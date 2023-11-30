Best Portfolio Rebalancing Tools for Advisors SmartAsset

Portfolio rebalancing tools are essential when deciding what to include in your financial advisor technology stack. Rebalancing software makes it possible to create customized portfolio solutions for clients, allowing you to grow your business more efficiently. The best portfolio rebalancing tools offer a wide range of benefit features at an affordable cost.

Best Portfolio Rebalancing Tools for Financial Advisors

Rebalancing software programs are not the same and it is useful to know how to compare them when deciding which tools to implement in your business.

At a minimum, any software you choose should allow for automated portfolio rebalancing, asset allocation modeling, tax management, and customization options. User experience also matters because no matter how many features a rebalancing tool includes, if using it feels like a headache then it may not work for you.

That said, we’ve compiled a list of top-rated portfolio rebalancing tools that you can consider.

iRebal was originally developed by Ameritrade and is now offered through Schwab after the two companies merged in 2020. This rebalancing tool is built into the Schwab Advisory Center and designed to help advisory firms handle rebalancing more efficiently and cost-effectively.

In terms of features and functionality, there’s a lot you can do with iRebal, including:

Develop tax-conscious rebalancing plans

Managing models with security allocation

Monitoring portfolio allocations, including allocations to separately managed accounts

Creating audit trails for compliance reporting purposes

Generate reports to review asset allocation at a glance

iRebal is a tax-conscious rebalancing tool, meaning it considers predetermined tax implications in its algorithm. This is an advantage because it can make it easier for your clients to identify tax-loss harvesting opportunities. iRebal is also equipped to help you avoid conflicts with the wash-sale rule when trading to offset losses.

Orion offers comprehensive, tax-intelligent trading software that includes rebalancing tools. It is designed to help advisors streamline back-office operations using automated workflows.

Some of the key features of this tool include:

rebalancing at household level

multilevel modeling

Simplified Trade Order Processing

Custom Views and Workflows

Cash monitoring and management

Orion also alerts advisors about tax-loss harvesting opportunities and monitors wash selling periods to help avoid violations. If you’re looking for an all-in-one solution for your firm, the Orion Advantage Stack includes a full suite of tools for prospecting, financial planning, investing, and reporting.

Finfolio is a portfolio rebalancing software that allows you to make multi-currency and tax-efficient trades. This tool can streamline and integrate trading activities into your back office, no matter what trading strategy you prefer.

Here are some things you can do with Finfolio.

Rebalance accounts on a case-by-case basis or automatically following a regular schedule

Maintain multiple UMA sleeves in a single account or develop strategies that involve separately managed accounts

Establish rules and restrictions for trading, including minimum positions, rounding rules, and minimum holding periods

Complete strategic trades outside your established models

Manage cash in customer portfolio

Harvesting Tax Losses for Maximum Efficiency

Track flows between assets to bring them back in line with investment goals

Finfolio also includes a confirmation step to allow monitoring of all trades for compliance reporting. It’s a fully integrated app so you don’t need to sync it with your customer relationship management software or reporting system.

Tamarack includes a variety of tools and is designed as a comprehensive solution for registered investment advisors. In addition to trading and rebalancing, this software allows you to handle client prospecting and onboarding, reporting, billing and reconciliation all in one place.

Regarding trading and rebalancing, here is Tamarack’s offer:

Impressive modeling capabilities

Daily portfolio monitoring to keep track of fluctuations in asset allocation

cash management functionality

directed trading

tax loss harvesting

real time pricing

Business solutions and straight-through processing

Integration with other technology tools, including Salesforce

Along with all the tools needed to rebalance client portfolios, Tamarack also offers best-in-class support and service. The support team is available to assist you during the initial onboarding and training process, and they can provide tips on best practices to follow when implementing the software.

Morningstar Total Rebalance Expert

Morningstar Total Rebalance Expert is a customizable technology tool designed to help advisors maximize tax savings for their clients while maintaining target asset allocation and reducing fees. Automated rebalancing allows you to save time while managing client portfolios more efficiently.

With Total Rebalance Expert, you can:

Review client portfolios in real time

Generate reports to assess tax impacts at the household level over time

Dig deep into models to estimate the potential tax impact of business decisions

Tax-loss harvesting is fully automated within the software and runs daily. Like the other top portfolio rebalancing tools included here, Morningstar Total Rebalance Expert is also equipped with cash management capabilities.

Benefits of using the portfolio rebalancing tool

Using portfolio rebalancing software can provide many benefits for your business, no matter its size or the type of clients you serve. Here are some of the best reasons to consider incorporating rebalancing tools into your operation.

Rebalancing together. Manually rebalancing client portfolios can be exceptionally time-consuming, especially if you have a large book of business. With the rebalancing tool, you can rebalance thousands of accounts at once, and add valuable hours to your day.

Tax management. Tax-loss harvesting can be extremely beneficial to your clients when done correctly. Rebalancing tools can ensure that you are not missing any opportunities to increase the tax efficiency of the portfolio and that you are not violating the wash-sell rule with trades.

Flow tracking. Rebalancing tools make it easy to track drift in customer accounts so you can rebalance them as needed. A good software tool allows you to set minimum and maximum levels of acceptable drift and alerts you when the asset allocation goes outside those limits.

Systematic rule-making. Rebalancing tools make it easy to set up rules and guidelines for order creation and execution across multiple accounts. Again, this can save you time instead of creating orders manually.

cash management. Cash management can be cumbersome but rebalancing tools can reduce some of the stress. For example, your software may allow you to deposit or withdraw cash from customer accounts or rebalance cash levels using the most efficient number of trades possible.

Analyzing your current portfolio rebalancing strategy and how well it is working can help you estimate the potential benefits you may get from switching to a new software program.

ground level

There are many different portfolio rebalancing tools to choose from and we’ve just scratched the surface with the tools mentioned above. Taking the time to compare the different features, benefits, and pricing options for different rebalancing programs can help you find the best option for your firm.

Tips to Grow Your Consulting Business

It’s possible that you may have access to portfolio rebalancing tools or other technical software through your RIA custodian. For example, iRebal is available to advisors who use Schwab as their custodian. If you’re looking for a new custodian to work with, ask what software solutions they offer, if any.

