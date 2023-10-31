BestSecret Group opens offices in Paris, Milan

Paris – Members-only off-price fashion company BestSecret is opening offices in Paris and Milan as it looks to expand its brand offering by partnering with more luxury houses.

“If you want upscale brands, or if you want to bring in designers and luxury brands, you have to be in Paris and Milan,” chief supply officer Jason Wiese-Demortier told WWD, speaking in the central Paris office.

“It allows us to be in the markets where that happens,” he said. “Paris and Milan cover most of the luxury brands, and you see the energy behind the fashion shows transform the cities, so it really helps us ‘live the dream’ one step further. “We can already feel it throughout the company.”

Wiese-Demortier will relocate from its Munich headquarters to Milan, and former Yoox Net-a-Porter executive Elisa Radaelli, who took over as vice president of men’s fashion apparel in July, will also remain there.

The 16-year-old German company is reducing its stake in fashion capitals as part of its European growth plan. Historically the company’s main markets have been its home country, as well as Austria and Switzerland. It is now trying to strengthen its stake in 27 European countries, with a goal of having 50 percent of its revenue coming from outside Germany by 2025.

“Our upgrading strategy is also an internationalization strategy,” said Chief Executive Officer Moritz Hahn. The greater share of French and Italian luxury brands is key to that growth, as they have broader brand recognition across their borders. “We discovered that those Italian and French brands are international, so they can help us in every single European country,” Hahn said.

Perusing the site you’ll see smaller brands from larger conglomerates, as well as “heirloom”-backed labels that are acclaimed for their cool luxury street credibility. Many of these brands have accessory-heavy offerings or smaller selections, which Hahn and Wiese-Demortier hope to expand into ready-to-wear and new categories. They emphasize that they encourage brands to start small to build trust and test their models.

Wiese-Demortier said they have identified about 100 pure luxury brands they want on the site — so far they’ve reached about half of that goal. The new Paris and Milan offices aim to expand that brand’s reach. “In our upgrading strategy, we are actually reducing our investments in the mid-market and reinvesting mostly in designer and luxury brands,” he said.

If you’re asking “who?” That’s by design. As the name indicates, the site is secret and does not advertise, keeping marketing expenses low at about two to three percent of the annual budget. It aims to be a private club of shopping, and it keeps its invite-only cards close to its chest.

“It’s hard to get into,” Hahn said. They closely assess membership by limiting the number of people per region who can join its big-spending ranks, and removing customers after a year if they don’t make a purchase. “You can be a celebrity or a superstar, but you can’t join in unless you’re invited.”

Hahn said the closed invitation model is designed to protect brand equity and move volume with minimal visibility as companies grapple with unloading overstock without visible discounts.

Still, the site has 3 million active customers who, for the most part, are less reactive to the macroeconomic constraints facing other fashion businesses. Hahn called the closed subscription model “magic,” adding that the top spenders of 2017 are spending the same amount in 2023.

“Our top 15 percent of customers make 50 percent of our revenue, and they make purchases of more than 1,500 euros every other month,” Hahn said.

Spending on luxury is growing “by triple digits,” Wiese-Demortier said. “Very hungry.”

Jason Wiese-Demortier Dirk Bruniecki/Courtesy BestSecret

The Munich-based company focuses on fashion overstock, which stocks around 5 million items ranging from high street to high-end brands. The group also operates brick-and-mortar stores, with five stores in Germany and Austria, which also require a membership card for entry. Hahn said he sells 99 percent of his merchandise online; The other one percent is taken to these offline stores.

They also abandon the flash sale model that has traditionally defined the off-price market. “For us, Flash Sale is the TV station of the 90s. And we’re the Netflix model,” Hahn said, which leads to a steady flow of stuff on the site.

BestSecret Group is owned by London-based private equity firm Permira Funds as well as founding family firm Schusterman & Borenstein and is expected to generate revenues of $1.05 billion in 2022, up 11.5 percent year-on-year.

“All other online fashion [sites] I know my bucket is dripping and will shrink without new customers. We don’t shrink without new customers,” Hahn said.

Climate change and unpredictable weather patterns have upended the traditional fashion calendar, but have proven to be a boon for the company. The rainy European spring delayed the summer season, while the warm autumn months have also transformed the market.

“Currently we are seeing availability difficulties coming in mostly related to the delayed start of the season. This is directly impacting brands and potentially causing out of stock situations,” Hahn said.

The company also benefits from the EU’s new ban on destroying unsold clothing, which luxury brands used to protect their full-price sales models. “They’re really happy that there’s someone who has a solution in a very controlled way that turns inventory into cash without causing any bad side effects,” Hahn said.

The overproduction model of businesses is also a contributing factor, he said, but for example, brands are starting to use better predictive models to more accurately predict size limits.

“Production costs are very low compared to what you can sell, but we are also seeing a reduction in the total amount of stock available. Hahn said, we are looking to take the largest market share in a declining market. He said brands are also reviewing their pricing strategies in response.

BestSecret App Courtesy BestSecret

Hahn said that while online shopping traditionally struggles with high return rates, most returns are resold after a quality check, or can be sent to their brick-and-mortar stores. 95 percent of revenue comes from online sales. “We play purely online and are five percent [of brick-and-mortar sales] Is it just to support the online strategy,” Hahn said.

“The core reason for existence is sustainability, because we’re clearing out products that might have been discarded or discarded in the past,” Hahn said.

The company launched a take back program last year, pulling 5,500 items for resale on Hamburg-based site White Envogue. They also launched their own secondhand service as a pilot program, with a heavy emphasis on handbags, including brands they don’t yet carry.

In the US, Hahn said, he has “seen better progress there than we expected”, but for now the focus is on the European upgrade and expansion strategy.

“We have such a great machine that we don’t want to overheat the machine, because then we would jeopardize our promises to the brands,” Hahn said. “We don’t want to be loud…let’s not try to grow 100 percent and be a short-term flash in the pan and risk the trust that has been built over decades.”

Source: wwd.com