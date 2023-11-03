Best Crypto to Buy Now November 3 – TWT, APE, ADA

Several altcoins are being closely watched by analysts as the potential best crypto to buy now, given the ongoing cryptocurrency market activity. Image by cryptonews.com.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT), ApeCoin (APE), Cardano (ADA), Bitcoin Minetrix (BTCMTX), and Meme Kombat (MK) are being closely watched by analysts as the potential best crypto to buy now, given the ongoing uncertain cryptocurrency market activity.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) has seen its price surge by nearly 7% so far today upon news of the cryptocurrency’s upcoming listing on Binance futures.

At one point it was up by nearly 20% when TWT reached an intraday high today of $1.3568 – its highest price since April.

Last month, TWT broke out of a declining trend with a 37% monthly increase in October.

Similarly, after dipping below $1 for the first time since listing, ApeCoin (APE) began to recover on October 11 despite speculation that an upcoming token unlock event would negatively impact prices.

Since then, APE has maintained an upward stance and is currently up nearly 36% from its recent lows.

In addition, Cardano (ADA) has shown development activity in recent weeks, spurring interest in ADA as well.

According to a report by Santiment, Cardano reclaimed the top ranking in early October for development activity with 611.47 significant GitHub commits.

It has also partnered with Matrixport’s Cactus Custody to provide institutional custody support for native Cardano assets.

ADA experienced price fluctuations in October. While the broader cryptocurrency market saw gains, ADA remained below $0.25 for much of October until surging over 30% to the current level of around $0.32.

Looking ahead, two ongoing cryptocurrency presales – Bitcoin Minetrix (BTCMTX) and Meme Kombat (MK) – are also gaining attention as potential best crypto to buy now opportunities.

Read on as we dive deeper into the technical analysis and fundamentals surrounding Trust Wallet Token (TWT), ApeCoin (APE), Cardano (ADA), Bitcoin Minetrix (BTCMTX), and Meme Kombat (MK) to determine which may be the best crypto to buy now.

Trust Wallet Token TWT Price Surges on Binance Futures Listing

Source: TradingView / TWTUSDT

The Trust Wallet Token (TWT) price has seen significant bullish momentum in recent trading following the announcement of its listing on Binance futures.

With TWT up over 6% today to $1.2159 as of writing, technical indicators are flashing bullish signs for the TWT price in the near term.

The 20-day EMA for the TWT price stands at $1.0594, crossing above the 50-day EMA at $0.9809.

When the faster moving average crosses above the slower moving average, it often signals bullish momentum in the price.

This shows growing positive sentiment around TWT that could continue pushing the price higher.

At the same time, the RSI jumped to 77.60 today, up from 71.44 yesterday.

This shows TWT is moving into overbought territory above 70, reflecting the accelerating uptrend in prices.

While overbought conditions don’t necessarily mean a reversal is imminent, it does suggest the potential for a pullback or consolidation around current levels.

The MACD histogram flipped positive today to 0.0063 after being negative at -0.0009 yesterday.

This bullish crossover of the signal and MACD lines indicates gathering upside momentum in the TWT price.

TWT’s market cap also expanded 7.62% to $506.4 million as prices climbed.

Meanwhile, trading volumes spiked 368.84% to $192.8 million, pointing to surging interest in TWT trading following the Binance futures listing announcement.

Higher volumes support further potential gains in the TWT price.

With the TWT price consolidating around $1.2159 currently, an initial resistance is expected at the Fib 0.786 level of $1.2349.

Above that, TWT faces resistance between $1.3435 and $1.3769, which are levels last seen in April.

On the downside, TWT has initial support at $1.1190 to $1.1337, aligning with the Fib 0.618 level at $1.1232.

As long as TWT holds above this support zone, the short-term bullish outlook remains intact.

Overall, with momentum indicators and trading volumes surging, the technical picture remains constructive for the TWT price despite overbought RSI levels.

Sustaining above $1.12 support could see TWT test toward the April highs around $1.3760 in the near term.

ApeCoin APE Price Prediction: Ranging Consolidation Amidst Mixed Signals

Source: TradingView / APEUSDT

The ApeCoin (APE) price has pulled back slightly in recent trading but remains supported above key levels as technical indicators flash mixed signals in the short term.

With the APE price down 1.67% today to $1.357 as of writing, bulls and bears continue to battle for control.

The 20-day EMA for APE stands at $1.269 while the 50-day EMA sits at $1.255, with the faster EMA above the slower EMA.

This bullish crossover indicates positive momentum in the APE price over the past month.

However, the 100-day EMA at $1.357 creeps closer, which could act as resistance and slow gains if reached.

APE’s RSI has eased lower to 63.54 from yesterday’s 67.06. This shows bullish momentum is slowing and prices could consolidate.

However, the RSI remains well above 50 so the uptrend still has strength.

The MACD histogram sits at 0.015, down slightly from 0.020 yesterday.

The positive reading shows bullish upside momentum continues to outweigh bearish momentum for now.

With the APE price consolidating around $1.357, initial resistance sits between $1.467 and $1.512, aligned with the Fib 0.618 level at $1.467.

This area also converges with the falling 100-day EMA at $1.357, making it a level bulls must overcome to regain control.

On the downside, APE has initial support from $1.280 to $1.333, which includes the Fib 0.786 level at $1.288.

As long as APE sustains above this zone, the bullish technical outlook remains intact over the short term.

Overall, while bullish momentum is slowing based on the RSI and MACD, key EMA support and Fib levels underpin the APE price on pullbacks.

A break above $1.467 resistance or below $1.288 support could determine the next significant trending move.

Until then, ranging consolidation between these levels may persist in the coming days.

Cardano ADA Price Prediction: Overhead Resistance Puts Pressure on Bulls

Source: TradingView / ADAUSDT

The Cardano (ADA) price continues hovering below key resistance levels as bulls and bears vie for control.

With the ADA price up a marginal 0.22% today to $0.3237, technical indicators remain in bullish territory but are flashing signs of potential consolidation ahead.

The 20-day EMA for ADA stands at $0.2862 while the 50-day EMA trades at $0.2754.

With the faster EMA above the slower EMA, the bullish crossover indicates positive short-term momentum in the ADA price.

However, limited upside follow-through suggests hesitation by bulls.

ADA’s RSI edged up slightly to 79.31 from 79.12 yesterday. While still in overbought territory above 70, the stalling RSI points to fading upside momentum and scope for consolidation.

The MACD histogram sits at 0.0049, up from 0.0046, maintaining its positive reading and bullish bias.

With the ADA price stalling around $0.3237, initial resistance is expected between $0.3228 and $0.3329.

The bulls need to regain control above this zone to target further upside.

On the downside, the ADA price has initial support at the Fib 0.382 level of $0.3188.

Below this sits the Fib 0.5 level at $0.3, which aligns with today’s candlewick low.

As long as ADA holds this support, the short-term outlook remains constructive.

Overall, while key moving averages and momentum indicators remain bullish, overbought RSI conditions and overhead resistance point to potential consolidation for the ADA price before a more decisive breakout.

A drop through $0.3 support or a break above $0.3329 resistance should set the next major trending move. In the meantime, ranging is likely.

While technical analysis provides insights into TWT, APE, and ADA, ongoing presales like Bitcoin Minetrix and Meme Kombat offer speculative opportunities to get in early on crypto projects before their launch on major crypto exchanges.

These presales come with bigger risks but also the potential for higher rewards.

Overlooked Cryptocurrencies That Are Viable Bitcoin Alternatives

While Bitcoin grabs most of the attention, it’s not the only viable cryptocurrency worth considering.

Seasoned investors recognize that branching out into other cryptocurrencies, not limited to Bitcoin, can result in substantial returns.

Despite Bitcoin’s market capitalization superiority, the cryptocurrency market is subject to constant change as new projects enter the scene.

Getting exposure early to promising Bitcoin alternatives before they gain mainstream traction can significantly boost your crypto portfolio’s profit potential.

One effective approach is to participate in presale events for upcoming cryptocurrency launches..

Two highly anticipated cryptocurrency projects coming soon are Bitcoin Minetrix and Meme Kombat.

Bitcoin Minetrix uses blockchain technology to distribute Bitcoin mining rewards to token holders, while Meme Kombat is building a play-to-earn fighting game featuring viral meme characters.

Both projects shine as noteworthy Bitcoin alternatives that deserve attention and have the potential to attract significant interest upon their launch.

Bitcoin Minetrix: Making Bitcoin Mining Accessible to Everyone; Best Crypto to Buy Now

Bitcoin Minetrix (BTCMTX) has captured the attention of the wider crypto community for its goal to open up Bitcoin mining to everyday users.

Having already netted over $3.2 million in presale investments, the initiative shows no signs of losing steam as it hurtles toward its next presale stage.

Bitcoin Minetrix introduces a tokenized cloud mining platform that will allow individuals to participate in Bitcoin mining with lower barriers to entry compared to traditional mining.

Comprehending #CloudMining for $BTC ⚡️💻 By utilizing cloud mining, people can participate in #Bitcoin mining without the need to possess or manage the machinery. Exploring the advantages: 💸 No initial hardware costs.

🔩 Basic skills are sufficient. pic.twitter.com/HLwRdzZO1M — Bitcoinminetrix (@bitcoinminetrix) November 3, 2023

According to the roadmap, goals include exchange listings, marketing campaigns, team expansion, and developing desktop and mobile platforms.

Partnerships with cloud mining industry leaders are also planned to spur growth. The stake-to-mine contract will tie into these efforts.

The current presale price sits at $0.114 per token. The project is currently focused on enabling BTC withdrawals to users’ wallets and rolling out stake-to-mine desktop and mobile dashboards.

It will also soon be possible for users to convert their mining credits into hash power.

Additionally, Bitcoin Minetrix’s Gleam giveaway offers a $30,000 mine drop prize pool. Ten winners will receive rewards totaling $10,000 by completing social media tasks.

This campaign provides another opportunity for potential users to get involved with the project early on.

With its unique cloud mining capabilities and easy accessibility, Bitcoin Minetrix has the potential to become one of the best cryptos to buy now for those looking to get into Bitcoin mining.

Meme Kombat: The Meme Coin Bringing Real Value with PvP Battling and Staking – Is It the Best Crypto to Buy Now?

The play-to-earn meme coin project Meme Kombat has raised over $1.1 million in its ongoing token presale, crossing a major milestone for the fledgling cryptocurrency project.

Set in a Mortal Kombat-inspired metaverse, Meme Kombat will allow users to pit popular meme characters against each other using non-fungible tokens (NFTs).

The project’s native token, $MK, can be used to purchase NFTs and place bets on AI-powered fight outcomes.

We did it frens! SBF is outta here🔒 pic.twitter.com/hhDCbXZMVq — Meme Kombat (@Meme_Kombat) November 3, 2023

According to Michael Wrubel, a crypto YouTuber with over 300,000 subscribers,

Meme Kombat has the potential to surpass established meme coins like Dogecoin and Shiba Inu due to its focus on utility.

“With features like PvP battling, betting, and staking, Meme Kombat is bringing real value to the meme coin space,” he said.

The presale offers the $MK token at increasing prices until launch. Savvy investors who purchase now can get the token at a discount compared to the launch price.

According to the project’s white paper, 50% of the total supply is allocated to the presale and post-launch exchanges.

Participants will also receive staking rewards from the 30% of tokens set aside for that purpose.

The remaining 20% funds liquidity incentives, staking rewards, community initiatives, and development.

With major crypto influencers taking note and a well-funded treasury, Meme Kombat seems well-positioned for takeoff upon launch.

Crypto investors looking for the next big meme coin would do well to take a closer look.

Disclaimer: Crypto is a high-risk asset class. This article is provided for informational purposes and does not constitute investment advice. You could lose all of your capital



