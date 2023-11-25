Best Crypto to Buy Right Now on November 25th – PayPay, STEPN, AppCoin – Cryptosaurus

Join our Telegram channel to stay updated on breaking news coverage

We cover some contenders for the best cryptocurrencies to buy right now, which are potentially worth adding to your watchlist in the coming days.

This volume is a component of the decentralized finance (DeFi) sector, which currently stands at $4.54 billion or 8.34% of the total crypto market 24-hour volume. In parallel, stablecoins contribute significantly, representing $48.8 billion or 89.54% of the total crypto market 24-hour volume.

Best Crypto to Buy Right Now

As the leading cryptocurrency, Bitcoin currently has a dominance of 51.39%, showing a slight intraday decrease of 0.04%. This data suggests a nuanced market dynamic, with different sectors contributing to overall market activity. The flexibility of stablecoins and the evolving landscape of DeFi are noteworthy aspects that should be considered to understand the trends observed in the cryptocurrency market.

1. Pepe

Pepe has demonstrated a consistent upward trajectory, maintaining levels above the 21-day exponential moving average (EMA). Since October 22, the token has seen significant growth, rising from $0.00000074 to $0.0000010. Market analysts predict a potential retest of $0.000001 by the end of 2023.

Recently, the Pepe team transferred 418 billion PEPE to Binance Earn, a strategic move to reward Binance users. This action adds an interesting dimension to the token’s ecosystem. From a technical perspective, Pepe Coin consistently trades above the 200-day simple moving average, indicating a continued positive trend.

The liquidity of the token appears strong, backed by a substantial market capitalization. Notably, it is actively traded on Binance, strengthening its market presence.

According to the latest available data, the price of Pepe Coin is currently $0.051123, with a 24-hour trading volume of $54.77 million.

The market capitalization is $472.31 million, with a market dominance of 0.03%. The price of PEPE has seen an increase of 4.03% in the last 24 hours. PEPE reached its highest historical price of $0.054408 on May 5, 2023. On the other hand, its lowest recorded price has not been disclosed. The token experienced a one-cycle low of $0.066088 and a one-cycle high of $0.051455 from its previous all-time high.

6.9t $PEPE ~$6,000,000 worth of tokens have been burned. A new team of advisors has been brought in to take Pepe forward. The remaining 3.79T tokens have been given to the parent team CEX Multi-Sig Wallet for strategic partnerships and marketing… pic.twitter.com/JN3ssvH0XL – Pepe (@pepecoineth) 24 October 2023

Pepe Coin currently ranks third in the meme coin sector by market capitalization, with a circulating supply of 420.69 trillion PEPE out of a maximum supply of 420.69 trillion PEPE. The sentiment regarding Pepe Coin price forecast is currently neutral, while the Fear and Greed Index registers a value of 73 (Greed). For investors looking for the best cryptocurrency to buy right now, ApeCoin presents an attractive option given its market position and performance metrics.

2. Launchpad XYZ (LPX)

Launchpad XYZ offers products covering utility tokens, ICOs, and NFTs in the Web 3.0 investment sector. The platform aims to simplify the Web 3.0 experience for both beginners and investors through its ecosystem. Their goal is to provide crypto investors, regardless of their level, with valuable information to facilitate well-informed decisions.

Additionally, users are entitled to discounts on products and services from Launchpad XYZ partners. For those holding a minimum of 10,000 LPX tokens, early access to beta-mode play-to-earn games is granted. This allows users to monitor game development and make informed decisions regarding in-game crypto tokens.

The native token within the Launchpad XYZ ecosystem is LPX. Stakeholders enjoy access to premium features including low trading commissions on the Launchpad XYZ decentralized exchange. Additionally, LPX token holders receive guaranteed access to new NFT mints at competitive prices and early access to exclusive presales.

Launchpad is actively developing a decentralized exchange (DEX) to facilitate the XYZ base exchange and specific perpetual contracts. This development aims to enable traders to engage in leveraged and short selling. LPX token holders will benefit from lower trading fees on the Launchpad XYZ exchange, increasing the utility and value of the LPX token.

The LPX token has been successful, as evidenced by the large amount of money raised in its presale, totaling $2,075,087.99. This shows market acceptance, potentially establishing LPX as an option of interest. It is currently valued at $0.0445 per token and the listing price is $0.0565, which is an ongoing 7% bonus.

3. AppCoin (APE)

The recent integration of AppCoin with Superchain has increased interest within the app community. The collaboration aims to increase transaction efficiency and scaling capabilities within cryptocurrencies. Optimism’s proposal to integrate AppChain into the Superchain network marks an important milestone in the ongoing partnership between the AppCoin community and Optimism.

The partnership also highlights the potential benefits of this integration and the promising future of Layer 2 solutions in the broader blockchain ecosystem. According to the latest market data, the price of ApeCoin is $1.638329, representing an increase of 16.00% in the last 24 hours. APE has a market capitalization of $603.88 million, with a 24-hour trading volume of $390.93 million. The market dominance of ApeCoin is recorded at 0.04%.

We’re providing weekly updates to keep you up to date on what’s happening in the AppCoin DAO and Governance Working Group (GWG)! what to expect: 🎙Community Highlights

🦍 GWG Update

🧱AIP Implementation News

📅DAO Community Calendar

📰Newsletter – apecoin (@apecoin) 21 November 2023

Analyzing recent trends, ApeCoin has experienced 16 green days in the last 30 days, accounting for 53% of this period. It is currently trading near its cycle high and exhibits high liquidity based on its market capitalization.

4. Oasis Network (ROSE)

The current market price of Oasis Network (ROSE) is $0.074586, with a 24-hour trading volume of $56.13 million. The market capitalization is $487.96 million, which contributes to a market dominance of 0.03%. ROSE price is up 4.09% intra-day. Checking historical data, Oasis Network reached its all-time high of $0.592943 on January 15, 2022.

ROSE’s all-time low was seen on November 26, 2020 at $0.032259. The lowest point was $0.033464, while the highest price since then was $0.085614. Currently, sentiment is bullish regarding the Oasis Network price prediction.

The Fear and Greed Index shows a score of 73, indicating the state of greed among investors. The circulating supply of Oasis Network is 6.54 billion ROSE out of a maximum supply of 10 billion ROSE. Notably, the annual supply inflation rate has been 28.96%, generating 1.47 billion ROSE over the last year.

In terms of market cap ranking, Oasis Network holds the 15th position in the proof-of-stake coins sector. It ranks 5th in the AI ​​crypto sector.

Over the past several months – with the support of the Oasis Bloom program – Coinsender has developed its robust tokenized payroll solution with a focus on privacy and seamless integration with Oasis. get started @CoinSender Below: – Oasis Network (@OasisProtocol) 22 November 2023

Highlights include a 67% price increase over the last year, outperforming 66% of the top 100 cryptocurrencies during this period.

Additionally, Oasis Network has consistently traded above the 200-day simple moving average, indicating a continued positive trend. Over the past 30 days, prices have been rising on 60% of the days observed, indicating a relatively bullish trend.

5.Stephen (GMT)

STEPN is currently trading above its 200-day simple moving average, indicating a continued positive trend in the long term. It has consistently outperformed its initial token sale price, experiencing 18 positive days out of the last 30. This continued positive activity is consistent with its current trading position near its cycle high.

Furthermore, GMT is $0.341534, 24-hour trading volume is $535.49M and the market cap is $376.17M. The market dominance is recorded at 0.03% and has seen an increase of 23.10% in the last 24 hours.

Something big is going to happen in the Genesis world (very soon)…#STEPN #moor pic.twitter.com/5t4OnVMOtn —STEPN | Public Beta Step VI (@Stepnofficial) 23 November 2023

Meanwhile, the current sentiment regarding the STEPN price forecast is bullish, with the Fear and Greed Index at 73 (Greed). The circulating supply of STEPN is currently at 1.10B GMT out of a maximum supply of 6.00B. The annual supply inflation rate is 83.57%, indicating a creation of 501.42 million GMT last year. Based on market cap, STEPN is currently ranked #44 in the Ethereum (ERC20) token sector.

Read more

New Crypto Mining Platform – Bitcoin Minetrix

Audited by Coinsult

Decentralized, secure cloud mining

earn free bitcoin daily

Native Token on Presale Now – BTCMTX

Staking Rewards – Over 100% APY

Join our Telegram channel to stay updated on breaking news coverage

Source

Source: cryptosaurus.tech