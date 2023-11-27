Bernstein says Tesla and Chinese rival BYD’s $649 billion valuation gap is unfair

Top Line

Chinese electric vehicle giant BYD is a wiser investment than its US counterpart Tesla, analysts at Bernstein argued in a research note Monday, maintaining their pessimistic outlook for Tesla after the Elon Musk-led firm’s 120 and Presented a case for retaining peer assessment. % jump in share price in 2023.

Tesla’s competitor BYD has almost matched Tesla’s Q3 EV deliveries.

important facts

Bernstein’s Tony Sacconaghi and Eunice Lee said they “struggle to bridge” the valuation gap between Tesla (about $730 billion market capitalization) and BYD ($84 billion market cap) given the companies’ comparable revenues, EV sales and profits. are doing.

Tesla has enjoyed a massive stock rally despite a year-over-year decline in earnings, while BYD shares have risen just 12% this year as its profits have more than doubled, perhaps to Tesla’s exit. There is a surprising movement driven by market optimism in the potential to grow. Cars, a narrative that Bernstein rejected as justification for the huge difference in valuation.

The analyst, who has consistently been the most bearish on Tesla, has accordingly set a $150 price target for Tesla shares and a $46 price target for BYD, which implies a roughly 40% downside for Tesla and a 60% upside for BYD , questioning “why” companies with opposite directions of growth are still trading at vastly different levels.

“In the long term, valuations matter, and based on fundamentals, valuations between Tesla and BYD are more likely to be similar than different,” Sacconaghi and Lee wrote.

main background

Berkshire Hathaway, the giant, value-hungry US investment firm backed by billionaire Warren Buffett, owns 8% of BYD shares listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, according to FactSet data, although the company significantly cut its stake in BYD in the recent past. Is. 15 months. Tesla’s 435 million global EV deliveries through the third quarter of 2023 remain slightly above BYD’s 432 million. The companies’ top and bottom lines are even further apart, as Tesla has generated annual revenue of $72 billion and net income of $7.1 billion this year, while BYD’s respective marks are $59 billion and $3 billion. China is an important market for Tesla, accounting for 22% of total revenue this year, while the market share battle in the country has led Tesla to cut the price of several of its vehicle models, which has come at a cost to profits. An unpopular move for hungry investors.

Adverse

Bernstein’s rating on Tesla remains well below the average analyst target of $239, which is about 2% higher than Tesla’s $234 share price on Monday. Much of the argument for the bullishness on Tesla stems not from optimism in the company’s core EV business, but from the belief that the company’s after-market valuation will skyrocket as other efforts like its battery charging and controversial autonomous driving units drive growth. Are. , “Longer term, we think Tesla’s AI value may appreciate less, not more,” Buy-rated Canaccord Genuity analyst George Gianarikas wrote last month.

