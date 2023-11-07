Bestselling author and ‘The Ramsey Show’ co-host Rachel Cruze releases first children’s book on contentment

NASHVILLE, Tennessee, Nov. 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — In a culture of same-day delivery and on-demand streaming, it’s easy for families to adjust to an instant gratification lifestyle, but does the convenience of impulse spending bring lasting happiness? In her first children’s book, bestselling author and personal finance expert Rachel Cruze shares the importance of contentment in “I’m Happy with What I Have.”

“I want my kids to know that it’s OK to have stuff, but it will never bring long-lasting satisfaction, happiness and joy,” said Rachel Cruze, co-host of “The Ramsey Show.” “Those things come from something much bigger than us, and I’m so excited to share this message for kids and adults alike.”

Readers can join animals of land and sea on an adventure for both children and adults to discover the only gift that never breaks, wears out, or is lost. “I’m Happy with What I Have” is available for purchase on Tuesday, November 7.

About Rachel Cruze

Rachel Cruze is a two-time No. 1 national bestselling author, financial expert, host of “The Rachel Cruze Show” and co-host of “Smart Money Happy Hour.” Since 2010, Cruz has worked at Ramsey Solutions, where she teaches people how to avoid debt, budget, and win with money at any stage in life. Cruz believes it is possible for anyone to improve their finances, win with money, and create the life they want. Follow Cruz on YouTube, Instagram, TikTok, Facebook, and Twitter.

About Ramsey Press

Headquartered in Franklin, Tennessee, Ramsey Press – a part of Ramsey Solutions – publishes America’s trusted voice on money, Dave Ramsey, as well as No. 1 national bestselling authors Ken Coleman, Rachel Cruze and Dr. John Deloney. Ramsey Press produces practical and inspirational content on a wide range of topics including personal development, leadership, career, business, relationships and personal finance. For more information, visit ramseysolutions.com/company/ramsey-press.





