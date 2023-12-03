Best Cryptos to Buy Now on December 3rd – Beam, Tron, Blur

join our Wire Channel to stay updated on breaking news coverage

‘Best crypto to buy right now’ is one of the most searched cryptocurrency-related terms in Google, and every day InsideBitcoins lists a few options.

Over the past 24 hours, the global cryptocurrency market has seen significant growth, with a substantial increase of 26.90% to a total volume of $46.98 billion. Closer examination reveals distinct trends in specific areas of the market.

Best Crypto to Buy Right Now

In decentralized finance (DeFi), the 24-hour trading volume is $5.15 billion, which is 10.96% of the total cryptocurrency market activity. DeFi’s impact on the market has been remarkable, underscoring its evolving role in the broader cryptocurrency landscape.

The cryptocurrency market has experienced a significant increase in trading volumes, with varying contributions from DeFi and stablecoins. Despite being relatively stable, Bitcoin’s dominance reflects the dynamic nature of the crypto sector. These observations provide valuable insight into the emerging trends and priorities shaping the current state of the cryptocurrency market.

1. hazy (hazy)

The price of Blur experienced significant fluctuations in the analyzed period. It reached its peak on February 19, 2023, reaching $1.378270, while the lowest point was recorded on October 12, 2023, at $0.152774. Subsequently, the cryptocurrency saw a one-cycle low of $0.152774 and a one-cycle high of $0.682228.

Market sentiment towards Blur appears to be optimistic, as indicated by a bullish price prediction sentiment. The Fear and Greed Index is recorded at 73, indicating the state of greed. This sentiment can impact market dynamics, although caution is advised given the volatile nature of the cryptocurrency market.

BLUR has a circulating supply of 390.26 million BLUR out of a maximum supply of 3.00 billion BLUR. Ranked as the 7th ranked entity in the meme coins sector by market cap, Blur’s liquidity is considered adequate, which is supported by its market cap. Technical analysis shows that Blur is trading above its 200-day simple moving average.

1/ Introducing Mix: A peer-to-peer perpetual lending protocol for NFTs. Produced in collaboration with @danrobinson And @transmission11 But @IdealBlend enables 10x higher yield opportunities than existing DeFi protocols and unlocks greater liquidity for NFTs. Here’s how 👇 pic.twitter.com/uOFC6i3LSq – blur (@blur_io) 1 May 2023

Over the past 30 days, Blur has experienced 18 positive trading sessions, accounting for 60% of the observed period. As with any cryptocurrency investment, potential investors should conduct thorough research while considering market dynamics and risk factors.

2. Tron (TRX)

TRON has experienced significant growth over the past year, leading to a significant 91% increase in its price. This places it among the top performing crypto assets, surpassing 72% of the top 100 in the market during this time frame. The current trading situation indicates that TRON is situated above the 200-day simple moving average, indicating a positive trend.

check out #tron November 2023 Monthly Report! #tron Served as Diamond Sponsor in #BinanceBlockchanWeek 2023 in Istanbul.

#tron will serve as the title sponsor for Taipei Blockchain Week 2023.

#tron Was recognized as “Web 3 Company of the Year” in #GenesisXBT, pic.twitter.com/kIelehkPz9 – TRON DAO (@trondao) 2 December 2023

Comparing its current performance to the token sale price, TRON has shown positive results. In the last 30 days, the project has seen 18 green days, which is 60% of the observed period. This recent track record suggests a degree of market stability.

Furthermore, TNX’s liquidity remains high, as shown by its market capitalization. TRX achieved its all-time high at $0.302062 on January 5, 2018, while its all-time low was recorded at $0.001091 on September 15, 2017. TRON price forecast sentiment is currently considered neutral.

This assessment is in line with the Fear and Greed Index, which registers at 73, reflecting the state of greed in the market. TRON ranks 4th in the Tron Network sector and 8th in the Layer 1 sector. Ultimately, the project’s journey from historical ups and downs to its current state highlights its resilience and stability in the evolving cryptocurrency landscape.

3. Kiran (beam)

Over the last 30 days, Beam has shown positive performance, with green trading sessions reflected in 21 out of the last 30 days, indicating a 70% success rate. The coin has seen a substantial increase of 155.39% during this period.

Beam is trading near its all-time high. On December 2, 2023, the coin reached $0.012041. While the lowest recorded price is unspecified, the lowest price seen since its all-time high is $0.011242, which represents a cycle low. However, the highest price since the previous cycle’s low was $0.011927, which is a one cycle high.

Excited to add another game @buildonbeam Family! Do you have the skills to find Heaven? – Merit Circle (@MeritCircle_IO) 2 December 2023

There is a maximum supply of 62.75 billion BEAM in circulation out of the 41.94 billion BEAM. Currently, the sentiment regarding Beam’s price prediction is bullish, which is in line with the Fear and Greed Index of 73 (Greed). Additionally, Beam is ranked #501 in the Binance Smart Chain sector. Also, it is ranked 309th in the gaming sector and 152nd in the metaverse sector.

4. Bitcoin ETF Token (BTCETF)

BTCETF positions itself as a cryptocurrency project strategically focused on taking advantage of the potential approval of a Bitcoin exchange-traded fund (ETF). The project takes a unique approach by consolidating the impact of this expected growth into a single token, providing investors with a direct means to capitalize on the opportunity.

Only 3 days left for Stage 7 closure #BitcoinETF, ⏳ Don’t miss out and stay updated with the countdown! pic.twitter.com/LtUBmksbFH – BTCETF_Token (@BTCETF_Token) 3 December 2023

A distinctive feature of the BTCETF token is the specific targeting of the ETF approval process. This suggests the potential for increased returns given its comparatively small market capitalization. Industry experts have highlighted the potential for Bitcoin’s value to increase by 1-3x upon ETF approval, increasing the appeal of the BTCETF token strategy.

Current investor interest is evident, with the project having successfully raised $2,371,132.02 of its $2,876,052 funding target. The price of the token is $0.0062 per unit. Clearly, this increase in attention has occurred within a 48-hour period ahead of the next anticipated price increase. Potential investors are advised to conduct thorough research and due diligence while recognizing the speculative nature of cryptocurrency investments.

5. Internet Computer (ICP)

The recent revelation of the integration between the Internet Computer (ICP) and Ethereum marks a significant collaboration between the two leading blockchain platforms. This development has the potential to reshape the cryptocurrency landscape and could effect a marked change in the market dynamics of ICPs. The integration process between Ethereum and the Internet Computer is set to begin in two separate phases.

A Canister smart contract will complete the initial phase, establishing a full Ethereum node API directly on the ICP blockchain. Using chain-key ECDSA signature technology, every smart contract on the Internet computer will gain the ability to interact with the Ethereum blockchain. This will eliminate the need for centralized gateways. This initial step aims to enhance communication between the ICP smart contract and Ethereum’s diverse ecosystem.

Meanwhile, it presents new possibilities for creators and users within both platforms. ICP has seen a 12% increase over the last year, trading above its 200-day simple moving average. The project has shown positive performance relative to its token sale price, with 17 green days in the last 30 days. At the same time, accounting for 57% of the observed period.

In the 2 years since ICP’s groundbreaking beginnings to its global impact, prepare to be inspired by flexibility, innovation, and endless possibilities. #worldcomputer time for #internetcomputer It is now 🚀@dominic_w ICP takes us on adventures👇 – DFINITY (@dfinity) 10 May 2023

Despite trading close to its cycle high, sentiment for the ICP forecast is currently neutral, while the Fear and Greed Index registers 73 (Greed). Currently, the Internet Computer holds a circulating supply of 449.80 million ICP out of a maximum supply of 488.51 million ICP. The current annual supply inflation rate is 64.02%, creating 175.57 million ICP over the last year. Within the Layer 1 sector, Internet Computer ranks 21st by market capitalization.

