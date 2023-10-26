Governor Andy Beshear’s re-election campaign said in a release that it raised “almost $850,000” for his re-election bid in just 15 days.

The governor had a fundraising advantage over GOP gubernatorial nominee Attorney General Daniel Cameron throughout the contest and raised nearly $18 million to Cameron’s $5 million during the primary and general, according to the last reporting period of the Kentucky Registry of Election Finance. Were.

Neither gubernatorial candidate has released their full fundraising report on the state’s campaign finances as of 6:30 p.m.

While most publicly available polls show Beshear with a lead over Cameron, political experts on both sides of the aisle have cautioned the public from putting too much stock in state elections.

Beshear’s campaign manager, Eric Hyers, said in a release that the $850,000 figure — which could build a fundraising lead over Cameron that was already significant — proves the campaign has the momentum to win in November.

“This final pre-election fundraising report shows that our campaign remains in a strong position heading into the final days to re-elect one of the nation’s most popular governors,” Hyers said. “Voters are excited to re-elect Andy Beshear and their enthusiasm is evident on the ground, in polling and in all of our fundraising numbers. Throughout this race, our campaign has outpaced and outperformed the Cameroon campaign, and we are poised to win on November 7th.

ballot down

While Cameron and Beshear have taken up most of the oxygen and airtime this year, candidates for other statewide offices have been working hard to fill their campaign coffers, some of whom have even taken ads on television.

Russell Coleman, the Republican nominee for attorney general, has raised a total of more than $1.3 million since announcing his candidacy, accelerating a decline in fundraising.

Of the down-ballot candidates who have reported their total fundraising, here’s how much they raised in the last 15 days and how much cash they have on hand:

GOP nominee for Attorney General Russell Coleman – $101,000 raised, $192,000 cash available

Pam Stevenson, Democratic nominee for Attorney General – has not yet reported

GOP Secretary of State Michael Adams, running for re-election – raised $35,000, $333,000 cash on hand

Buddy Wheatley, the Democratic nominee for Secretary of State, has not yet reported

GOP candidate for Agriculture Commissioner Jonathan Shell – $52,000 raised, $66,000 cash on hand

Sierra Enloe, the Democratic candidate for Agriculture Commissioner, has not yet reported

Kim Reeder, Democratic candidate for Auditor – has not yet reported

Allison Ball, candidate for GOP Treasurer and Auditor – has not yet reported

Democratic nominee for Treasurer, Michael Bowman – has not yet reported

GOP candidate for Treasurer Mark Metcalf – $71,000 raised, $31,000 cash on hand

This story will be updated as additional campaign finance filings become available.

Source: www.bing.com