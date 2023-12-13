December 15, 2023
Times Now


Would you believe if we say any individuals end up consuming around 6,000 calories on Christmas Day itself. So we have found the best tips for you to avoid that holiday weight gain.

Christmas is that time of the year when all of us yearn for a home cooked meal a little more than other times. And indeed is the one occasion when counting calories is the food sin you don’t wanna commit. But data says that with holiday spirit we end up overindulging on all the delicious goodness of the world. Would you believe if we say any individuals end up consuming around 6,000 calories on Christmas Day itself. Let us not even go into counting the whole holiday season. Because frankly speaking, we don’t really have the heart to do so.

But the real trouble begins when you have to get back to your regular life and fit into that perfect pair of jeans. And there creeps in all the guilt and regret. But this Christmas say bye to the calorie counter running in your head as we have brought you the best tips that can help you evade that holiday weight gain.

First and foremost, you cannot say bye to your daily exercise routine. It doesn’t have to be as intense as your regular days but it just has to fit into your daily chores. You can also choose to go for a long walk with your family. You will burn those calories while enjoying the time with your people. If you can fit into some HIIT moves that can also come in handy as they tend to lose quite a lot of calories in a very short period of time.

During holidays, it’s very easy to get carried away with the delicious spread of food lying in front of you. But practising mindful eating by savouring each bite, chewing slowly, and paying attention to your body’s hunger and fullness cues can help you from over indulging. This simple habit can aid you to enjoy your favourite dishes in moderation.



Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related News

AI: A Crazy Year in Review

AI: A Crazy Year in Review

December 15, 2023
4 Important Financial Steps I Took Before Leaving My Job

4 Important Financial Steps I Took Before Leaving My Job

December 15, 2023

You may have missed

AI: A Crazy Year in Review

AI: A Crazy Year in Review

December 15, 2023

Why Owning Real Estate Will Help You Retire Faster, Healthier, and Wealthier

December 15, 2023
4 Important Financial Steps I Took Before Leaving My Job

4 Important Financial Steps I Took Before Leaving My Job

December 15, 2023
More than a quarter of people worried about affording Christmas – ONS

More than a quarter of people worried about affording Christmas – ONS

December 15, 2023
Casio introduces virtual G-Shock watches with exclusive features as Ethereum NFTs – Cryptosaurus

Casio introduces virtual G-Shock watches with exclusive features as Ethereum NFTs – Cryptosaurus

December 15, 2023
Everyman Media Group buys two theaters from collapsed chain

Everyman Media Group buys two theaters from collapsed chain

December 15, 2023