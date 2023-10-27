Join our Telegram channel to stay updated on breaking news coverage

Finding the best crypto to buy right now is a never-ending task, with dozens of tokens being launched daily on CEX and DEX platforms.

With Bitcoin price rising above the crucial $30,000 resistance level after months of consolidation, investors are keen to understand whether this movement signals the beginning of a new bull market or a larger bullish trap.

To determine the likelihood of each scenario, a comprehensive analysis of the actions taken by different market segments is necessary.

Best Crypto to Buy Right Now

After examining the 4-hour time frame, it becomes clear that the price recently started a parabolic climb after breaking a bullish flag formation between the $27,000 and $28,000 levels.

Several resistance levels, notably the $28,000 and $30,000 ranges, which previously served as formidable barriers for an extended period, have now been broken.

Key resistance levels are becoming visible as we approach the $38,000 area. This situation sees the Relative Strength Index (RSI) descending into deep overbought territory again, significantly increasing the chances of an imminent correction.

A decisive breach of the $30,000 resistance level marks the beginning of a promising bullish phase. However, it is important to note that the Relative Strength Index (RSI) is currently registering values ​​above the 70% threshold, indicating a distinct overbought condition.

This potentially bearish indicator suggests the possibility of an upcoming retracement or short-term consolidation. With that in mind, this article explores some of the best cryptos investors can buy right now.

1. render (rndr)

Render (RNDR) is a utility token that operates on the Ethereum blockchain with a specific mission – to facilitate the exchange of GPU computing power between artists and GPU providers within the network.

What sets Render apart is its meticulous approach to validating the art provided, using a combination of manual and automated verification systems, before releasing payment. This not only ensures accuracy but also provides a layer of security by hashing the assets when they are uploaded.

Recent market fluctuations may raise questions, but Render’s impressive year-to-date growth of 411.95% and consistent performance over the past few months demonstrate its potential.

It is important to note that the rand is a high-performing and somewhat volatile cryptocurrency, meaning it offers opportunities and risks depending on market conditions.

As with any investment, thorough research and consideration of your risk tolerance is essential. However, Render’s unique usefulness in the creative industry makes it an interesting option in the crypto sector.

The community vote for RNP-005 is now closed. The proposal has been passed with 1.4M RNDR for approval (99.79%) and 2.9K RNDR for rejection (.21%). The proposal has now moved to “Render Network Team Review”. If it meets technical feasibility the Foundation will post final RNP-005… pic.twitter.com/JyUeev4zNj – Render Network (@rendernetwork) 26 October 2023

Today’s live render price is $2.17, with a 24-hour trading volume of $50,287,072. RENDER is up 0.73% in the last 24 hours. The current CoinMarketCap ranking is #48, with a live market cap of $805,719,484. It has a circulating supply of 371,908,453 RNDR coins and a maximum supply of 536,870,912 RNDR coins.

2. festival

Gala, the main utility token for Gala Games, is at the center of a unique ecosystem that caters to gamers, NFT enthusiasts, and blockchain newcomers.

GALA serves many functions, from purchasing NFT items to rewarding founder node operators and covering network fees on GALA’s blockchain.

What sets Gala Games apart is its commitment to combining the latest Web3 technology with gaming, offering users unprecedented freedom to own, earn and play.

Web3’s commitment to simplifying the onboarding process for newcomers, including the ability to transact with existing Coinbase or MetaMask wallets and even credit cards, sets Gala apart. Its close collaboration with OpenSea and a passionate and accessible community through Discord further adds to its appeal.

Additionally, Web3’s expansion into entertainment, music, film, and successful NFT avatar projects like VOX highlights Gala’s ambition and innovation. The recent price increase in GALA, with an increase of 29.71% in the last 24 hours, reflects the growing interest, making GALA an interesting investment option.

Its market cap is currently $0.01978 after a significant increase of 56.49% over the past seven days as it moved from the previous contract to a new contract address.

The Beginning of a New Legacy x Spooky Miranda Update | Beyond the Game Episode. 23 – Gala Games (@GoGalaGames) 26 October 2023

As with any investment, it is important to assess its unique value proposition and market dynamics in a balanced manner when considering its long-term growth, an example of which is the 411.95% year-to-date increase in value.

Today’s live Gala price is $0.017879, with a 24-hour trading volume of $351,590,326. Gala is up 6.93% in the last 24 hours. The current CoinMarketCap ranking is #78, with a live market cap of $451,531,182. It has a circulating supply of 25,254,744,313 GALA coins and a maximum supply of 50,000,000,000 GALA coins.

3. Needle (SUI)

Needle represents a promising development in blockchain and digital asset ownership. Its basic goal is to make the process fast, private, secure and accessible to everyone.

Built on a unique object-centric model and the Move programming language, Needle offers distinctive benefits such as parallel execution, sub-second finality, and rich on-chain assets.

What sets Sui apart is its ability to scale processing and storage horizontally, addressing common issues found in previous blockchain generations. This makes it an ideal platform for creators and developers to create user-friendly experiences.

Needle’s horizontal scaling, composability, sparse replay, and on-chain storage solve critical pain points, ensuring efficient operations. Its focus on storing assets directly on-chain, combined with traditional methods, contributes to cost-effectiveness and scalability.

📣New All Time High Alert📣 It’s incredible to see that in less than 30 days, the Total Value Locked (TVL) on Needle has doubled from $30M to $60M! The average daily volume is also increasing, which shows that the ecosystem on DeFi is doubling!🌊 pic.twitter.com/1NyMkOftWZ – Sui (@sunetwork) 22 October 2023

Sui’s commitment to enhancing blockchain technology and accessibility for various applications is noteworthy. However, like any investment, it is essential to assess its potential based on your investment goals and the evolving blockchain landscape.

Today’s live needle price is $0.438932, with a 24-hour trading volume of $142,481,115. L Sui is down 0.63% in the last 24 hours. The current CoinMarketCap ranking is #89, with a live market cap of $377,653,962. It has a circulating supply of 860,392,960 SUI coins and a maximum supply of 10,000,000,000.

4. PancakeSwap (Cake)

PancakeSwap, a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform launched in September 2020, plays a key role in decentralized exchanges.

Its main mission is to provide a seamless and cost-effective platform for users to swap BEP20 tokens on Binance Smart Chain by adopting the Automated Market Maker (AMM) model.

PancakeSwap allows users to engage in liquidity provision by depositing their tokens into a pool, earning Liquidity Provider (LP) tokens, which in turn, provide a portion of the pool and a portion of the trading fees. This unique feature, where LP tokens are exchanged, known as FLIP, increases user participation.

Additionally, PancakeSwap also offers the option to stake to earn rewards as well as the opportunity to farm additional tokens such as CAKE and SYRUP. CAKE, the native token, encourages liquidity provision and offers staking for rewards.

It is important to note that while PancakeSwap presents attractive opportunities, there are risks involved in investing in it, like any DeFi platform. Therefore, a thorough assessment of one’s investment goals and risk tolerance is necessary.

join us @blockchain_3000 For @chef_mochiDiscuss enhancing the user experience and multichain development of PancakeSwap! 🗓️ 27 October 10:00 UTC

🕑 Happening in 2 hours!

pic.twitter.com/ICxnNbcvQG – PancakeSwap🥞Everyone’s Favorite DEX (@PancakeSwap) 27 October 2023

Today’s live PancakeSwap price is $1.20, with a 24-hour trading volume of $20,884,953. PancakeSwap is down 0.39% in the last 24 hours. The current CoinMarketCap ranking is #106, with a live market cap of $270,617,805. It has a circulating supply of 224,883,921 CAKE coins and a maximum supply of 750,000,000 CAKE coins.

5. Bitcoin Minetrix ($BTCMTX)

By staking $BTCMTX on their Ethereum-powered smart contract, you can earn cloud mining credits, which can be used to mine Bitcoin.

This approach provides allocated mining time and a share of mining revenue, eliminating the complexities of independent mining or the risks of third-party scams.

Since Bitcoin Minetrix uses decentralized tokens, your assets are safe, even if you are new to the crypto world. Their $BTCMTX token is now in the presale phase, with 3.1 billion tokens allocated, which is 77.5% of the total supply of 4 billion.

Visit Bitcoin Minitrix

Read more

New Crypto Mining Platform – Bitcoin Minetrix

Audited by Coinsult

Decentralized, secure cloud mining

earn free bitcoin daily

Native Token on Presale Now – BTCMTX

Staking Rewards – Over 100% APY

Join our Telegram channel to stay updated on breaking news coverage

Source

Source: cryptosaurus.tech