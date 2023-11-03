best ai writing tools - Business News

Whether you write for a living or not, the process of writing is always challenging. It’s hard to express many ideas clearly, never mind doing it with style, and even when you think you have the talent, it’s easy to slip in typos and grammatical errors. It is possible So while generative AI isn’t going to replace journalists or novelists, it could be a welcome boost for writers of all levels.

best ai writing tools

For the most part these tools cover the same basic ground – creating a draft, proofreading, and editing for length and tone. But the last three focus primarily on marketing, which is a common theme in this field. After all, if you are a journalist, student or book author, your use of AI should be limited.

In any case, remember to proofread the AI’s output before sharing it with anyone else. There is always the possibility of awkward or unnatural phrasing, not to mention factual errors. In other words, don’t expect an AI tool to write your term paper on the Persian Empire and everything will be perfect.

chatgpt

Robert Triggs/Android Authority

ChatGPT is the most obvious choice for a list like this, but it’s the tool that started the hype for generative AI, and with good reason. It can help draft emails, marketing, and other writing projects, as well as proofread copy and summarize topics. You may need to learn a few tricks and refine your signals to get the results you want, but for many people, ChatGPT may be the only tool they need to bother with.

An underestimated aspect is its usefulness in research and brainstorming, as it can quickly generate lists and outlines for writing projects, and even suggest structural improvements. With research, be sure to note sources and double-check them – but this is something you should do with any AI tool.

ChatGPT is generally free to use, although depending on demand you may have to wait. To avoid this, you can subscribe to ChatGPT Plus for $20 per month, which also includes other benefits like plug-ins, faster response times, and access to AI’s latest language models.

grammatically

Grammarly ads seem to be ubiquitous online, but it’s actually a useful tool – even we professional writers often use it to double-check spelling, grammar, and punctuation. It can also suggest tone or formality changes, and a beta citation generator supports APA, MLA, and Chicago styles.

Note that while there is a free version of Grammarly, you’ll have to upgrade to the premium plan to get things like tone suggestions, full-sentence rewrites, formatting help, and plagiarism detection. If it’s a second language and you’re not used to cultural conventions, the advanced version can also help you with English fluency. Premium increases the number of AI signals you can use from 100 to 1,000 per month.

article forge

The developers of Article Forge claim that you can use it to create perfect long-form articles on a variety of topics with SEO (search engine optimization), but realistically this is just a starting point. You will need to do a lot of subtlety and fact-checking, especially since the tool will sometimes repeat its content. This can be a real problem, as subscription pricing is based on how many words you need, with the minimum cost being $13 per month (billed annually) for 25,000 words. Free trial available.

We’re suggesting Article Forge primarily because of its tight integration with WordPress, the most popular platform for online publishing, though you can also use it with alternatives like Microsoft Word. Even though this is probably best left to marketing copy, because people will get upset if you create an SEO “guide” with generic or even bad information about topics like tech, travel, or pets. . Authority (and human insight) still matters in the AI ​​age.

jasper

Jasper is more directly focused on marketing, described as an “AI copilot” that will handle everything from emails and blog posts to social media. You can define aspects such as tone, brand, and product positioning, including voice and style guides. There are also a number of possible integration options, from Google Chrome to Google Docs and Grammarly.

There is almost too much to cover here, as there are components to project management, publishing, images, and optimization, including SEO. It supports over 30 languages, and you can also switch between different AI models, which can be a lifesaver if an engine is overwhelmed with online traffic.

We would recommend something like Jasper over Article Forge, but cost may be a factor. After your trial is complete, a single-user subscription is $49 per month or $468 per year, and for three users that cost increases to $125 or $1,188. Adding another person requires a conversation with the Jasper sales team.

Copy.ai

We’re reluctant to mention any other marketing-focused tools, but Copy.ai is relatively popular, and for non-marketing purposes you’re probably better off sticking to Grammarly and ChatGPT.

To get to the point, Copy.ai is ready not only for ads, social media, and blog posts, but also for things like content briefs and product descriptions. In fact you can access an e-commerce dashboard with language translation options and product-specific email chains for those details. Like Jasper you can define positioning, create voices and style guides, and switch between multiple AI models. Its SEO workflow will display multiple optimized posts in minutes, or you can set up a content calendar to keep things spaced out.

A major selling point is its pricing model. It’s completely free if you’re flying solo, although you’re limited to 2,000 words when talking to the chatbot, and you’ll get 200 “credits” to spend on tasks like creating content or web scans. A Pro subscription costs $49 per month or $432 per year, but fully unlocks chat, and boosts your credits to $500. There are three more plans above that – the most extreme is Scale, which costs $4,000 per month or $36,000 per year, but supports up to 200 people with 75,000 credits.

notes

Source: www.androidauthority.com