Best-selling NFTs this week – Bored Ape NFTs take top spot

Non-fungible tokens have started their market journey from where they were in 2021, with most industry experts predicting a possible full revival of the NFT market in 2024. In this article, we have listed some of the best-selling NFT collections this second week. December.

Source: CoinGecko.com, Best Selling NFTs

1. Bored Ape Yacht Club NFT

Bored Ape Yacht Club is the all-time best-selling NFT collection from digital asset firm Yuga Labs, with a limited edition of 10,000 hosted on the Ethereum network being the most traded NFT collection this week. Over the past 24 hours, the NFT collection has garnered a trading sales volume of 2,323 ETH. It has a market capitalization of $661 million and a minimum price of $66,136.

2. Pudgy Penguin NFT Collection

Pudgy Penguins, an NFT collection from NFT brand Pudgy Penguins, consisting of a limited set of 8888 NFTs hosted on the Ethereum network, is the second most traded NFT collection this week. Over the past 24 hours, the Pudgy Penguins NFT collection has recorded a sales volume of 1,743 ETH. The NFT collection has a market capitalization of $167 million and a minimum price of $18,837.

3. Mutant Ape Yacht Club NFT

Mutant Ape Yacht Club is another all-time best-selling NFT collection from digital asset firm Yuga Labs, with a limited edition of 20,000 NFTs hosted on the Ethereum blockchain network being the third most traded NFT collection this week. Over the last 24 hours, the NFT collection has garnered a trading sales volume of 622 ETH.

4. DeGods NFT

DeGods, an NFT collection from digital asset firm Dust Labs consisting of a limited edition of 10,000 NFTs hosted on the Ethereum network, is the fourth most traded NFT collection this week. In the last 24 hours, DeGods has recorded a trading sales volume of 480 ETH. It has a market capitalization of $65 million and a minimum price of $7,319.

5. Azuki NFT Collection

Azuki is an NFT collection from digital asset firm Chiru Labs, consisting of a limited edition of 10,000 NFTs hosted on the Ethereum network. Blue-chip Azuki has been the fifth best-selling NFT collection this week. Over the past 24 hours, the Azuki NFT collection has garnered a sales volume of 457 ETH. It has a market capitalization of $141 million and a minimum price of $14,101.

Source: CoinGecko.com, Top Selling NFTs

6. Founder’s Key to Fortune by Aofverse

The Fortune Founders by Aofverse is an NFT collection consisting of a limited edition of 2,222 NFTs hosted on the Ethereum network. The Fortune Founders by Aofverse is the sixth best-selling NFT collection this week. In the last 24 hours, the NFT collection has recorded a trading sales volume of 312 ETH. It has a market capitalization of $1.8 million and a minimum price of $836.

7. Mad Lads NFT Collection

Mad Lads, the NFT collection from Solana framework development company Coral, is the seventh best-selling NFT collection this week. Over the last 24 hours, Mad Lads has achieved a trading sales volume of 10,124 SOL. It has a market capitalization of $126 million and a minimum price of $12,659.

8. CryptoPunks NFT Collection

CryptoPunks is an NFT collection owned by digital asset firm Yuga Labs, consisting of a definitive set of 10,000 NFTs hosted on the Ethereum blockchain network. CryptoPunks is the eighth best-selling NFT collection this week. Over the last 24 hours, CryptoPunks has achieved a trading sales volume of 237 ETH. It has a market capitalization of $1.2 billion and a minimum price of $128,252.

9. Lilpudgee NFT Collection

LilPudgy is an NFT collection from the Pudgy Penguin team, consisting of a limited set of 15,000 NFTs hosted on the Ethereum network. Pudgy Penguin is the ninth best-selling NFT collection this week. Over the last 24 hours, LilPudgy has recorded a trading sales volume of 236 ETH. It has a market capitalization of $35 million and a minimum price of $1,683.

10. Azra Games – The Hopeful

Azra Games – The Hopeful is an NFT collection from Azra Games, an Andreessen Horowitz and NFX-funded studio founded by the creator of Star Wars: Galaxy of Heroes. Azra Games – The Hopeful is the tenth best-selling NFT collection of this week. Over the last 24 hours, the NFT collection has recorded a trading sales volume of 232 ETH. It has a market capitalization of $6 million and a minimum price of $1,080.

