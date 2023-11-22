Best year to buy a home as revealed by OBR

House prices

According to the Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR), home buyers should make their move as early as 2025, when prices will be at their lowest.

Property prices will decline between December 2024 and the beginning of 2025, with the average price falling to £266,000, a 7.6 per cent decline from the peak in the final quarter of 2022.

The OBR, the government’s independent economic forecaster, expects house prices to gradually recover and surpass the 2022 high watermark in the second half of 2027.

By the end of the forecast, prices in 2029 are expected to be 6.4 percent higher than in 2022, meaning the hope for potential buyers is likely to be short-lived.

The data means buyers may consider waiting until prices are lower to place a bid on a property.

Despite many predictions of a decline in the domestic market this year, prices have proven remarkably stable.

Jeremy Leaf, a north London estate agent and former chairman of RICS, said his clients buying flats and short-term properties were most concerned about fluctuations.

He said, “We think this is good news and bad news, because it could have been much worse, but it also shows that it is not going to be as bad as people thought and there is going to be an end to this.” Is.” ,

According to the Office for National Statistics, the average UK house price in September 2023 was £291,999, representing a fall of just 0.1 per cent compared to the same time in 2022.

Experts said higher wage growth, falling mortgage rates and an influx of cash buyers have pushed prices up, although the market has slowed in other ways.

Tom Bill, head of residential research at estate agent Knight Frank, said the low number of property transactions is a better indicator of the poor health of the market.

He said: “This is a market that is operating well below capacity, but just looking at house prices is probably not the best gauge.”

According to an HMRC release, the number of property transactions in September 2023 was 92,600, 19 per cent lower than in September 2022 and 2 per cent lower than in August 2023.

Before the Autumn Statement was announced, it was rumored that the Chancellor was considering intervention on stamp duty and support for first-time buyers.

Mr Bill said: “The Government has tinkered with stamp duty a lot over the years, so it is probably best to leave it where it is.”

Consumer champion Martin Lewis has called for the Lifetime Isa, which supports first-time buyers, to be reformed, with penalties for those buying homes worth more than £450,000 scrapped.

But this was not included in the Autumn Statement, and Jeremy Hunt’s intervention on the housing market was limited.

The government will expand a mortgage guarantee scheme that makes 95 per cent loan-to-value mortgages available for first-time buyers. Originally, the scheme was scheduled to end in December, but it will now be available till June 2025.

