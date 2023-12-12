Best Cryptocurrencies to Invest in 2024

After months of stagnation, the crypto market has experienced a remarkable resurgence in recent weeks, driven largely by positive signs that US regulators are ready to give the green light to the initial spot Bitcoin exchange-traded fund (ETF). Are.

As the curtain falls on 2023, crypto investors are preparing for the new year with a heightened sense of optimism, anticipating several catalysts that could further the ongoing bullish trend.

Against this backdrop, on December 11, Feinbold identified three cryptocurrencies worth considering as investors look ahead to the arrival of 2024.

Bitcoin (BTC)

Bitcoin (BTC), the leading cryptocurrency featuring the strongest liquidity, remains the paramount market-moving asset.

After a bumpy ride in 2023, due to a combination of factors, BTC currently faces a more favorable outlook for 2024.

Notably, there are increasing signs that the regulatory landscape for the crypto market is changing for the better, with many investors confident that the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) will approve the highly anticipated spot Bitcoin ETF in the coming months.

Additionally, BTC is set to undergo its next halving, which is expected to occur in April 2024. This event typically acts as a catalyst for the cryptocurrency’s price as it reduces the rate at which new Bitcoins are generated, thereby reducing the overall supply.

Bitcoin was down more than 3.9% over the past 24 hours at $42,213. The first crypto asset is up more than 13.6% in the past month and nearly 154% year-to-date.

BTC 1-month price chart. Source: Finbold

Ethereum (ETH)

After trading in a tight price range for most of the year, the latest rally recently propelled Ethereum (ETH) above the psychological $2,000 level and to a new 52-week high.

Although Bitcoin remains by far the most dominant cryptocurrency, ETH is still the king of altcoins. Together, these two assets represent approximately two-thirds of the total crypto market cap.

BTC supporters are anxiously awaiting the approval of the first spot Bitcoin ETF, and if that happens, it shouldn’t be long before the first Ethereum spot ETF gets the green light as well. Just like BTC, approval of that investment fund could significantly increase demand for the world’s second-largest cryptocurrency.

Additional upside for Ethereum next year depends on other factors such as macroeconomic conditions, further clarity on the crypto regulation front, and ETH’s ability to show scalability as the number of decentralized applications (dApps) continues to increase.

At the time of writing ETH was at $2,243, down 4.32% on the day. The largest altcoin is up more than 9.2% this month and nearly 87% since the beginning of 2023.

ETH 1-month price chart. Source: Finbold

Chainlink (LINK)

The performance of the broader crypto market is largely dependent on the performance of Bitcoin and given that the leading cryptocurrency is expected to continue trending higher in 2024, many predict that altcoins will follow suit.

However, there are some more specific factors that can help some altcoins outperform their competitors.

One such possibility is Chainlink (LINK), an important smart contract facilitator. Notably, the project launched a staking feature this month that will significantly reduce the available LINK supply, and in turn, reduce bearish pressure.

The latest upgrade to its native staking mechanism saw “huge demand” during the early access period.

The cryptocurrency was trading at $14.98 at the time of publication, down 6.32% in the past 24 hours. Over the past month, LINK has declined 1.1%, but its year-to-date performance remains strong with a 170% surge.

Link 1-month price chart. Source: Finbold

While 2024 holds promising prospects for the above cryptocurrencies, their actual performance depends on many factors that are hard to predict. As such, investors must do thorough research and stay informed about the latest market developments to navigate this dynamic landscape wisely.

Disclaimer: The content of this site should not be considered investment advice. Investing is speculative. Your capital is at risk when investing.

Source: finbold.com