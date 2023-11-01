Best Crypto to Buy Now November 1 – Rollbit, Theta Network, NEO

As the crypto market continues to see positive momentum, analysts are watching for potential prospects among the best crypto to buy now. Image by cryptonews.com

With cryptocurrency markets continuing to see positive momentum, analysts are watching Rollbit Coin (RLB), Theta Network (THETA), Neo (NEO), Bitcoin Minetrix (BTCMTX), and Meme Kombat (MK) as potential prospects for the best crypto to buy now.

Rollbit Coin has seen impressive gains over the past week following a prolonged period of consolidation.

RLB prices are up by over 39% compared to 7 days prior, trading around $0.236480 as of writing.

The latest rally comes on the heels of a 97% monthly increase, with RLB jumping nearly 28% over the last three days.

The bullish sentiment continues to build around Rollbit Coin, with investors optimistic about future growth potential.

Theta Network has also grabbed attention in recent weeks. Currently trading around $0.766, THETA prices have found support above the $0.562 level after struggling to hold above $0.6000.

Theta Network has seen a respectable 15% climb over the past week, buoyed by positive developments like the upcoming ThetaCon 2023 conference.

With Theta Network ranked #53 in market capitalization at $746 million, analysts see room for THETA to continue trending upwards.

Neo presents another interesting opportunity as the best crypto to buy now, reversing a prolonged downtrend that started back in February.

Neo is currently trading at $10.15 up by 6.17% so far today.

Neo’s gains have coincided with the project’s deepening integration into the Chinese blockchain ecosystem through partnerships like the Neo APAC Hackathon.

With bullish technical indicators emerging, experts predict NEO could potentially retest the $10 psychological level in the upcoming days.

Meanwhile, for investors searching for early-stage crypto projects, analysts are also keeping an eye on two upcoming presale opportunities – Bitcoin Minetrix and Meme Kombat.

RLB, THETA, NEO, BTCMTX, and MK stand out as five altcoins vying to be the best crypto to buy now for investors seeking to bolster their portfolios.

With positive momentum backed by project developments and favorable technical outlooks, these cryptocurrencies are worth keeping on your radar over the coming weeks.

Rollbit Coin Maintains Bullish Momentum as RLB Price Skyrockets to New All-Time Highs

Source: TradingView / RLBUSDT

The Rollbit Coin (RLB) price is showing signs of strong momentum to the upside as it sets new all-time highs.

With the RLB price up 9.86% so far today to $0.236480 after yesterday’s 10.29% surge, bullish sentiment appears to be in control.

The 20-day EMA at $0.175172 crossing above the 50-day EMA at $0.154407 confirms the upside momentum.

With the RLB price well above both these EMAs, the path of least resistance remains to the upside.

The RSI at 74.98 is approaching overbought territory but still has room to rise before becoming stretched.

This shows investors are heavily favoring the upside. The rising MACD histogram at 0.006005 compared to 0.003928 yesterday also points to building bullish momentum.

With the RLB price in price discovery mode and hitting fresh highs, upside targets include the Fib 1.236, Fib 1.382, and Fib 1.5 extensions levels at $0.270685, $0.291203, and $0.307787.

Given the strong upside momentum, RLB could potentially test these resistance levels.

On pullbacks, initial support lies at the Fib 0.786 level of $0.207444, which aligns with the previous swing high zone between $0.205839 and $0.213274.

As long as the RLB price holds above this area on any retracements, the path of least resistance remains higher over the short term.

The technicals confirm the strong bullish momentum behind the RLB price as it enters price discovery mode.

As long as key support around $0.21 holds, RLB could see further upside towards the Fib extension targets. Traders should look to buy dips while managing risk.

THETA Price Prediction: Potential Pullback Looms By Immediate Resistance Zone

Source: TradingView / THETAUSDT

After consolidating between $0.57 and $0.65 for much of the summer, the THETA price bounced on October 20 amidst a surge in trading volume.

This price reversal took the THETA price to highs near $0.85 earlier today before settling around its current level of $0.766, albeit still up 6.09% so far today.

With the THETA price now hovering near a key resistance zone, technical indicators suggest the potential for a pullback in the days ahead.

The RSI currently stands at an elevated 78.32, up from 73.01 yesterday and approaching overbought territory.

At the same time, the MACD histogram has tapered off from its highs, decreasing to 0.014 from 0.11 previously.

This combination of an overextended RSI and declining momentum points to THETA being ripe for a correction after its powerful run higher.

On the price chart, the THETA price faces an immediate test at the horizontal resistance between $0.750 and $0.762.

This zone aligns closely with the Fib 0.382 level at $0.762. Without a decisive breakout above this barrier, the path of least resistance for the THETA price appears to be lower in the near term.

Initial support rests at the Fib 0.5 level of $0.726, which is reinforced by another horizontal support zone spanning $0.712 to $0.725.

A break below this area would open the door for a more significant pullback towards the 100-day EMA at $0.665.

However, the bullish structure of the THETA price remains intact as long as the uptrend line near $0.60 continues to hold.

While the THETA price is extended in the short run, the broader technical picture remains constructive.

Bulls are likely to defend support near $0.70 to $0.75 and look to resume the uptrend. However, a close below $0.70 would signal growing risks of a deeper correction.

Prudent trading may involve booking partial profits and tightening stop losses at this juncture.

NEO Price Prediction: Bullish Momentum Reignited as NEO Surges 11%

Source: TradingView / NEOUSDT

After taking a brief break to start this week, NEO has bounced definitively above the FIb 0.5 level of 8.59% with yesterday’s 5.75% move to the upside.

The NEO price has seen a resurgence in bullish momentum this week, bouncing back strongly after a period of range-bound trading.

NEO is up over 11% in the last 24 hours, currently trading around $10.15. This latest move comes after NEO successfully held support above the Fib 0.618 level at $9.11.

With the NEO price still drifting higher, the 20-day EMA at $8.24 is on track for a bullish crossover above the 50-day EMA at $7.74.

The ascending 100-day EMA at $7.86 further supports the bullish outlook. This EMA alignment signals NEO may be gearing up for a sustained uptrend after basing along key support.

The RSI on the daily time frame has surged to 81.97, up markedly from yesterday’s reading of 78.43.

This shows growing upside momentum and overbought conditions that could lead to a temporary pullback.

However, the RSI remaining above 70 keeps the focus firmly on additional NEO price gains until overbought readings subside.

The MACD histogram has ticked higher to 0.27, building on the previous day’s increase to 0.25.

This upward trajectory reflects accelerating positive momentum that has propelled the NEO price to retest overhead resistance.

NEO now faces initial resistance between $9.62 to $9.85, with the Fibonacci 0.786 level at $9.85 representing the next key test.

Moving above this area would open the door for NEO to challenge the psychological $10.50 level.

On the downside, initial support lies between $8.88 to $9.11, with the Fib 0.618 level at $9.11 marking the first line of defense.

As long as NEO holds above this support zone, the short-term trend remains constructive.

NEO has re-established its technical uptrend after holding crucial support. The path of least resistance appears higher as long as NEO can maintain its foothold above the $9.11 support confluence.

A sustained breakout above the $9.85 Fib level would reinforce the bullish outlook and bring $10.50 into focus.

Some consolidation may be necessary given the overbought RSI, but dips remain potential buying opportunities.

With the technical outlook constructive for RLB, THETA, and NEO, traders may want to also diversify into promising new crypto projects positioning for potential growth.

Participating in the presale provides early access to these crypto projects’ pioneering models before broader public exchange listing begins.

Considering presales of emerging cryptocurrency projects allows investors to speculate on the next big thing in the space while diversifying their crypto holdings.

Expanding Your Crypto Portfolio With Bitcoin Alternatives

While Bitcoin still dominates the crypto conversation, it merely scratches the surface of the potential in the cryptocurrency market.

Diversifying your cryptocurrency holdings beyond just Bitcoin can create a more robust portfolio primed for the fluctuations of the crypto market in the days ahead.

One strategy is looking into new cryptocurrencies before they officially launch through presale opportunities.

Presales allow you to acquire coins or tokens at discounted rates compared to their post-launch exchange prices.

This provides a chance to get in early on projects with growth potential beyond Bitcoin.

Two up-and-coming presales to keep an eye on in 2023 are Bitcoin Minetrix and Meme Kombat.

Bitcoin will likely continue dominating, but these Bitcoin alternatives can potentially give your portfolio more dimensions.

Bitcoin Minetrix: The Best Crypto to Buy Now for Crypto Mining Enthusiasts

Bitcoin Minetrix is introducing a new stake-to-mine model that will enable users to mine Bitcoin on the Ethereum blockchain by staking and locking the project’s native BTCMTX token.

This removes the need for expensive specialized mining hardware, technical skills, and high electricity costs traditionally required for Bitcoin mining.

Bitcoin Minetrix’s presale has raised over $3 million in the past month, showing strong interest in the project’s pioneering mining model contrasting conventional Bitcoin mining.

Embarking and discovering the ease of #Bitcoin cloud mining with #BitcoinMinetrix! 🚀⛏️ ✨ Perfect entry point for beginners.

💸 Cost-effective, no equipment expenses.

🏠 Say goodbye to space, noise, and heat worries.

🔁 Effortless, seamless upgrades. pic.twitter.com/PvmKeOweCY — Bitcoinminetrix (@bitcoinminetrix) October 31, 2023

Popular crypto YouTuber Michael Wrubel recently praised Bitcoin Minetrix in a video, explaining his view on its potential upside.

Wrubel, with over 300,000 subscribers, said the project addresses real problems in making Bitcoin mining more accessible to the broader cryptocurrency market audience.

Bitcoin Minetrix’s successful presale comes as the Bitcoin price stabilizes following its recent rally.

Analyst Michael Van de Poppe expects Bitcoin to reach $50,000 in the coming months before the scheduled 2024 halving event.

Halvings occur every four years, reducing Bitcoin mining rewards by 50% and impacting supply and demand dynamics.

With presale prices set to increase by 10% at each stage, investors seeking the lowest price have limited time left.

As Bitcoin Minetrix gears up for exchange listing after its successful presale, analysts are optimistic about the project’s potential to disrupt Bitcoin mining norms and see significant gains.

Stake and Win Big with Meme Kombat’s $MK Token: Is It the Best Crypto to Buy Now?

Seeking to capitalize on the hype around memes and crypto, Meme Kombat plans to allow users to battle meme characters and wager on fights using NFTs.

The cryptocurrency project has raised over $1 million in its ongoing $MK token presale so far.

Meme Kombat’s $MK token presale started on September 21 at $0.1667 per token. The presale features staged pricing, with the $MK’s price slated to rise 10% to $0.1833 on November 2.

Following this increase, the token price will increment weekly over the next 10 weeks until topping out at $0.279.

WE DID IT FIGHTERS! We reached $1 MILLION in our presale raise🔥⚔️ pic.twitter.com/SvCu1zoj36 — Meme Kombat (@Meme_Kombat) November 1, 2023

Early participants stand to profit the most, with possible gains of 67% for those who buy in during the earliest presale rounds before the periodic price hikes go into effect.

Getting in early maximizes the returns for investors as the $MK token price escalates throughout the presale stages.

30% of the total $MK supply is allocated to staking rewards, with the project claiming annual percentage yields (APYs) as high as 112% for early participants.

The staking dashboard is slated to launch publicly this week. An additional 10% each goes towards community initiatives and decentralized exchange liquidity.

Meme Kombat is led by founder Matt Whiteman, who serves as Chief Operations Officer at NFT analytics firm North Technologies.

The project has generated buzz across crypto media outlets including Cointelegraph, Decrypt, and BeInCrypto.

YouTube influencers like No Bs Crypto have also expressed enthusiasm for Meme Kombat’s prospects in the growing crypto gaming and gambling sectors.

While meme coins like Dogecoin and Shiba Inu have achieved multi-billion dollar market capitalizations absent real-world utility, investors increasingly demand more tangible value from new entrants.

Backed by its unique gambling features built using NFT and blockchain technology, Meme Kombat is widely seen as the best crypto to buy now in the meme coin space.

