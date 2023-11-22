Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commission from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Updated: 9:47 PM PST, November 21, 2023

Black Friday is almost here, and there are deals everywhere you look. For cord cutters, streaming services are offering some serious discounts for Black Friday and Cyber ​​Monday.

Just in time for the start of the cozy season, some of the most popular streaming services are celebrating Cyber ​​Week by cutting prices on subscriptions. From Hulu to Max, Peacock, Paramount Plus, and more, there are huge Black Friday streaming deals up to 87% off.

Whether you want to catch up on this year’s best new TV shows and movies or watch live sports, these limited-time sales represent the perfect opportunity to sign up before the post-Thanksgiving binge. Below, check out all the best Black Friday 2023 streaming deals available right now.

The best Black Friday streaming deals of 2023

As of Tuesday, November 28, you can sign up for Hulu’s basic, ad-supported plan for just $0.99 per month for an entire year. New and previous Hulu customers who have subscribed for at least one month can save $84 over all 12-month periods, meaning there’s no better time than now to subscribe to Hulu.

Hulu

This limited time offer is an exceptional Black Friday offer. Sign up for Hulu to get a 12-month ad-supported plan for just 99 cents per month.

New customers can get 67% off Peacock Premium at $1.99 per month for 12 months with code big deal,

There is also an annual offer of $19.99 for one year of streaming with promo code throughout the year, That’s less than $20, whereas Peacock is normally $59.99 for a year of access to hundreds of watch options, including some of the most popular movies straight from theaters.

Peacock

Now through Cyber ​​Monday, new customers can get Peacock for just $1.99/month for 12 months or $19.99 for 1 year. use code big deal For monthly offer or throughout the year For annual proposal.

$5.99/month $1.99/month

for 12 months with code BIGDEAL

Sign up now

As the world’s only sports-focused live TV streaming service, FuboTV has the most college football and college basketball you can get without cable TV. For a limited time, new customers can save $40 on all three of Fubo’s streaming plans by getting $20 off their first and second month.

Fubo’s Black Friday deal is its biggest sale this year. Plus, there’s also a seven-day free trial to test it out before you sign up.

fubotv

New customers can save $20 on their first and second month of fubo’s Pro, Elite, and Premier plans. Get $40 off the easy way to watch live sports and TV without cable.

Sling TV is the best among budget streaming services. If you’re not familiar with Sling, they have two basic packages: the sports-focused Orange package, and the news-focused Blue package, which you can also bundle together.

Right now, there’s a Sling TV deal giving customers 50% off their first month of any tier of the streaming service.

sling tv

Right now, Sling TV is offering new customers 50% off their first month of any Sling tier.

Now through December 3, new and former subscribers can get Paramount+ Essentials for $1.99/month or Paramount+ with Showtime for $3.99/month for 3 months. That means Paramount+ is 67% off with this Black Friday streaming deal, so you can watch hit originals, movies, docs, and sports all in one place.

paramount+

The Paramount+ Plus Showtime plan runs $11.99 per month, but with this Black Friday deal, you can get 3 months for just $3.99 per month.

Max is offering 70% off the monthly price of its ad-supported plan for six months. Normally $9.99 per month, Max is only $2.99 ​​per month for new and returning customers in this Black Friday sale through November 27th.

Maximum

Get 70% off up to six months, bringing the price down from $9.99 per month (or $100 if you pay for the entire year) to $2.99 ​​per month.

Save up to 50% on movies and TV shows in Amazon’s Prime Video store. From hunger games And lady king To Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-VerseYou can rent or buy the title at a low cost.

prime video

Rent or buy titles at up to 50% off on Prime Video now through November 23.

For more savings, check out our 2023 Black Friday Sales Guide For the best deals on tech, holiday giftsFashion, beauty and more.

Related Content:

Source: www.etonline.com