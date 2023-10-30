Best Thick Pokemon Cards – Dexerto

andresvelez

❘ Published: 2023-10-30T16:20:59

❘ Updated: 2023-10-30T16:29:53

Are you interested in adding the best Fat Pokemon cards to your collection? What are ‘fat’ Pokemon cards even? we’ve got you covered!

So what is the Fat Pokemon Card? Are the thick Pokemon cards even real? If you ask any collector, they may tell you that your Pokémon cards are printed on 280 gsm-thick paper and that the Base Set version of Pikachu is thicker. Sadly, since the base set, Pikachu has lost its attractive shapes, and many players have had to settle for a thinner model.

‘Thick’ doesn’t exactly come to mind when we think of your favorite trading card game, and yet these Thick Pokemon cards are exactly what a lot of collectors flock to like Goldango.

There’s a fat Pikachu, a fat Club Marowak, a fat Snorlax full of leftover food, a Blissy, or even a Waylord. We thought the list ended there, but we were all deceived, because another hefty set was created. In the land of Etsy, on a custom card generator, Thick Lord artist PokéMize created a secret set – thicker than all the others.

These chunky Pokémon cards, though unofficial, are packing juicy moves. Thick Blastoise will leave your opponent, and possibly you, wet with Soggy Bottom or slap Hydro Hams off an enemy pocket monster. The rest of the moves are equally great, for example, Thick Venusaur’s Solar Hole, which will sun its vagina to heal 30 damage, or Boom Bloom, which turns your opponent into a Thick Pokemon as well. Who knew obesity could be so contagious?

Best Thick Pokemon Card NFT

The original thick cards were created during the global health crisis in 2020. Inspired by this, Pokemon artists launched a series of unofficial Pokemon non-fungible tokens – or NFTs for short – on the Ethereum blockchain. The official Pokemon Company has only teased Pokemon NFTs so far, but in the meantime you can pick up Pokemon card NFTs on blockchain websites.

We hope that the thickness of Pokémon will never change, so that collectors who like to embrace it can continue to find the thick Pokémon cards they know and deserve.

Source: www.dexerto.com