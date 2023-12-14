Best monitor for MacBook Pro

Pair your MacBook Pro with the best monitors to improve your computing experience.

Macs and MacBooks are powerful computing devices, and they deserve a display to match. These are the monitors you should consider for your Mac as we end 2023 and enter 2024.

Buying yourself a new Mac may sound great, but it’s only one part of your computing life. The performance you see may have a greater impact on your actions than you think.

You obviously need a display for something like a Mac Mini, but getting an external display for a MacBook Pro might be more useful. Having as much digital workspace as possible can be a productivity booster in the right hands, and moving beyond the limitations of a MacBook display to a second screen can do the same.

Of course, matching the right display to suit your needs and budget can be difficult, as you’ll need to consider things like the screen’s physical size, resolution, and color quality. Luckily for you, AppleInsider With this list of the best MacBook Pro monitors you can buy, a lot of the work has already been done.

Best overall monitor for MacBook Pro

Dell’s UltraSharp U2723QE is probably one of the best monitors on the market to pair with a MacBook Pro. With 4K resolution, it offers excellent color coverage, including 98% DCI-P3, 100% sRGB and 100% REC 709.

Dell Ultrasharp U2723QE

The 27-inch display offers plenty to see without feeling too cumbersome in size. The inclusion of an ergonomic stand is great, allowing you to tilt, rotate, and change the height of the screen to match the needs of your particular workspace.

Even better, it includes a USB-C port so you can recharge a connected MacBook Pro while using the display.

Although the only complaint we can make is that it could be a little brighter, it’s hard to say no to this monitor, especially at a price under $630.

Best budget monitor for MacBook Pro

If price is a big concern, the Gigabyte M27Q may be one of the better budget options. As a 27-inch display, this monitor is fairly unremarkable at first glance, but the use of a 1440p IPS panel and a maximum refresh rate of 170Hz gives it quite the edge over others at the value end of the pricing spectrum.

Gigabyte M27Q

Of course, you won’t see the wide color support of higher-priced displays, but it’s still capable of displaying a great picture. For example, it has great peak brightness and can handle reflections well, so it will definitely be suitable for situations like bright rooms without any worries.

With out-of-the-box image accuracy being superb and overall good picture quality, this could have been our pick for the best overall MacBook Pro monitor with a few other tweaks. For example, it includes a USB-C port, but it doesn’t provide enough power to recharge a connected MacBook Pro.

Nevertheless, it is still one of the best budget-focused display monitors, and still earns a spot on this list.

Best ultrawide monitor for MacBook Pro

Having two screens can be useful, but may be more useful for a digital workspace rather than two physical devices for viewing. The LG 34BK95U-W UltraFine largely solves that problem by being a very widescreen monitor. Measuring in at 34 inches diagonally, it has a 5K WUHD resolution of 5,120 x 2,160 pixels, plus its Nano IPS panel offers wide viewing angles.

LG 34BK95U-W UltraFine

Complete with HDR support, it also has 98% coverage of the DCI-P3 gamut, good brightness, and a 75Hz refresh rate.

Along with the display’s capabilities, there are also plenty of ports on the back for connecting computers and peripherals. There’s also DisplayPort and two HDMI connections, along with USB-C in Thunderbolt 3 guise, as well as several USB-A 3.0 ports for accessories.

Although it costs a little less than $1,100 on Amazon, it also sells with a three-year warranty for parts and labor, so there’s nothing to worry about if something happens to it within a few years.

Apple’s best monitors for MacBook Pro

If you need your hardware to stay within the Apple ecosystem, the best monitor you should consider is the Apple Studio Display. It’s a 5K screen that packs a ton of useful features, including a built-in 12MP ultra-wide webcam that takes advantage of the smarts of the onboard A13 chip for image processing.

As a display designed for professionals, there are many elements that mirror its higher-spec stablemate, the Pro Display XDR. This includes its nano-texture pattern that reduces reflected glare, as well as its use of multiple reference modes and P3 wide color support.

apple studio display

There are a few USB ports on the back for extended connectivity, as well as a Thunderbolt 3 port to actually connect it to your Mac and provide 96W of power delivery.

Although you can certainly find other better displays on the market, the Studio Display is your best option if you want to keep it in the Apple family. Check out our full Apple Studio Display review.

Best Apple Alternative Monitor for MacBook Pro

Although you might not necessarily want to buy an Apple monitor, you can still find some monitors on the market that use a similar design language. The Logic Clarity is a pretty solid example of this, doing a lot while still being significantly cheaper than Apple’s cheaper effort at $799.99.

illogical clarity

For starters, it’s a 27-inch monitor with 4K resolution and a display reminiscent of Apple’s screens. At 60Hz and with 350 nits of brightness, it can display up to 1.07 billion colors, and has a dynamic contrast ratio of 1 million to one.

The Logic is better than the Apple in that it includes a lot of ports on the back, including two HDMI ports, a USB-C connection, two USB-A ports, a headphone jack, and a USB-B port. It comes with a stand that can rotate the display, as well as rotate, tilt, and rotate on your desk.

It may not quite match Apple’s screen, but at this price range, it does more than suffice.

Best reference monitor for MacBook Pro

In some industries, such as film editing, there is a need for a bright display that can be used for reference work. For this list, we’re putting Apple’s Pro Display XDR up front.

At 32 inches, it has a 6K-resolution display with HDR support that can deliver up to 1,000 nits of brightness, complete with a million-to-one contrast ratio. On the back, it has three USB-C ports and one Thunderbolt port, while the front can use either standard glass or a nano-textured version.

apple pro display xdr

It has a variety of reference modes available, including Digital Cinema P3-DCI, Design & Print P3-D50, NTSC Video BT.601 SMPTE-C, HDR Video P3-ST2084 and many others that can help professionals . their job.

Although a Pro display, its price is still at a premium which will make many people think about the purchase before handing over the money.

The base price is $4,999, or $5,999 if you want nano-textured glass.

Best small 4K monitor for MacBook Pro

At one time, the LG UltraFine 4K was known as a display that was approved by Apple, to the extent that you could actually buy it from the Mac maker. At 23.7 inches, it’s a more modestly sized screen, but it still has 4K resolution, can shine up to 500 nits of brightness, and has wide coverage of the P3 color gamut.

LG UltraFine 4K

When connected to a MacBook Pro with an 85W Thunderbolt 3 cable, it has a pair of Thunderbolt 3 ports and a trio of downstream ports using USB-C. Even stereo speakers are included, saving you from having to place anything else on the desk if space is at a premium.

The price is equally compact, with the LG 4K UltraFine Display selling for $699 at B&H.

Best monitors with smart TV features for MacBook Pro

In rooms like kids’ bedrooms, having a display that can do double duty is really useful. The Samsung M8 appears to be built for just that situation, serving as both a monitor and smart TV.

Samsung Smart Monitor M8

Measuring 32 inches, it has a 4K screen that offers up to 400 nits of brightness with support for HDR10+ and 99% sRGB coverage. The main physical connectivity includes an HDMI port and USB-C, while it also has 2.2 channel speakers with Adaptive Sound+ and a slimfit camera.

Since this is also a smart TV, it can run apps, including various streaming services, over Wi-Fi, and it also supports device mirroring. You can use it to remotely connect to a PC, use Samsung DeX, and even run video calling through apps like Google Duo.

Best desktop companion for MacBook Pro

A monitor connected to a MacBook Pro is one thing, but sometimes you don’t want to take your notebook out of your bag and connect it. If you want a Mac on your desk that looks like a monitor, your best choice would be the 24-inch iMac.

A recent update to the M3 chip family, the 24-inch iMac offers practically all the benefits of a MacBook Pro combined with a display, because it’s a Mac in its own right.

Apple M3 24-inch iMac

That display has a 4.5-K 4,480 x 2,520 resolution, can display up to 500 nits of brightness, supports True Tone and wide color range, and has a built-in 1080p FaceTime HD camera. Then there’s the M3 chip with up to 8 CPU cores and 10 GPU cores, up to 24GB of integrated memory, up to 2TB of storage, the Magic Keyboard, and a high-fidelity six-speaker system with force-canceling woofers.

Although it’s not a monitor in itself, using macOS features like Continuity between an iMac and your MacBook Pro can provide the benefit of dual-screen working, but on two Macs.

Check out our Mac price guides for the cheapest deals on the 24-inch iMac, including both the M3 and earlier M1-equipped versions.

Best MacBook Pro monitors for multitaskers

Mac users who juggle multiple windows together will likely want to use a larger screen than usual, and at 40 inches, this Dell UltraSharp 40 Curved WUHD Monitor U4021QW certainly fits the bill.

Dell UltraSharp 40 Curved WUHD Monitor U4021QW

While it’s not necessarily as epic as the other ultrawide displays on this list, the Dell’s offering far exceeds the features and its size. With its 40-inch frame, it has a resolution of 5,120 x 2,160 with stunning picture quality with 100% sRGB and 98% DCI-P3 coverage.

For multitaskers, Dell’s screen comes with its own various modes, including picture-in-picture, picture-by-picture, and KVM. That last one lets the display act as its own KVM switch so you can control and switch between two computers connected to it.

Whether you need to work side by side with a colleague on the same display or simply work on multiple Macs at the same time, the Dell UltraSharp U4021QW will help you reach your productivity dreams. At $2,079.99 from Dell, it’s worth it.

Source: appleinsider.com