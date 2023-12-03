Best US Stocks to Consider Buying in December

Image Source: Getty Images

Every month, we ask our freelance writers to share their top US stocks with investors – here’s what they’ll want to buy in December!

[Just beginning your investing journey? Check out our guide on how to start investing in the UK.]

NVIDIA

What it does: Nvidia designs and sells graphics processing units (GPUs) that are used to advance gaming, robotics, and artificial intelligence (AI) applications.

By Harshil Patel. NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) shares are up a staggering 62% per year over the past decade.

But what’s next for this $1.1 trillion company? Well, several reports show predictions of rapid growth of the AI ​​market in the coming decade.

The world has $1 trillion worth of data centers deployed in the cloud, and is in the process of shifting to accelerated computing and generative AI.

In such a situation, demand for Nvidia chips may remain in the coming years. Sales are up 206% year-over-year, which is frankly amazing for a company of this size.

Keep in mind that Nvidia is not immune to risks. The US government recently banned the export of the most advanced AI chips to China. And this sector has typically been 25% of data center revenues.

Nvidia expects sales in this region to decline in the fourth quarter, but believes this will be offset by growth in other regions.

Harshil Patel owns shares in Nvidia.

Shopify

What it does: Shopify is a cloud-based e-commerce platform that enables merchants to create an online storefront.

By Zaven Boyarezian. Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) shares have been quite volatile over the past two years, falling nearly 50%! Yet despite the volatility of this downturn, the underlying business is still thriving.

Third-quarter revenue, underlying earnings and gross margin all came in ahead of expectations. there was a lot of concern about AmazonThe rollout of ‘Buy with Prime’ has stolen market share from Shopify. After all, this was the first time merchants could take advantage of Amazon’s logistics solutions outside of Amazon’s marketplace. However, the opposite appears to have happened.

After adding support for ‘Buy with Prime’ on its own platform, Shopify has seen an influx of new merchants signing up. Subscription revenue subsequently increased 29% to $486 million, with monthly recurring revenue increasing 32% to $141 million. And since more merchants mean more transactions flow through Shopify’s payments network, it looks like the impressive double-digit growth will continue as we head into 2024 and beyond.

Zaven Boyarezian owns shares in Shopify.

Tesla

What it does: Tesla is the world famous electric car, renewable energy and software company run by Elon Musk.

By Oliver Rodzianko. I believe in AI upside down Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) shares are underpriced.

If it successfully implements autonomous taxi operations, the impact will be higher software-like margins.

The biggest disadvantage of investing in the company that I see is the volatility commonly seen in the shares. While the current share price offers opportunity, I’m prepared for a bumpy road to significant AI revenue for Tesla.

On a purely financial front, the company shows relative weaknesses, including a high price-to-earnings ratio of around 75. However, high profits in investments often come from the anticipation of events outside the current financial situation.

I believe the public will be surprised when they see how the company is growing. Similarly, the significant revenue and margin expansion that comes with its dominance in driving AI warrants high valuations.

Since the current price is down about 40%, I’m buying more Tesla shares this December.

Oliver Rodzianko owns shares of Tesla.

The post The Best US Stocks to Consider Buying in December appeared first on The Motley Fool UK.

read more

John Mackey, former CEO of Amazon subsidiary Whole Foods Market, is a member of The Motley Fool’s board of directors. The Motley Fool UK recommends Amazon, Nvidia, Shopify and Tesla. The views expressed on the companies mentioned in this article are those of the author and therefore may differ from the official recommendations we make in our subscription services such as Share Advisor, Hidden Winners and Pro. Here at The Motley Fool we believe that considering a wide variety of insights can make us better investors.

Motley Fool UK 2023

Source: uk.finance.yahoo.com