

But, in the sea of ​​sales from almost every major retailer, some really stand out from the rest as excellent extended Black Friday deals. Throughout our coverage, these are the most popular deals we’re seeing readers add to their carts, and spoiler alert, these are actually worth the click. From luxe beauty finds at prices we’ve never seen before to unsuspecting gifts waiting to be dropped into stockings, these Cyber ​​Week bestsellers are emerging as we enter the biggest shopping weekend of the year .

And, for even more ways to save on Black Friday and Cyber ​​Week 2023, download our coupon extension, Shop Today Savings, to score deals at over 40,000 retailers, plus get TODAY-exclusive deals.

Cyber ​​Week 2023 Bestsellers

Until November 28, Hulu is offering a great deal for new and qualifying subscribers: You can enjoy the streaming service (with ads) for just 99 cents per month for 12 months. The platform is also offering a bundle option, which allows you to score both Hulu and Disney+ for just $2 more per month.

As of Monday, November 27th at 11:59pm PST, you can get a deep discount on a Peacock Premium subscription. This limited time offer allows you access to the streaming service for only $1.99 per month for 12 months with code big deal – That’s 67% off! Or, you can purchase an annual subscription for $19.99 with code throughout the year,

The NBC-affiliated platform gives you access to tons of popular shows, live streams, and hit movies like Hallmark Channel’s Countdown to Christmas, Sunday Night Football, Fast X, and more.

The One Shop Today editor bravely tested it against his own old AirPods and was shocked to see how much cleaner his earbuds got after one go – the proof is in the photos. A winner in our Gifts We Love awards, we recommend this as an affordable and surprisingly useful stocking stuffer that anyone can use.

This cleaning gel can help you clean those hard-to-reach nooks and crannies in your car. It’s designed to be reusable, so you can keep it in your car and take it out whenever you see dust or dirt accumulating.

80% Off This is one of the best-selling Cyber ​​Week deals we’ve seen. This phone mount clips to your windshield or dashboard and allows you to keep track of your directions while keeping your hands on the wheel.

Gotta catch ’em all, as they say. This pack of 50 random trading cards from the Pokémon series spans all generations of the franchise and has garnered over 65,000 ratings on Amazon. We think this makes a great stocking stuffer for kids — or kids at heart who still have a nostalgic love for Pokémon (cough cough, me).

Stubborn pimples do not stand a chance in front of these hydrocolloid patches. According to the brand, it can remove dirt from your space and help prevent any kind of littering.

According to the brand, thanks to social media and word of mouth, more than four million of these award-winning puzzle games have been sold. Knuddle is a brain teaser that comes with 200 2D and 3D puzzles, ranging from beginner basic to “deviously difficult”, as well as 12 puzzle pieces, a 48-page illustrated puzzle book, and a carrying case.

It’s recommended for ages seven to 107, so everyone can enjoy it. Plus, since it’s so compact, it also makes a great stocking stuffer or travel game.

At 75% off, these eye masks are great bargains. According to the brand, this pack of 60 eye masks is designed to treat the delicate skin around your eyes, helping you look more awake and refreshed — even if lack of sleep might be telling you otherwise.

You know you’ve reached adulthood when you get really excited at the prospect of receiving socks for the holidays. These are perfectly themed for the season and are made from a cotton and wool blend to keep your feet cozy during the cooler months to come.

When you ask them what’s on their wish list there’s always that person who says they “don’t need anything”. This is a great gift idea for that person who is extremely hard to shop for, as it can be used for everything from late night walks to household chores.

The brand says it has a built-in rechargeable light and can last up to eight hours on a single charge. It comes in several different colors, all for under $15, so it makes for a perfect stocking stuffer or white elephant gift. This is just one of a few winners from our Gifts We Love awards on sale now.

This smart light bulb set is almost 50% off during Amazon’s Black Friday sale. You can connect them to your Alexa or Google-enabled devices to control your lights using only your voice. One Shop Today editor even used it to program a lamp in her room to wake her up every morning like a sunrise alarm clock, since you can set schedules with it.

The size of a tube of lipstick, this portable charger is small but mighty. It’s the perfect compact size to stash in your purse, coat pocket, glove compartment, and more, so you can boost your iPhone when you’re on the go.

This long-time favorite makeup palette set is perfect for everyday wear. It features six natural, matte shades, but if you’re looking for more glamour, the brand also offers palettes with metallics and shimmer.

There’s nothing worse than running out of battery while you’re out and about. Get this fast, best-selling portable charger for over 30% off and avoid that dreaded fate! Reviewers say it has enough battery to charge their phone up to three times, depending on the model.

According to the brand, this full sound compact speaker with Alexa is ideal for bedroom size. Right now, it’s 55% off, so it’s the perfect time to buy and upgrade a smart home – or give a gift to the music lover in your life.

It’s slippers season, and these top-rated slippers are 46% off right now. The brand says they’re built with temperature-regulating benefits and a durable outsole to take you from indoors to outdoors. Plus, they’re 100% machine washable. Since the memory foam clogs are available in seven colors, you can grab a pair for yourself and gift a pair to someone who is always a little cold.

Did you know that you need to replace your bedding every 18 to 24 months? If you’re about to upgrade, this deal is currently hitting the carts of many of our readers. According to the brand, this set is made from 1800 Egyptian cotton threads and comes in 36 colors. You can pick up select shades for under $20 right now.

Whether you’re looking for a gift for the man in your life or he just needs a new set of PJs, these cozy Cuddle Duds pajamas are on sale for over 70% off. They also come in two other colors.

Right now, you can save 35% on this 44-piece whitening kit and brighten your smile before holiday photos. According to the brand, it can whiten teeth up to 20 levels in as little as 22 days.

Have holiday travel plans coming up? You won’t want to leave home without this spacious travel makeup bag. It has compartments for all the essentials and comes with a removable lighted makeup mirror that will make grooming easier.

Are you looking to upgrade your home office? The only thing better than getting $20 off this printer is getting three months of free ink with it!

‘Tis the season for warm puffer jackets. This hooded option from Walmart is over $50 off right now, and it comes in five pretty colors that will match any outfit.

Say goodbye to kitchen clutter. This huge set comes with not 10, not 20, but 50 airtight food storage containers (and labels). Get your fridge and pantry organized once and for all!

Thanks to this 100% cashmere crewneck sweater, you can stay warm and stylish this winter. Available in 18 beautiful colors, this lightweight sweater comes in both regular and petite sizes. Did we mention it’s a massive 66% off right now?

This eye massager with heat is currently available at a huge discount of 65%. We believe this makes a great gift for migraine sufferers, anyone struggling with dry, tired eyes, or anyone who could use some comfort.

Looking for a new pair of everyday sneakers In fact comfortable? These Allbirds, which are currently on sale at 65% off, promise to be exactly that. They also come in a black color scheme, with select sizes already selling out.

Yes, you read that right. Lululemon’s best-selling leggings rarely go on sale, but right now we’re finding them up to 40% off.

This multi-purpose carpet and upholstery cleaner has a nearly perfect five-star rating on Amazon. Reviewers love it for its performance, size, and looks. Brach says it’s great not only for floors, but also for cars, stairs, rugs, and more. Plus, it’s on sale for less than $100 for a limited time.

Who couldn’t use a little extra help cleaning around the house? Now clean your floors without lifting a finger, this robot vacuum and mop combo is discounted to $190. If you’re still on the fence, check out all the five-star reviews!

