Best strategies on what to eat to manage your weight in the new year

How to stop weight gain: You crave for all those delightful Christmas treats but stop yourself because you want to fit into that new dress you bought last month? The secret lies in relishing these treats mindfully, ensuring the perfect fit for your attire as you wait for the new year.

It’s winter holidays, that time of the year when the air is filled with the aroma of freshly baked cakes, muffins, the whiff of chocolates, and the charm of gingerbread men cookies. It’s a time for indulgence, where cozy moments nestling on the couch, watching Christmas movies, often come with a plateful of holiday treats. Yet, this joyful feasting can lead to unwanted weight gain, emphasising the importance of eating smart during this holiday season.

Repercussions of holiday weight gain:

As the new year approaches, the aftermath of holiday indulgence often surfaces in the form of unwanted weight gain. This gain not only affects your physical appearance but also impacts your health. Stepping into the new year with excess weight can bring a host of health issues, from cardiovascular problems to decreased energy levels and lowered self-esteem. It is important, therefore, to adopt mindful eating. The art is to strike a balance between satisfying cravings and maintaining a healthy lifestyle.

Here’s how you can satisfy your cravings without derailing from your health goals:

Controlled portions for smart eating:

Moderation in consumption of indulgent treats helps in managing calorie intake, aiding weight control and preventing excessive calorie accumulation, which may lead to weight gain and related health issues.

Healthier alternatives for festive cravings:

Opting for healthier versions of traditional holiday favourites, such as whole-grain variations or dark chocolate with higher cocoa content, not only satisfies cravings but also offers better nutritional value with fewer added sugars and refined flours.

Hydration as a craving control strategy:

Proper hydration plays a role in regulating hunger cues. Staying adequately hydrated helps differentiate between thirst and hunger and also reduces unnecessary snacking.

Protein for satiety and craving reduction:

Introducing protein-rich snacks into your diet assists in managing cravings effectively. Proteins enhance satiety, keeping you fuller for longer durations, thus reducing the tendency to indulge excessively in high-calorie treats.

Mindful eating practices for savoring pleasure

Engaging in mindful eating habits fosters a deeper appreciation for food. Savouring each bite mindfully allows for increased satisfaction with smaller portions, promoting mindful consumption and preventing overeating.

Meal planning to maintain dietary balance:

Strategic meal planning ensures a balanced diet by including healthier options while accommodating indulgences. This approach helps to avoid impulsive eating and also promote a conscious balance between nutritious choices and occasional treats.

Namita S Kalla is a senior journalist who writes about different aspects of modern life that include lifestyle, health, fashion, beauty, and entertainment.

