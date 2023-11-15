Best SSD and Fast PC Storage – Holidays 2023

Leveraging Micron’s 176-layer TLC NAND, the Seagate FireCuda 530 delivers sustained write speeds up to twice as fast as other popular PCIe 4.0 drives. In short transfers, the drive saturates the PCIe 4.0 interface with speeds of up to about 7,000 MB/s. The Phison E18 controller is no longer the most efficient, but it still competes in terms of pure random performance. The drive’s current firmware supports the DirectStorage API, which could be valuable once PC games take advantage of it.

Two things set Seagate drives apart, even from drives that use similar components, such as the Kingston KC3000, Corsair MP600 Pro XT, and the current version of the Saberature Rocket 4 Plus. The first 2TB version has an endurance rating of 2,550 terabytes written (TBW), compared to around 1,500 in its competitors. The second is a 3-year data recovery service in addition to the 5-year warranty – a worthy extra when the data on your drive is more valuable to you than the drive itself.

The 2TB FireCuda 530 version writes faster than smaller-capacity models, selling for $150, and the 1TB version is almost as fast at $80. The 4TB version is currently more expensive than two 2TB drives, but it’s still a good option if you only have one M.2 slot.

PCIe 5.0 drives like the Corsair MP700, Crucial T700 and Seagate’s own FireCuda 540 promise better sequential performance, but due to cooling and flash density limitations, things are more complicated. Modern SSDs are designed to use a portion of their free space as cache for writes at full speed. Depending on how much free space the drive has, a PCIe 5.0 drive will fill this cache a few seconds faster. After that, the write speed will be similar to FireCuda 530. At almost double the cost per TB, it’s just not worth it.

Best for Gamers: Samsung 990 Pro

The Samsung 990 Pro delivers record-breaking random read performance for M.2 drives. The maximum write speed has been increased to a maximum of around 5GB/s on the PCIe interface in the older 980 Pro. On long writes it’s actually slower than the previous model, but that’s for a reason: the drive stays cooler than the competition when used without a heatsink, making it a prime candidate for laptops. . At $130 for 2TB, we can recommend it without reservation.

The Crucial T500 is a solid choice. It uses Micron’s new 232-layer flash and a tiny 4-channel controller for unprecedented efficiency for a DRAM-equipped SSD. Its main drawback is inconsistent performance in continuous writes. The 2TB version can be had with a heatsink for $120 or $125. The 1TB version also offers great value at $57.

The Solidigm P44 Pro, formerly known as the SK Hynix Platinum P41, performs similar to the Samsung 990 Pro while being almost as efficient as the T500. It’s typically more expensive, but at the time of writing it can be had for $130 for 2TB. If you prefer to save some money, the Crucial P5 Plus performs similarly to the older 980 Pro, albeit less efficient, but sells for $104 for 2TB.

A reliable SATA: an alternative for older PCs and laptops

If you’re looking to upgrade an older desktop or laptop that only supports the SATA interface, the wallet-friendly Crucial MX500 is a proven affordable option.

Currently, you can buy a 1TB Crucial drive for just $46, while 2TB ($98) and even 4TB ($199 with coupon) are also good options.

Source: www.techspot.com