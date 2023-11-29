Best Crypto to Buy Now November 29 – Stacks, THORChain, Celestia

Stacks, THORChain, and Celestia surge as investors look for the best crypto to buy now. Image by cryptonews.com.

With a nearly 11% surge on yesterday’s close and a new 5-month high reached earlier today, the STX price has caught the market’s attention, establishing itself as one of the best crypto to buy now.

While Stacks shows the potential for further gains, THORChain and Celestia have also made headlines with their market movements and technological advancements.

Adding to the dynamic are crypto presales like Meme Kombat and TG.Casino, which are gaining a lot of attention amidst their ongoing crypto presales.

Best Crypto to Buy Now in the News

On the trading front, Stacks (STX) has experienced a notable increase in price, reaching $0.788 as of the latest reports.

Analysts are observing Stacks for a potential price rally, with price targets hovering around the $1.25 mark, propelled by its successful retest of the 200-day EMA and surpassing the $0.70 threshold.

The cryptocurrency’s integration on the BitForex exchange in November provided a fresh platform for STX deposits and trading, signifying its expanding market presence.

Stacks’ utility as a Bitcoin Layer for smart contracts has further solidified its role in the market by facilitating the use of Bitcoin’s blockchain for transactions in decentralized applications.

THORChain’s native token, RUNE, has likewise seen a surge, boasting a 56% increase in price on November 17, which led to it trading at $6.09.

This gain coincided with THORChain’s rise to the third-largest decentralized exchange by trading volume, a significant milestone for the platform.

The introduction of a lending feature in August has proven to be a substantial boon for THORChain, not only enhancing its liquidity but also propelling its adoption rates.

The platform’s liquidity volume has soared past the $1 billion mark, and analysts are anticipating the token’s price could climb to $7 by the end of 2023.

The third quarter underscored THORChain’s growing influence with a sharp increase in trading volume and liquidity fees.

On the other end of the spectrum, Celestia’s token, TIA, is posting a striking 168% increase in price so far in November.

Although analysts caution about the volatility that such a steep ascent may imply, TIA’s growth has put it squarely in the sights of many investors.

This price movement is partly attributable to the announcement by Lumoz to inaugurate its service on Celestia’s Data Availability and Polygon SDK, facilitating the integration of Ethereum-based applications.

Such strategic partnerships have been pivotal in TIA’s recent price surge, though the market is advised to watch for potential corrections following the sharp increase.

At the same time as mainstream cryptocurrencies establish their foothold, new cryptocurrency projects like Meme Kombat and TG.Casino are gaining traction during their ongoing presales.

As investors consider the best crypto to buy now, these initiatives are being monitored for their potential to shake up the cryptocurrency market.

Stacks (STX) Price Hits Resistance: What’s Next for Traders?

Source: TradingView / STXUSDT

Stacks (STX) has recently captured the attention of cryptocurrency traders as its price surged to a new 5-month high of $0.7989 earlier in the day.

Despite facing immediate selling pressure around this resistance level, the STX price is still managing to uphold a 2.90% gain so far today, trading at $0.7449.

The 20-day EMA for the STX price currently stands at $0.6618, comfortably above the 50-day EMA of $0.6280 and the 100-day EMA of $0.6000.

These upwardly aligned EMAs suggest a strong bullish trend in the STX price, offering a positive sign for investors.

However, the rapid ascent of the STX price warrants caution, as it may be due for a minor correction or consolidation.

The RSI has increased from yesterday’s 62.01 to a current level of 64.34.

While it is not in the overbought territory yet (an RSI above 70), it indicates increasing bullish momentum.

This could drive the STX price higher in the near term, but traders should be cautious of a potential reversal as the RSI approaches the overbought zone.

The MACD (Moving Average Convergence Divergence) histogram has also shown a positive progression, moving from yesterday’s 0.0048 to 0.0085.

This suggests that the bullish momentum is gaining strength and could propel the STX price further upwards.

The immediate resistance zone for the STX price lies between $0.7752 and $0.7967, which coincides with the reverse Fib 0.786 level of $0.7804.

This was evident earlier today when the STX price touched an intraday high of $0.7989 before experiencing a sell-off.

A successful breakout above this resistance could bring further bullish momentum.

Simultaneously, the STX price has a support zone between $0.6845 and $0.7100, aligning with the Fib 0.618 level of $0.6997.

This support level could provide a safety net for the STX price in case of a downward correction, preventing a steep decline.

Given the current bullish momentum, the STX price seems to be in a strong position.

However, traders should monitor the RSI and MACD closely for any signs of a reversal.

A potential sell-off could occur if the STX price fails to break through the immediate resistance, whereas a successful breakout could lead to another bullish rally.

RUNE Price Surges: Technical Indicators Point Towards Promising Trajectory

Source: TradingView / RUNEUSDT

The price of THORChain’s RUNE looks set to tally three back-to-back winning days amid improving market conditions and trading activity.

Having bounced off its immediate support zone, RUNE is currently attempting a breakout from its resistance level of $5.860 to $6.159, and is trading at $6.351, up by 5.97% so far today. The RUNE price seems to be on a promising trajectory, but what do the technical indicators suggest?

The 20-day EMA for the RUNE price is currently at $5.218, which is significantly higher than the 50-day EMA of $4.084, and far above the 100-day EMA of $3.123.

This relatively wide gap between the short-term and long-term EMAs is often perceived as a bullish sign, suggesting a strong upward trend.

The RSI is at 67.80, up from yesterday’s 64.93. This is a considerable increase and is approaching the overbought territory, indicating that the RUNE price might be due for a correction.

The MACD histogram is at -0.042, an increase from yesterday’s -0.083. This shrinking negative value hints at a potential bullish sentiment gaining strength, which could further influence the upward trajectory of the RUNE price.

The RUNE price is currently trading around its immediate resistance zone of $5.860 to $6.159, with an overhead resistance of $7.464 to $7.770. A successful breakout from these resistance levels could signal a continued upward trend.

Simultaneously, the RUNE price has an immediate support zone between $5.029 and $5.253. This zone is in confluence with the Fib 0.236 level of $5.249 and the 20-day EMA of $5.218.

If the RUNE price manages to stay above this support level, it could provide a solid foundation for further upward movement.

However, traders should keep in mind that while the current situation seems promising, the overbought RSI suggests caution. It could mean that the RUNE price is due for a correction in the near term.

Traders should be prepared for potential volatility, and make decisions based on a combination of technical indicators, market trends, and their risk tolerance.

Celestia TIA Price Struggles at Immediate Resistance Level: What’s Next?

Source: TradingView / TIAUSDT

The TIA price remains a primary focus among cryptocurrency traders, as the cryptocurrency shows signs of stalling.

The Celestia (TIA) price currently sits at $6.1659, reflecting a 1.15% decrease so far today.

Despite the downturn, the technical indicators reveal interesting insights that could help traders navigate the coming days.

From a broader perspective, the 20-day EMA for TIA stands at $5.1384.

In typical scenarios, a price above the short-term EMA is indicative of a bullish trend.

However, with the TIA price struggling near its immediate resistance level, traders may need to tread carefully.

The immediate resistance level, coinciding with the Fib 0.236 level, stands at $6.2092.

Recent sessions have seen the TIA price battle this boundary, but a convincing breakout remains elusive.

This resistance level can act as a critical inflection point.

If the TIA price manages to breach this level convincingly, it could signal the beginning of a bullish phase.

However, a firm rejection from this level could send TIA back into its previous consolidation range.

The RSI for TIA is currently at 61.96, slightly down from yesterday’s 62.73.

With the current RSI value, TIA is neither in the overbought nor oversold region, providing no clear directional bias.

On the downside, TIA has an immediate support zone in the range of $5.1260 to $5.4565, which aligns closely with the Fib 0.382 level of $5.4548 and the 20-day EMA.

If the bearish pressure pushes the TIA price below this crucial support zone, it could lead to further price depreciation.

The TIA price currently exists in a precarious position. It’s teetering between a potential bullish breakout and a return to its prior consolidation phase.

Traders need to keep a close eye on both the resistance and support levels. A breakthrough on either side could dictate the TIA price direction in the immediate future.

Despite the current price decline, the TIA price remains above the 20-day EMA, suggesting an overarching bullish sentiment.

However, the immediate resistance level remains a significant hurdle.

While traders watch STX, RUNE, and TIA price action, overlooked crypto presales also offer a chance to diversify portfolios.

Two presales gaining traction are Meme Kombat and TG.Casino, which offers unique value propositions for early adopters.

Overlooked Bitcoin Alternatives With Upside Potential

As Bitcoin retains its dominant position in the crypto market, investors are exploring lesser-known Bitcoin alternatives yet to gain widespread adoption.

Though risky, buying into select new cryptocurrencies early allows you to get tokens at a fraction of their possible future value.

The key is spotting projects on the cusp of addressing unmet needs or current problems before mass awareness.

Two such crypto projects, Meme Kombat and TG.Casino, offers some of the best crypto presale opportunities in 2023.

Their low presale pricing gives investors a chance to acquire tokens early before exponential growth potentially occurs down the line.

For crypto investors seeking overlooked alternatives, these emerging presales offer a way to get in early on what could end up being major disruptors.

Elevate Your Play-to-Earn Experience with Meme Kombat, the Best Crypto to Buy Now

Meme Kombat brings its unique brand of meme-themed fighting gameplay to the expanding play-to-earn gaming market.

The game has already scored over $2 million from presales of the MK token, which will allow fans to battle as their favorite meme coin characters.

Meme Kombat seeks to take the P2E model popularized by games like Axie Infinity and apply it to meme coins.

We apologize in advance for this one…#MemeKombat pic.twitter.com/1ilmzHWtuQ — Meme Kombat (@Meme_Kombat) November 29, 2023

Meme Kombat plans to leverage artificial intelligence for the platform’s graphics and gameplay.

Fight outcomes will be determined based on meme fighter strengths, incorporating game mechanics for balanced results.

All battle and betting data will be immutably recorded on the blockchain.

The project has laid out a roadmap based on content seasons, a model common in modern video games.

More features and battle modes will be added over time to keep players engaged. A strong community will be key to achieving mainstream success.

Meme Kombat’s unique mixture of meme culture and blockchain technology positions it well to capture interest in the current market.

With meme coins remaining immensely popular, now could be an opportune time for the project to gain traction.

While predictions are still preliminary given the presale status, Meme Kombat outlines ambitious plans to leverage AI and implement engaging gameplay modes over time.

If executed successfully, this could foster an active community essential for achieving mainstream adoption.

For investors on the hunt for the best crypto to buy now, Meme Kombat presents an appealing opportunity worth looking at.

TG.Casino’s $TGC Is the Best Crypto to Buy Now for Crypto Gamblers and Investors

With its token presale in the late stages, TG.Casino, a crypto gambling site built on Telegram, has gained major momentum over the past few weeks.

With only $2 million remaining in the presale out of a hard cap of $5 million, investors are quickly snapping up the platform’s native $TGC token before prices increase further.

The project has already raised $3 million to date, with contributors able to immediately stake their newly purchased tokens to earn up to a 187.75% APY.

There are also exclusive rewards for buyers who contribute $5,000 or more during the presale.

According to data analytics firm Statista, the online gambling market was valued at $262 billion in 2021, with crypto gambling representing just 1% currently.

TG.Casino is well-positioned to capitalize on this fast-growing sector with its pioneering Telegram-based platform.

The project boasts a gambling license from Curacao and has undergone audits, giving investors confidence in its legitimacy.

Top crypto influencers have also endorsed TG.Casino, believing it could be the best crypto to buy now as it could emulate the success of Rollbit, another crypto gambling coin that rose over 5,000% after launch.

TG.Casino offers unique benefits over competitors like staking rewards, a buyback mechanism to boost the value of its token, and special NFT rewards for high-rollers.

With presale prices rising every 5 days until sellout, analysts say now is the optimal time to invest in this first-of-its-kind GameFi platform.

As the next crypto bull market looms, projects like TG.Casino stand to benefit from sector growth and influxes of new capital.

With revenues already flowing in, TG.Casino represents a presale opportunity in a revenue-generating firm with major expansion potential.

Disclaimer: Crypto is a high-risk asset class. This article is provided for informational purposes and does not constitute investment advice. You could lose all of your capital.



