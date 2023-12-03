Bessie Rodriguez, mother of 12-year-old boy killed by Dallas officer in 1973, dies at 80

Bessie Rodriguez, the Dallas woman whose 12-year-old son was shot by a Dallas police officer in 1973, died Wednesday night, family members confirmed to Star-Telegram media partner, WFAA-TV. She was 80 years old.

Rodriguez was battling an illness, WFAA reported.

The death of her son Santos caused an uproar in the Chicano community of Dallas.

David Rodriguez, 13, left, and his brother Santos Rodriguez, 12, stand near a relative’s car in 1973, just a month before Santos was murdered.

On July 24, 1973, Santos and his 13-year-old brother, David Rodriguez, were arrested by Dallas police officers Darrell Lee Cain and Roy R. Rodriguez for alleged petty theft at a gas station. He was arrested from his home by Arnold.

The boys were accused of breaking into a soda machine at a gas station and stealing $8.

The two officers handcuffed Santos and David and took them to the gas station where they were charged with theft.

While in the police car, Cain pointed his .357 Magnum revolver at Santos’ head and warned him to tell the truth about the theft. Playing Russian roulette, Cain pulled the trigger once and then warned Santos.

Pulling the trigger a second time, Cain shot Santos in the back of the head as the boy told the officer, “I’m telling the truth.”

The officer’s defense was that he thought he had emptied all the bullets from the gun. After checking his gun, all chambers except one were loaded, Cain testified that he reloaded the gun immediately after the shooting.

Protests broke out in Dallas, with members of the Chicano community demanding justice and police reform from the Dallas Police Chief at the time, Frank Dyson, and the Dallas City Council.

Darrell Lee Cain, the Dallas police officer who shot and killed Santos Rodriguez, and his attorney Phil Burleson walk down a Dallas street with a police escort on July 24, 1973.

On November 16, 1973, a jury found Cain guilty of murder with malice, and sentenced him to five years in prison.

Cain served two and a half years at the Texas State Penitentiary in Huntsville. According to the director of the Texas Department of Corrections, Cain behaved like a model prisoner, which earned him early release.

In 1978, LULAC, Texas Latino legislators, and other civil rights organizations appealed to President Jimmy Carter for assistance in filing federal charges against Cain. Carter assured that the Justice Department would review the case. However, Attorney General Griffin Bell declined to pursue additional charges, citing the length of time since the crime.

Bessie Rodriguez wrote to Carter asking if her daughter had been murdered, would the killer have received a lighter sentence. He also wrote that if Santos had killed a police officer, his sentence would not have been as light as that given to Cain.

As of July 2021, at a ceremony marking the 48th anniversary of Santos’ death, Bessie had not received an apology from the Dallas Police Department.

“He meant everything to me. He was my son. What they did to her was unjust,” Bessie told WFAA in a 2020 interview. “My boys didn’t get a chance.”

