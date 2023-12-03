Best and New Meme Coins to Watch on December 3rd on CoinMarketCap, Uniswap, PancakeSwap – IDO & ICO Calendar – Cryptosaurus

Join our Telegram channel to stay updated on breaking news coverage

Each day, we review a few picks for the best meme coins to buy based on the latest market movements, blockchain news, and trending narratives.

On hopes that the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission will approve exchange-traded funds investing directly in Bitcoin, the market value of the most important cryptocurrency has surged more than 25% over the past two weeks, reaching nearly $35,000 on Wednesday. Is. Which is its highest level in about 18 months. ,

Best Meme Coins and New Meme Tokens ICO Calendar Right Now

Despite recent challenges in the crypto industry, including legal issues such as the trial of Sam Bankman-Fried related to the collapse of the FTX exchange, Bitcoin’s surge provides optimism for bullish investors.

Memecoins like Pepe Coin (PEPE) also experienced notable surges along with Bitcoin, reflecting the market reaction towards various crypto assets.

1. Polydoge (Polydoge)

Polydoge, operating on the Polygon Network, distinguishes itself with a vibrant and engaged community, offering its holders a wide variety of interactions such as NFTs, applications, airdrops, and seamless access to various DeFi platforms on the Polygon Network.

What sets PolyDoge apart is its efficiency – powered by the environmentally friendly Polygon network, transactions happen instantly and for very little money.

With a commitment to community ownership, Polydoge stands out as a decentralized and rig-proof enterprise, with no taxes, burning or ponzinomics. Its mission revolves around democratizing access to decentralized finance (DeFi), making it an attractive option for those looking to early adopt the financial future.

🚨JUST IN: Elon Musk announced he’s betting on Polydoge, and I quote, ‘It’s time to unleash the power of Polydoge puppies on the blockchain!’ #on polygon pic.twitter.com/ygh6f1cgns – PolyDoge 🐶💜🌊🌊🌊 (@PolyDoge) 24 November 2023

As a user-friendly cryptocurrency, Polydoge positions itself as a gateway to the evolving landscape of digital assets, making it an attractive option for investors looking to join the growing Polygon ecosystem.

PolyDoge (POLYDOGE) price today is $0.000000006197 and 24-hour trading volume is $101,770.65. This shows a 2.50% price increase in the last 24 hours and a -2.85% price drop in the last seven days. With a circulating supply of 850 trillion Polydoge, Polydoge has a market capitalization of $5,284,057.

2. Shiba Saga ($SHIA)

Shiba Saga ($SHIA) positions itself as a phenomenal MEME coin with utility, offering a collection of rebranded casual games known as Sagas that share the same token.

What sets it apart is the innovative on-chain system that enables the upgrading and sharing of characters and NFT collectibles across all Shiba Saga games, a pioneering step forward in the gaming industry.

Focused on building the utility-driven Sheba Metaverse, the experienced team combines expertise from both the gaming and blockchain sectors, aiming to establish an accessible and profitable Play & Earn (GameFi 2.0) ecosystem.

Unlike the traditional play-to-earn model, Sheba Saga opts for sustainability and inclusivity, attracting crypto and non-crypto gamers.

Goodbye bonanza is over! Whale, sardines, or krill – you are amazing. Brace yourself as I will announce the winners soon. Are you ready to receive ETH rewards, game consoles or cool merchandise? pic.twitter.com/X4YGZwMP8v – Shiba Saga (@Shibasagaio) 1 December 2023

With a unique approach to planning the Shiba VR metaverse and in-game earnings through staking, Shiba Saga offers a unique investment opportunity within the evolving landscape of blockchain-based gaming.

Shiba Saga (SHIA) price today is $0.076132, with a 24-hour trading volume of $384,852.22. This represents a 1.61% price increase in the last 24 hours and a 5.34% increase in the last seven days. With a circulating supply of 280 million Shias, Shiba Saga has a market capitalization of $21,338,850.

3. Dogbonk (DOBO)

DogeBonk (DOBO) is a community-driven project that emphasizes transparency and decentralization. Without any centralized data or governing body, DOBO operates on open-source, audited smart contracts, positioning itself as a utility token rather than a regulated security.

The token employs a straightforward mechanism, with a 10% transaction fee split between token holders and liquidity pool acquisitions on PancakeSwap. A portion of the tokens are burned in each transaction, which contributes to deflationary dynamics.

Although investing in DOBO may seem complicated, the ease of acquisition through cryptocurrency exchanges, particularly PancakeSwap, increases accessibility for potential investors.

The strong community spirit, reflected in an bullish outlook, underpins the appeal of the project. DOBO’s commitment to simplicity, decentralization, and utility positions it as an interesting investment in the emerging landscape of decentralized finance.

The DogeBonk (DOBO) price today is $0.000000002095 and the 24-hour trading volume is $402.48. This shows a price drop of -0.68% over the last 24 hours and a drop of -2.18% over the last seven days. With a circulating supply of 560 trillion DOBO, DogeBonk has a market capitalization of $1,163,937.

4. Optimus AI (OPTI)

Optimus AI, a decentralized currency launched on the day of the birth of the official Optimus Twitter, aims to create the largest AI community while supporting innovative projects.

The project envisions setting up a vibrant ecosystem where developers can apply for grants through the Optimus Venture Fund, empowering the community to play a key role in the selection of projects for funding.

Paying homage to Elon Musk’s robot friend, Tesla’s Optimus, Optimus AI is developed by Tesla, Inc. Which makes their lack of affiliation clear. OPTI tokens are tradable on decentralized and centralized exchanges, with Uniswap v2 being a leading platform.

The token’s appeal lies in its mission to foster AI progress and support projects through a community-driven approach, carving out a unique niche within the crypto space.

Imagine the future world that you read about in books and see in movies.. 🔮 its effect #optimus Cannot be underestimated. It will change the way humans live, work and evolve for the rest of time! Thank you @Elon Musk For your perspective🦾 one crore: @sokrispymedia

ft. @Tesla @Tesla_Optimus pic.twitter.com/bdVVSepWBa — Optimus Project 🤖 | $OPTI (@OptimusAI_Token) 1 December 2023

However, as with any investment, potential investors should carefully evaluate the associated risks and the evolving dynamics of the cryptocurrency market.

Optimus AI (OPTI) price today is $0.192214, with a 24-hour trading volume of $251,664.38. This shows a -2.17% price drop in the last 24 hours and a -10.01% price drop in the last seven days. With a circulating supply of 100 million OPTI, Optimus AI has a market capitalization of $19,215,657.

5. Sponge ($Sponge)

Since launching on Uniswap on May 4, 2023, SpongeBob Token, an ERC-20 meme crypto inspired by “SpongeBob SquarePants,” has demonstrated remarkable growth, with an impressive increase of 434% within the first 24 hours and now has reached its highest level till date. date. $0.0024 after a 3,200% increase.

In particular, $PEPE, the sponge token, has been proven to outperform other meme tokens with greater momentum. In contrast, $PEPE, which reached a $1.6B market cap shortly after going live, has been experiencing a steady decline, currently standing at $661M.

With a low market capitalization of $18.53 million, Sponge Token suggests the potential for further growth. Investors can expect substantial returns, especially if Sponge Token crosses the $200M and $1B milestones. Its recent listing on major exchanges including Gate.io, MEXC and Bitgate has significantly increased reach and trading volumes.

The recent explosive growth, marked by a 200% increase between November 9 and 15, aligns with the introduction of staking features, which has led to increased utility and investor engagement.

The ongoing airdrop campaign and strategic roadmap reflect a calculated approach to expanding SpongeBob’s holder base, targeting a $1B market cap and greater Tier 1 CEX listing.

go to spongebob presale

learn more

New Crypto Mining Platform – Bitcoin Minetrix

Audited by Coinsult

Decentralized, secure cloud mining

earn free bitcoin daily

Native Token on Presale Now – BTCMTX

Staking Rewards – Over 100% APY

Join our Telegram channel to stay updated on breaking news coverage

Source

Source: cryptosaurus.tech