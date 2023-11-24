Berry entrepreneurs in Huelva venture into the medical cannabis industry

The municipality of Lepe, a leading berry producer in the Spanish province of Huelva, is to begin growing medical cannabis. A company there has been authorized by the Spanish Agency of Medicines and Health Products (AEMPS) of the Ministry of Health to plant hemp plants with a view to manufacturing active ingredients for medical purposes.

Huelva produces 98% of Spain’s and about 30% of the EU’s berries. Producers and entrepreneurs in the region have decided to try other types of crops, diversify their investments, and venture into a flourishing industry: the medical cannabis industry, the use of which is not yet regulated in Spain, although it is regulated in other countries. It is allowed to be exported to the United States where its consumption is legal, such as Germany, Great Britain, and Italy, among many others.

These berry entrepreneurs have founded Medical Flowers, one of the 21 entities currently authorized by AEMPS in Spain to cultivate cannabis for research or medical purposes. In their case, the license allows them to cultivate to obtain the necessary batch for validation of the manufacturing process of narcotic active ingredients for medical purposes.

Medical Flowers brings together several entrepreneurs in the berry sector in Lepe, including Tila Berry, a family business of Valencian origin with a long history in this type of farming.

It now aims to diversify production and investment in what will be the first experience in this sector in the province of Huelva.

For now, Medical Flowers has decided not to disclose data about the amount of jobs it will create or the size of the first production of medical cannabis, which they expect to be ready by the end of next summer. Once all necessary authorizations are received, the entire process, from cultivation to production of medicines, will be carried out at its facilities.

Medical Flowers is not the only case in Spain of agricultural entrepreneurs deciding to mix their usual crops with medical cannabis. In Almería, Cullín Quality, with 25 years of experience in tomato production, produces medical plants, in September 2020 the company obtained authorization from AEMPS to grow marijuana with a view to validating the process of manufacturing active ingredients for medical purposes. Received.

Both Qualin and Medical Plants are located in Los Llanos de Mozana in the Antas municipality, located in Levante Almeriense, where they have adapted 2,400 square meters of their seven hectares of tomato greenhouses to the cultivation of cannabis. On their website, they state that they have state-of-the-art greenhouses, 430,000 cubic meter water tanks to meet their irrigation needs and a fully equipped laboratory to analyze intermediate and final products and perform controls during the process.

Source: Publico

Source: www.hortidaily.com