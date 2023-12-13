Times Now Digital Updated Dec 14, 2023, 02:00 AM IST

Christmas is that time of the year when all of us yearn for a home cooked meal a little more than other times. And indeed is the one occasion when counting calories is the food sin you don’t wanna commit. But data says that with holiday spirit we end up overindulging on all the delicious goodness of the world. Would you believe if we say any individuals end up consuming around 6,000 calories on Christmas Day itself. Let us not even go into counting the whole holiday season. Because frankly speaking, we don’t really have the heart to do so.

But the real trouble begins when you have to get back to your regular life and fit into that perfect pair of jeans. And there creeps in all the guilt and regret. But this Christmas say bye to the calorie counter running in your head as we have brought you the best tips that can help you evade that holiday weight gain.

First and foremost, you cannot say bye to your daily exercise routine. It doesn’t have to be as intense as your regular days but it just has to fit into your daily chores. You can also choose to go for a long walk with your family. You will burn those calories while enjoying the time with your people. If you can fit into some HIIT moves that can also come in handy as they tend to lose quite a lot of calories in a very short period of time.

During holidays, it’s very easy to get carried away with the delicious spread of food lying in front of you. But practising mindful eating by savouring each bite, chewing slowly, and paying attention to your body’s hunger and fullness cues can help you from over indulging. This simple habit can aid you to enjoy your favourite dishes in moderation. Read Full Article

Next is basic as well but we tend to overlook it often. Yes! We are talking about water. Drinking an adequate amount of water throughout the day is crucial for maintaining your overall health and for your holiday season too. Often, thirst can be mistaken for hunger, leading to unnecessary snacking and staying hydrated can help to control your appetite.

Make conscious choices when preparing holiday meals. You can opt for healthier alternatives. Incorporate lean proteins, whole grains, and plenty of vegetables to make the best out of it. Experiment with herbs and spices for that extra dose of flavour without adding excessive calories. You can also consider substituting ingredients in recipes to reduce the overall calorie content.

You can even plan ahead for the day too. For example, before attending holiday parties or gatherings you can choose to eat a nutritious meal or snack to curb your hunger pangs and reduce the temptation to overindulge.

This is something you really need to keep in mind that we need to cut out alcohol intake a little. We know you can do it. Alcoholic beverages can contribute to excess calorie consumption and lower inhibitions, leading to poor food choices. Limit your alcohol intake and choose lighter options when possible. Alternating between water and alcoholic drinks can also help you stay hydrated and reduce overall calorie intake.

We cannot emphasise more on how important a good night’s sleep is. Adequate sleep is crucial for overall well-being, including weight management. Lack of sleep can disrupt hormones that regulate hunger and satiety, potentially leading to overeating. Prioritise a consistent sleep schedule, aiming for seven to nine hours of quality sleep each night.