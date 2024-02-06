Best and worst performing funds in January

The longest month of the year is officially over.

This means we get the first look at which funds and markets are performing well in 2024. So far, 2023 trends still dominate, with technology taking up several top spots on our list of January’s best-performing funds.

But it is India’s strategies that occupy the top two positions, with Japan also following suit.

At the other end of the table we find the usual suspect, China, but these funds are not completely alone in occupying the bottom 10. Last year’s best-performing fund has become the eighth-worst performing fund in January, and we also see the metals and energy transition here.

Overall, more than half of the 3200 funds in our dataset (Morningstar rated and available for sale in the UK) are closed by 2023. The worst-performing funds declined 18% in January, with 27 funds suffering double-digit losses. Meanwhile, the best-performing fund was up nearly 9%.

Commenting, Ben Yearsley, Director of Fairview Investing Limited, says:

“The positive equity stories of 2023 will continue with tech, India and Japan off to a strong start to 2024,” he says.

Two of those areas look quite expensive – but then they almost always look expensive. Japan continues to be one of the most interesting stories, with corporate transformation and greater shareholder awareness helping to propel markets. China, on the other hand, does not seem to have escaped the destruction trap; “Beijing needs a big bang to pull markets from historic lows”.

Big win for India, Japan and Tech

The top two performers for January 2024 were Jupiter’s Bharat and Bharat Select Funds, both rising over 8%. But, despite the Indian Nifty Fifty index hitting record highs, they were the only two India-focused strategies in the top 10, and only two of three in the top 50.

Technology and global and US large cap growth were far more prevalent in the top 50 as a focus on AI continued to drive success in US equities. The market also expects the US Federal Reserve to cut rates this year, which will further boost growth. The best performer among these funds was Janus Henderson Global Technology Leaders, which rose 7.9% in January.

The two Japan funds in January’s top 10 are LionTrust Japan Equity and Scottish Widows Japan Growth, which are up 7% and 6% respectively. The Japanese TOPIX was up nearly 7% this month, and the country remains the last country in the world where the central bank has maintained negative interest rates.

Joe Bauernfreund, chief executive, chief investment officer and manager of AVI Japan Opportunity Trust, points out that the country may still have many good years ahead of it. Companies are putting shareholders first, business practices are changing and the macroeconomic backdrop is supportive.

He says, “We believe that inefficiently priced Japanese small cap companies provide the greatest potential returns, and the effectiveness of shareholder activism has never been higher, with active management providing significant alpha generation.”

China loses, 2023 winner falls

Meanwhile, China remains at the bottom after being the worst performing fund category in 2023. This month, property giant Evergrande was forced to liquidate after spending two years on the brink of default on its debt pile. Redwheel China Equity, which also featured in the bottom 10 for 2023, saw the biggest loss of 18%.

Another notable fund of these is Baillie Gifford China, the fourth worst performing fund – the Edinburgh fund house announced that as of January 31, it is creating a dedicated China equity team of 10 people. In its announcement, Baillie Gifford said that having a dedicated team will “help align inspiration, motivation and accountability, while strengthening the relationship between Shanghai and Edinburgh to leverage global and local perspectives”.

Beyond China, the bottom 10 includes WS Amati Strategic Metals, Schroder GBL Engie Transition and last year’s best-performing fund: Nikko AM ARK Disruptive Innovation. The latter, which is advised by Cathie Wood’s ARK Investment Management, was up 59% in 2023 but has fallen 12% so far this year.

Source: www.morningstar.co.uk