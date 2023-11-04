Best Credit Union Personal Loans of 2023

Credit Union Edge Membership Requirements no membership required Nonprofit status can mean lower fees, better savings rates, and lower interest rates For-profit structure means additional fees and higher rates can be charged to generate revenue Can rely on shared branches and ATM network often has its own branches More member perks and services More limited and impersonal customer service may be somewhat old fashioned Apps and online banking options may become more advanced

Should you apply for a credit union personal loan?

There are many reasons why you might want to take a personal loan. Investopedia’s 2023 survey of personal loan borrowers found debt consolidation to be the most popular reason, but there are some other possibilities. You may need to cover medical bills, fund a home improvement project or emergency repair, or pay for a vacation or an event.

In general, you should weigh the total cost of borrowing against the reason you need the money to decide whether it’s worth the expense. For example, buying things you don’t really need or that are beyond your budget can be an unwise use of a personal loan. Make sure you can meet the monthly payments for the loan term, otherwise you could damage your credit and your chances of borrowing at good rates in the future.

Taking out a personal loan to pay for things you don’t need is usually a bad idea. However, you may be able to justify taking out the loan if it is for an important reason, such as traveling to a close friend’s destination wedding.

If you decide that moving forward with a personal loan is the right move, it’s always wise to shop around and compare offers from traditional banks, online personal loan lenders, and yes, credit unions. In some cases, you may find that credit unions have a lower APR or other features that make them a more attractive option.

Comparing Personal Loans from Credit Unions

When comparing personal loans, look at the whole picture – beyond just interest rates – to find a good product for you. Check out the features including the following:

april: The annual percentage rate includes the interest rate as well as initial fees such as origination or application fees.

charge: Some lenders charge higher fees than others, including late fees, prepayment fees, application fees, and other miscellaneous fees.

Credit Requirements: If you can't qualify for a loan, there's no point in applying. Look for a lender that offers personal loans to borrowers within your credit limit.

Pre-qualification: To help you find a loan within your credit limit and avoid declined applications, some lenders allow you to get pre-qualified to check your potential rates without damaging your credit.

Co-Signer Availability: If you can't qualify on your own, applying with a co-signer who has strong credit may improve your chances of being approved.

State Availability: Some credit unions do not operate in every state, although many have nationwide coverage.

Loan Usage Restrictions: For the most part, personal loans can be used for a variety of purposes – almost anything. However, you cannot use them for illegal activities, and in many cases you cannot use personal loans to pay tuition, fund a business, or certain other specified activities.

How to Qualify for and Apply for a Personal Loan from a Credit Union

Qualifying for a personal loan from a credit union is largely the same as other types of lenders. The main difference is that you must join that credit union first (or during the application process) to apply.

Once you become a member, the credit union will require you to meet the following criteria:

Age (usually you must be 18 years of age, but this may vary by state)

Having a minimum credit score in some cases

Ability to repay debts, or show verifiable income

loan application process

Applying for a credit union loan is usually a straightforward process that can be done online, over the phone, or in person at a branch. If that option is available, you can start by getting pre-qualified to get an idea of ​​your chances of approval without a rigorous credit check. If not, you will go directly to the application.

Once you fill out the application, which may include uploading your identification and other documents (like pay stubs), you’ll have to wait for a decision – approval, denial, or a request for more information. With some credit unions, this may happen in a matter of minutes, or it may take a few days.

If you are approved and you sign the loan agreement, your funds will be disbursed. The funds may be sent to you by check, deposited into your bank account, or sent directly to your creditors (for debt consolidation loans). Again, funding times will vary – from the same day to a few business days.

Credit Union Personal Loan Options

There are other options besides credit union loans if you need some cash flow.

Traditional Bank Personal Loan: The process is similar to a credit union loan, but there is no membership requirement to apply.

Home Equity Loan: If you own a home and have enough equity, you can consider a home equity loan, which is essentially a second mortgage. These usually have lower rates than personal loans, but they are secured by your home. In other words, if you don't meet your payment obligations, you risk losing your home.

Home Equity Credit Lines: A home equity line of credit (HELOC) also allows you to borrow against your home equity, but it's a line of credit rather than a lump sum payment. You can take it whenever you need it and then pay for it to use again—similar to a credit card.

Credit Card: In most cases, credit card APRs are higher than personal loan APRs, so a large purchase on a credit card may cost you more in the long run than a personal loan. That said, if you're able to get a credit card with an introductory 0% APR period, this can give you some time to pay off your purchases interest-free. If you need small amount of funding then this can prove to be a better option.

Frequently Asked Questions

Getting a personal loan from a credit union may be a good idea for some borrowers, but it depends on your loan needs and personal circumstances. If you’re already a member of a credit union, you can start your personal loan research there. But even if you’re not a member of one yet, don’t overlook credit unions – their membership requirements are often quite easy to meet, even if you don’t live near their main area of ​​operations. If you’re able to qualify for a good rate with affordable monthly payments, a credit union loan is definitely worth considering.

Getting a personal loan from a credit union is not necessarily difficult or easy – it depends on that particular lender’s borrower criteria and whether you meet them. Some credit unions have less stringent qualifications than others, such as lower minimum credit scores or income requirements. Start by assessing your credit situation by pulling out your credit report and credit score, and then find a credit union that offers loans to people in that range.

Credit union personal loan amounts vary by lender, but (based on Investopedia’s research) maximum loan amounts can range from $25,000 to $100,000; Some people even say that there is no maximum loan amount for them.

Each credit union has its own credit requirements. In general, if your credit score is in the “good” range (over 670), you should have no problem qualifying for a credit union loan. However, many credit unions have options for borrowers with fair or poor score ranges. If you’re struggling to qualify for a loan, explore personal loans for bad credit or fair credit to find the right lender.

Whether or not credit unions are better than banks for personal loans depends on what you’re looking for in a loan product. Credit unions can offer rates that are better or at least as good as most banks. There may be other benefits to going with a traditional bank, like a robust app for debt management, for example. Ultimately, choose the lender that offers you the least expensive loan and the best customer experience – whether it’s a credit union or not.

