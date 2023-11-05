Best and New Meme Coins on CoinMarketCap, Uniswap, PancakeSwap to Watch on November 5th – IDO & ICO Calendar

join our Wire Channel to stay updated on breaking news coverage

‘Best meme coins to buy right now’ is one of the most searched cryptocurrency-related terms on Google, and every day InsideBitcoins lists a few options.

The official Baby Dogecoin Twitter account has recently ignited the curiosity of the crypto community with interesting tweets. These cryptic messages, when presented playfully, hint at an upcoming revelation that promises to challenge the limits of innovation and will undoubtedly attract the attention of enthusiasts.

As for AppCoin (APE), the native meme currency of the AppCoin DAO, it has shown resilience and adaptability, even in the face of the $22 million APE token unlock scheduled for this month.

However, a game-changing development occurred when ApeCoin DAO formed a strategic partnership with gaming giant Animoca Brands. This collaboration opened the doors for ambitious developers to take advantage of the AppCoin Accelerator powered by Forge. The impact was immediate, and APE rose to $1.13 after launch.

Currently, ApeCoin has made an impressive comeback, experiencing a rise of 40.64% from its all-time low. The coin is trading at $1.40, representing a gain of 4.20% over the last 24 hours.

Market observers suggest that APE should maintain support above the neckline at $1.30 to continue its growth path, after the market correction, to re-establish itself in the $2 price range.

1. Memecoin (MEME)

Memecoin (MEME) has rapidly emerged as a notable ERC-20 token representing the core asset within Memeland, a leading player in the Web3 domain.

The astonishing demand for the meme coin is underlined by data from its recent airdrop, which saw requests for an astonishing 2.35 billion MEME tokens, equivalent to approximately $52.4 million, which is 13.6% of the total supply. The notable inclusion of Memecoin in Binance’s launchpool has further added to the excitement.

With an imminent listing launch that includes a maximum token supply of 69 billion MEME tokens, Meme Coin’s unconventional and meme-inspired approach, coupled with its remarkable price growth, positions it as a focal point of interest in the cryptocurrency sphere. .

Today’s live Meme Coin price is $0.024814, with a 24-hour trading volume of $354,301,193. Memecoin is up 3.71% in the last 24 hours. The current CoinMarketCap ranking is #144, with a live market cap of $218,297,098. It has a circulating supply of 8,797,500,000 MEME coins and a maximum supply of 69,000,000,000 MEME coins.

2.Wojak (Wojak)

WOJAK is an interesting crypto asset project that aims to promote a decentralized platform that unites people through the universal language of memes.

Taking inspiration from the iconic Wojak meme, which symbolizes a spectrum of emotions, the Wojak crypto asset is the native currency powering this innovative ecosystem.

Leveraging blockchain technology ensures a secure and transparent environment where creativity can flourish and self-expression knows no limits.

With user-friendliness, intuitive design, and strong security as its cornerstone, WOJAK strives to empower meme enthusiasts to find common ground, build communities, and participate in the meme revolution.

Its commitment to decentralization and connecting people through humor and creativity adds a unique dimension to the crypto space, making it a potentially worthwhile investment for those seeking a novel and community-driven experience.

Today’s live Wojak price is $0.000152, with a 24-hour trading volume of $2,914,242. Wojak is down 4.21% in the last 24 hours. The current CoinMarketCap ranking is #2187, with live market cap not available. The circulating supply is unavailable, and there is a maximum supply of 69,420,000,000 WOJAK coins.

3. BullBear AI (AIBB)

BullBear AI offers an innovative approach to predicting both BULL and BEAR markets, harnessing the power of AI driven by user behavior and price action data.

By training AI models on historical user data, price trends and market movements, BullBear AI aims to provide users with accurate information for their trading and forecasting needs.

Housed within the Arbitrum ecosystem, the primary goal of this project is to empower users with AI tools to enhance their trading strategies and in turn, generate value and profits.

The native token AIBB serves as an essential element within this ecosystem, providing a secure medium of exchange and settlement without the involvement of intermediaries.

AICHAIN ​​IS COMING 🚀 AI + Layer-2 = AICHAIN

AIBB’s multi-utility functionality and its role in marketing campaigns and community events, including airdrops for BRC-20 NFTs, adds a layer of versatility to its utility. Investing in BullBear AI may appeal to those who want AI-powered insights and participation in a dynamic crypto ecosystem.

Today’s live BullBear AI price is $0.0000000004077 and the 24-hour trading volume is $399,538. BullBear AI is up 134.26% in the last 24 hours. The current CoinMarketCap ranking is #1459, with a live market cap of $703,539. It has a circulating supply of 2,045,833,899,998,990 AIBB coins and a maximum supply of 100,000,000,000,000,000 AIBB coins.

4. Cake (KK)

KEK, the Kekanian empire of Keck, has emerged as a unique enterprise at the intersection of memes and digital currencies, poised to unlock the untapped potential of meme culture.

This innovative project blends multiple utilities like staking, farming, a launchpad, an NFT marketplace, and engaging gambling games. Holders of the $KEKE currency can actively participate by staking, earning rewards, contributing to the development of KEK, and starting new initiatives.

For those interested in the creative and constantly evolving meme culture within the crypto space, KEK offers a unique opportunity for investment and engagement as it continues to grow.

Today the KEK price is $0.0000000009037 and the 24-hour trading volume is $131,709. KEK is down 6.50% in the last 24 hours. The current CoinMarketCap ranking is #1486, with a live market cap of $556,896. Its circulating supply is 74,280,393,141,279 KEKE coins and maximum supply is 77,777,777,777,777 KEKE coins.

5. Meme Kombat ($MK)

Meme Kombat, with its explosive presale launch and substantial allocation to the community, is garnering significant attention and is poised to grow rapidly.

This increased interest is already fueling discussion among the media and analysts, positioning Meme Kombat as one of the standout cryptocurrencies to monitor.

The possibility of the project selling out quickly in the presale suggests that many potential investors may turn to the exchanges for its acquisition, which is likely to drive the price up.

The possibility of the project selling out quickly in the presale suggests that many potential investors may turn to the exchanges for its acquisition, which is likely to drive the price up.

Furthermore, the substantial amount of tokens locked in staking contracts, combined with the attractive 112% staking APY, could create a supply shortage, leading to further increase in demand and, as a result, the price.

Meme Kombat’s combination of online gambling, attractive play-to-earn features, and meme coin appeal positions it as a promising contender in the crypto space.

For those interested in investing in Meme Kombat, taking advantage of the presale at $1.667 provides an early entry point, while the ability to place bets immediately increases its investment attractiveness.

Additionally, support for Binance Smart Chain payments with BNB on presale provides a convenient and cost-effective transaction option.

