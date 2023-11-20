Best ab workouts to try at home

Have you ever wondered what part of the body women find the most attractive? According to Muscle and Fitness, a recent study from Western Illinois University found that abs were ranked No. 1 in attraction.

But abs are about more than looks. They help boost performance in many aspects of your workout, “from heavier squats and deadlifts, to greater functional stability and faster 5k times. Developing strength within your abs will transition to improved performance across other exercises, activities, and daily life,” per GymShark.

What are abs?

The abdominal muscles are a group of muscles located in the abdomen. These muscles play a crucial role in the movement and stability of your core.

These are the five primary muscles that make up the abs, according to Cleveland Clinic:

External obliques.

Internal obliques.

Pyramidalis.

Rectus abdominis.

Transversus abdominis.

How quickly can you get abs?

It’s important to note that you always have abs; they just don’t always look like the washboard type you see on most celebrities.

To get the kind of abs that appear on magazine covers, you have to put in several months of work, according to fitness experts. Ads that brag about some workout being able to give you a six-pack in less than 10 days promote unrealistic expectations.

The key to more defined abs is burning abdominal fat, which can take anywhere from six months to two years depending on “current body weight, genetics and approaches to nutrition and exercise,” as well as gender, MedicineNet says.

20-26 months is the time required for the average female, according to MedicineNet.

15-21 months is required for the average male.

How often do you need to work out your abs?

Studies indicate that increased frequency of workouts does not always lead to better results when it comes to abs.

“People should (typically) train their abs directly two to three times per week,” David Higgins, a personal trainer, physical therapist and sports nutritionist, told BarBend. “This allows for adequate stimulation as well as recovery, which is essential for muscle growth and strength gains.”

Higgins added that he usually tells his clients to work out their abs no more than three times a week.

What workouts are most effective?

To work toward a six-pack, choosing exercises that target all areas of the abdominal muscles is essential.

Here are five effective ab exercises: