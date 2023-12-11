Best leather iPhone and Apple Watch cases for 2024

Mujjo Full Leather Wallet Case for iPhone 15 Pro

Apple does not sell leather cases and accessories for its products for environmental protection purposes. However, if you like the feel and look of leather on your iPhone and Apple Watch, you still have options.

While many companies offer a selection of bands and cases for socially conscious iPhone owners, AppleInsider Have located and compiled a list of cases and straps. Our selection of ten examples, consisting of five cases and five bands, spans the trendy to the traditional, and the recreational to the fashion-forward.

For this list, we selected accessories that are attractive, responsibly manufactured, and available for purchase for older variants as well as the latest models of the Apple Watch and iPhone 15.

Nomad

Most of the companies on this list go to great lengths to discuss environmentally sustainable methods by which their leather is obtained or tanned. Nomad is in a better position, with the Santa Barbara, California company achieving carbon-neutral status in 2020.

The Nomad has two different types of leather sourced from Netherlands-based Ecco and Chicago-based Horween. While the first forms the patina slowly, the second does so at a much faster rate.

The Modern Leather Case and Folio Case are described as sturdy yet stylish, so your iPhone will look good while still being protected. This includes models older than the iPhone SE and iPhone 7.

Nomad’s Slip-On iPhone 15 Case (L) and Folio Wallet Case (R)

A unique feature of Nomad’s site is that you can preview the patina effect on the case, by hovering over the case pictures to see a 100-day view.

The styles of Nomad for Apple Watch bands cover a range of styles such as modern, traditional and active. Its active leather band consists of Heinen leather from Germany, and uses stainless steel lugs and buckles as well as a fluoroelastomer rubber lining for protection.

Active watch band combines leather and fluoroelastomer for added durability

With compatibility with all current and previous Apple Watch models, the band can be had in large and small sizes. You can consider spending around $80 for the band, or between $38 to $60 for an iPhone case.

Mujjo

Another eco-focused manufacturer, London-based Mujjo chooses to use recycled metal for the external buttons and rear camera bump. The leather is sourced from Europe, has been awarded gold status by the Leather Working Group, and uses the water-free Drytan tanning process.

Muzzo has also achieved a “B Corporation” rating for its environmental standards and remediation program.

Unlike many other manufacturers, Mujjo’s iPhone cases do not fall into categories that utilize traditional folio or interior wallet compartment designs. Instead it uses a small wallet compartment on the outside or a branded MagSafe wallet for some models.

Standard and “shielded” versions of the cases are available, the latter using shock-absorbing material around the frame, protecting it from falls up to a height of five meters (15 feet).

Mujjo’s Regular (L) and Shielded (R) iPhone 15 Case

The case has cut-outs on the base for a USB-C or Lightning jack, depending on the model of iPhone in use, as well as holes for the speaker, making the base more secure than usual .

The iPhone 15 line ranges in price from $68 to $80, while older iPhone model cases range from $25 to $68.

Bellroy

Australian Bellroy is also keen on the environment and ethics, and also uses drytan processes to reduce water usage. Unlike Mujjo, Bellroy also offers leather-like and leather-free bio-polymer case options.

There are styles that include specific styles, a “mod wallet” MagSafe version, or a flap that can hold up to three credit cards. But then it also has a zip-up “phone pocket” that has room for more items like keys. ,

This unique “Blue Days” leather color and 3-card wallet “pouch” design is something special

The company also has an exclusive line of leather items for other Apple hardware, including two genuine leather Apple Watch bands and a leather-free version.

“Everglade” Apple Watch Band

In terms of pricing, bands go from $55 to $89, iPhone cases range from $35 to $129, and “Phone Pocket” cases range from $145 to $159.

Lucrin

Leather is a product that can come from the skins of many different animals, including unusual sources, but there are now industry standards in place to ensure leather sourcing is humane, ethical, and sustainable. With these standards in place, manufacturers can move beyond traditional designs in their designs.

An example of this is Lucrin, which uses a variety of styles including smooth and grained cow and calf hides, goat hides, genuine ostrich, “nubuck” leather and “alligator style”. Although this article deals with iPhone cases and Apple Watch bands, the company offers similar styles to coat other Apple products.

Common wallet-style iPhone cases include a range of sleeve cases that come with pockets or pull tabs, as well as zip wallets, cross-body styles, lanyard pouches, and zip wallets. You can also get a more simple back-case that has leather on the back and a silicone bumper frame, as well as a microfiber interior lining.

While you can get cases for modern iPhones, you can also fit older versions of the iPhone 11 and iPhone SE. There are also leather MagSafe battery pack covers and wallets, priced between $55 and $215.

Two clever products from Lucrin: an Apple Watch travel pouch (L) and an iPhone pouch with card holder (R)

The Apple Watch selection includes luxury bands and “double-tour” bands, ranging from $175 to $349, while Ultra model bands go from $175 to $265. There’s also an unusual leather travel case that can hold the Apple Watch, an extra band, and charging accessories for the wearable, which Lucrin sells for $295.

casetify

Youth-fashion-focused brand Casetify doesn’t offer many leather options in its range, but it does sell recycled vegan-tanned leather rather than dealing with tanners, making the company one of the most eco-friendly leather case makers. Is.

The accessory maker also offers customization of cases, with iPhone 15 cases using a cut-out for the action button instead of a cover, as it uses for other buttons. Although color options are limited, personalization options are abundant.

In the leather case collection, we are fond of the Hogwarts House, which can definitely be useful for Harry Potter fans. The double-tour Apple Watch bands made from Italian leather are also a good choice for the wearable range.

Casetify’s custom iPhone case (L) and Double-Tour candy-colored watch band (R)

Available for the iPhone 11 and up, iPhone cases sell for $50 to $70. For the Apple Watch, expect to pay between $50 and $105.

Source: appleinsider.com