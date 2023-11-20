Bestselling author Jim Collins says successful people have more ‘productive paranoia’ than other people – here’s how to develop it

No matter who you are, you will face some type of obstacles in your life. According to multi-time bestselling author and leadership expert Jim Collins, highly successful people are overcome by “excessive amounts of productive paranoia.”

This means thinking about every possible outcome of every decision you make, and taking the time to plan and prepare for any potential unexpected setbacks – both in your career and outside of work. Or, simply put: Be worried about future events that could derail you.

“The question is not if bad things will happen, the question is when,” Collins said at the 2023 World Business Forum summit last week. “And what you do before the storm hits” determines how well you respond or recover.

Sometimes, productive paranoia takes the form of over-preparing for a presentation so that you anticipate every possible question your audience might ask. Or, you can study skills in the workplace that you don’t need in your current job – but that may help you when seeking a pay raise or promotion.

For example, proficiency in artificial intelligence platforms may come in handy in the future. According to a recent survey by online education platform edX, 87 percent of US CEOs and C-suite executives say they want to hire employees with AI skills, but are struggling to find such people.

Constantly thinking about possible futures — both good and bad — is a kind of productive paranoia that all professionals should have, Collins said. It’s a message he sticks to, even if people think he’s a little crazy for doing so.

“The last time I was here, people thought I was some kind of crazy… because I told everyone, ‘It’s sunny today, but there’s a storm coming. I don’t know what it is… . It’ll be a ‘surprise,’” he said. “But it’s best to be a crazy freak, because something bad is sure to happen.”

Just be careful not to overdo it, other experts say: Thinking too much about “what ifs” can be bad for your mental health. Recognize when you’re moving from “fixing” to “hyper-fixing” on the unknown, and in response, streamline your thought process to focus on a single challenge at a time.

“You can start small by examining which important tasks need to be completed first, then either delay or delegate the rest,” New York-based psychotherapist Jenny Menpa wrote for CNBC Make It last year. Give until you feel less anxious.” “The main thing is to take a step back and deal with things one by one.”

Source: www.cnbc.com