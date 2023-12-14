Bernstein says oil markets will shift away from China as India grows demand over next 20 years

China has been the leading driver of oil demand for decades, but that is about to change.

A recent Bernstein note predicted that other countries in Asia would gain prominence, especially India.

“India is expected to be the most important single region driving demand growth over the next 20 years.”

According to Bernstein analysts, there will be major changes in oil markets in the coming decades, as India’s demand growth is set to outpace China’s.

While China has been the leading driver of oil demand for several decades, future growth will be led by other emerging markets, particularly in Asia.

“India has been less important, but, going forward, India is expected to be the most important single region driving demand growth over the next 20 years, making it a future demand watchdog,” the analysts wrote in a December note. Will become a major country.” 4.

This is because demand for oil will be based on each region’s rate of economic expansion and decline in oil intensity – or how much oil is consumed per unit of GDP. As nations develop, there is a sharp decline in their intensity; Currently, India’s rate is above China’s.

In his short-term outlook, Bernstein said global oil demand growth will slow from 2.4% in 2023 to 0.9% next year.

In the long term, oil demand will reach 107.5 million barrels per day by 2030, up from 102 million barrels per day this year.

“Demand will increase in advance but growth will remain slow for the rest of the decade,” Bernstein said. “As countries like India assume leadership in oil demand, we expect oil demand to continue to grow.”

Bernstein is not alone in predicting a recession. Recently, OPEC has made its most optimistic predictions, expecting strong economic growth to boost demand.

However, oil demand has already declined steadily this year due to rising borrowing costs and falling emerging markets currencies.

This has complicated efforts by OPEC+ to boost oil prices through a series of production cuts. Despite earlier predictions of $100 per barrel level, Brent crude oil is now around $76.

Source: markets.businessinsider.com