Best states to live in, 2023. See where your state ranks in terms of affordability, safety, and more.

Is your state one of the best states to live in this year? WalletHub has an answer.

Researchers at the personal finance publication ranked the 50 states based on scores in five categories: affordability, economy, education and health, quality of life and safety.

Massachusetts topped the 2023 list, scoring 61 out of 100. New Jersey finished second. New Hampshire, New York and Wyoming remain among the top five states, in that order.

Several Southern states – Mississippi, Louisiana and Arkansas, among others – are at the bottom of WalletHub’s rankings.

What happened to WalletHub’s State score?

WalletHub says its rankings reflect states’ scores on 51 “livability” indicators, with each given different weighting. Here are the details of the five categories:

Affordability: It takes into account the cost of living, including housing prices, median household income, home ownership, and average annual property taxes.

economy: Indicators include the state’s unemployment rate, poverty rate, and wealth gap.

Quality of life: Measured by commute times, quality of infrastructure, access to walking and bike trails, air quality and weather, among many other indicators.

Education and Health: Indicators including the quality of public school and hospital systems, life expectancy and premature mortality.

Security: WalletHub looks at violent and property crime rates, traffic deaths and the number of law enforcement personnel.

Each category is worth 20 marks, with a total maximum score of 100.

Best states to live in in terms of affordability, safety and more

While Massachusetts has the highest overall score for 2023, each state’s ranking varies based on livability metrics.

Alabama has been ranked the best state to live in by affordability, while California has been ranked the worst for this metric.

New York ranked best in terms of quality of life, while Alaska ranked worst in the same category.

Which states are people going to?

In 2021, thousands of California residents moved to Texas from across the country, according to U.S. Census data, with 111,000 people – or 300 people a day – moving from the Golden State to Texas, an 80% increase from 2012, and IPUMS. .

Florida also received a large influx of residents during the pandemic, especially those with higher incomes. SmartAsset, a personal finance site, analyzed the migration patterns of households earning $200,000 or more in the US. Florida added a total of 27,500 higher earning households between 2020 and 2021.

New York, along with California, experienced the largest negative net-migration of high-income residents. This migration of higher income people can be attributed to rising inflation and rising cost of living.

California to Texas: Many Americans are choosing to move to Texas to save money.

Epidemic Migration Pattern: Which state had the highest income families during the pandemic?

This article was originally published on USA TODAY: The best states to live in, 2023. See where your state ranks in the US.

